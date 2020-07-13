Dean Sellers Ford

Dean Sellers Ford

2600 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Dean Sellers Ford

4.7
Overall Rating
(22)
Recommend: Yes (21) No (1)
sales Rating

New Car Buying

by Sandy T on 07/13/2020

We've always had a great experience with Dean Sellers Ford. We've bought multiple autos from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brake Inspection

by La Ronda on 12/21/2019

I purchased my Explorer from Dean Sellers and it has been overall a great experience. The sales department is very knowledgeable. The service department is always smiling , explaining the services you need so you understand and the time given for the service is correct even on busy days. They make sure the customer is happy after their visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

High Quality Service

by CarlRKo on 11/04/2019

Always take my vehicles in to Dean Sellers for service, they always do a good job and the service people are always very pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Fusion Purchase

by Dave Bev on 10/04/2019

2 hours and out. Best experience ever in my 70 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dean Sellers Ford

by jack charles on 09/07/2019

Excellent customer experience !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job!

by Nata123 on 07/11/2019

Brought my focus in because of the window! They kept me updated and gave me an estimated time of being completed. They stuck to their word.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My experience at Dean Sellers.

by Ladypharm on 06/14/2019

I was very pleased with my experience at this dealership. My salesman, Ryan Moore, was very helpful, as well as pleasant. He explained everything completely upon delivering the car and told me to call at any time with questions. The delivery was right on time. I have been extremely surprised and pleased with my car thus far. Ryan Moore was very pleasant, thorough, and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford service at Dean Sellers

by Bradley on 05/10/2019

Excellent service visit. Arthur is the first service advisor from any franchised dealership that did a "walk around". Awesome!!! Also Sellers has a texting service that lets you know when your vehicle is done - very nice and keeps the customer informed. Will definitely visit again - Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2013 Mustang Airbag fix

by Ed Mustang on 03/21/2019

Service items were completed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service at Dean sellers

by Tom in B’Ham on 03/17/2019

They have consistently been able to diagnose issues missed by other dealers. I like the fact they provide instant updates via text message.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good experience

by Lucysil on 03/07/2019

Dean Sellers Ford Employees, Thank-you for servicing my recall airbag issue and the oil change. Upon my arrival, once I figured out where I needed to be, I was greeted in a friendly way by the attendee Will, who checked my vehicle in a timely manner. He also offered a free car wash, which I gladly accepted, and he then, directed me to a wait room while my vehicle was getting worked on. The wait time was reasonable, and the room was a clean, and quiet environment. When my vehicle was ready it was announced over a PA system, and I was directed to pay location, where I had a nice brief exchange with a friendly lady, who helped me cash out. My overall experience was good, but upon leaving, I found it a bit confusing as my car was brought to a different location, without being notified. After a bit of searching, I was approached by an employee, who directed me to the front lot. He was courteous, and held the door as I left. I quickly saw my car, but as I approached my vehicle, I was realized my vehicle had not been washed. Due to a time constraint, I needed to leave, but I figured, maybe there was a misunderstanding, or I perhaps I needed to drive it to a different location, in order to get the vehicle washed, but either way, I let it go, since, this was only a minor issue, so I proceeded to exit the dealership. Since the overall service was good, I decided, I would return for future car work. Thanks again, for the good service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Horrible experience

by Drew on 02/22/2019

I have, in the past, given positive reviews for service at Dean Sellers Ford. After a less than satisfactory buying decision in October of 2012, there was a tech in the service area, she has since left, who made the service part of Dean Sellers great. That came crashing down, that will be a pun later, when I showed up for an oil change on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Driving through the bay door at 7:01 AM, the door was coming down and the sensor didn't stop it from hitting and damaging the hood of my Escape. I was stunned. Make no mistake, I was not driving too fast and the sensor did not stop the downward motion of the bay door. $717 estimated by the body shop. Shareek, the service manager, didn't witness it but several others including Will, my tech, did. Will, quickly stated it's not our fault before I even asked him about the damage and Shareek was extremely rude and disingenuous stating to me in the customer's lounge he's not paying for it. That said, no one could explain how an automatic door with a sensor strip would fail to stop, if it was on automatic, not manual, when driving over the strip. The reason no one wanted to admit was because it was set on manual in error or wasn't functioning properly. It would be impossible to come into a service bay and have the door come down on the hood of the car unless there was something faulty going on. It's not as if I drove into the door, that would be explainable if I rammed into the moving door. Worse yet and this is a huge point of the 1 star, Dean Sellers Jr, was very surprised and supportive when I called and explained what happened and curious why he wasn't involved regarding an accident in the service area. He told me he was certain something could be worked out but needed to speak to Liz Sellers who was out that day. However he would respond to me Thursday at the latest. He did, finally and obviously Shareek tried to make it seem as if I was driving too fast. That is laughable at best and stupid when you take the time to think about it. The other problems I have endured in the service area I was able to ignore because of my loyalty. That ended when Liz Sellers stated she needed more time to check with the insurance company to see if they were covered. Really? To all the sales staff I quote Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman", you work on commission right? Big Mistake BIG mistake! Wow!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
service Rating

Flex service

by MyFlex1 on 02/22/2019

Always a great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Klkonner on 02/16/2019

Never rinsed down car. My paperwork says I declined but I was never asked. Texting updates did not work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Always Great Service

by Heidi F on 02/12/2019

Easy to get an appointment for some recall work. Work was completed sooner than I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent as always

by Kenneth on 12/10/2018

Prompt courteous service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dean sellers Ford

by Bob Schief on 11/28/2018

New tires mounted and balanced. Great job. Better price than Bell Tire.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by iyocum72 on 11/09/2018

Came in for a recall repair. Added an oil change since I was there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

the Works Service

by xxxxxxx on 11/08/2018

Performed as promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service experience

by dsleanmean on 11/01/2018

My Expectations were exceeded Taken without an appointment but my car was worked on and completed right away

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vehicle repair and service

by dassenma on 10/22/2018

I was very satisfied with the professionalism of Don and the whole team at the body shop. I would recommend Dean Sellers Ford and if I need to have work done in the future, I would go back to Dean Sellers Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

At Dean Sellers Ford, we've been providing quality Ford vehicles to our customers in Troy, Royal Oak, and beyond for 70 years, with more than 37 consecutive years operating out of our current location in the Troy Motor Mall. As a family-owned dealership, we take pride in the fact that our customers associate us with longevity, loyalty, history, and tradition. We know that it takes more than smooth chatter and shiny cars to establish a trusted relationship with our customers, so we go above and beyond to provide the kind of customer service that you deserve.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

