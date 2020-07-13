I purchased my Explorer from Dean Sellers and it has been overall a great experience. The sales department is very knowledgeable. The service department is always smiling , explaining the services you need so you understand and the time given for the service is correct even on busy days. They make sure the customer is happy after their visit.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was very pleased with my experience at this dealership. My salesman, Ryan Moore, was very helpful, as well as pleasant. He explained everything completely upon delivering the car and told me to call at any time with questions. The delivery was right on time. I have been extremely surprised and pleased with my car thus far. Ryan Moore was very pleasant, thorough, and efficient.
Excellent service visit. Arthur is the first service advisor from any franchised dealership that did a "walk around". Awesome!!! Also Sellers has a texting service that lets you know when your vehicle is done - very nice and keeps the customer informed. Will definitely visit again - Thank you!
Dean Sellers Ford Employees,
Thank-you for servicing my recall airbag issue and the oil change.
Upon my arrival, once I figured out where I needed to be, I was greeted in a friendly way by the attendee Will, who checked my vehicle in a timely manner. He also offered a free car wash, which I gladly accepted, and he then, directed me to a wait room while my vehicle was getting worked on. The wait time was reasonable, and the room was a clean, and quiet environment.
When my vehicle was ready it was announced over a PA system, and I was directed to pay location, where I had a nice brief exchange with a friendly lady, who helped me cash out.
My overall experience was good, but upon leaving, I found it a bit confusing as my car was brought to a different location, without being notified. After a bit of searching, I was approached by an employee, who directed me to the front lot. He was courteous, and held the door as I left. I quickly saw my car, but as I approached my vehicle, I was realized my vehicle had not been washed. Due to a time constraint, I needed to leave, but I figured, maybe there was a misunderstanding, or I perhaps I needed to drive it to a different location, in order to get the vehicle washed, but either way, I let it go, since, this was only a minor issue, so I proceeded to exit the dealership.
Since the overall service was good, I decided, I would return for future car work.
Thanks again, for the good service.
I have, in the past, given positive reviews for service at Dean Sellers Ford. After a less than satisfactory buying decision in October of 2012, there was a tech in the service area, she has since left, who made the service part of Dean Sellers great. That came crashing down, that will be a pun later, when I showed up for an oil change on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Driving through the bay door at 7:01 AM, the door was coming down and the sensor didn't stop it from hitting and damaging the hood of my Escape. I was stunned. Make no mistake, I was not driving too fast and the sensor did not stop the downward motion of the bay door. $717 estimated by the body shop. Shareek, the service manager, didn't witness it but several others including Will, my tech, did. Will, quickly stated it's not our fault before I even asked him about the damage and Shareek was extremely rude and disingenuous stating to me in the customer's lounge he's not paying for it. That said, no one could explain how an automatic door with a sensor strip would fail to stop, if it was on automatic, not manual, when driving over the strip. The reason no one wanted to admit was because it was set on manual in error or wasn't functioning properly. It would be impossible to come into a service bay and have the door come down on the hood of the car unless there was something faulty going on. It's not as if I drove into the door, that would be explainable if I rammed into the moving door.
Worse yet and this is a huge point of the 1 star, Dean Sellers Jr, was very surprised and supportive when I called and explained what happened and curious why he wasn't involved regarding an accident in the service area. He told me he was certain something could be worked out but needed to speak to Liz Sellers who was out that day. However he would respond to me Thursday at the latest. He did, finally and obviously Shareek tried to make it seem as if I was driving too fast. That is laughable at best and stupid when you take the time to think about it.
The other problems I have endured in the service area I was able to ignore because of my loyalty. That ended when Liz Sellers stated she needed more time to check with the insurance company to see if they were covered. Really? To all the sales staff I quote Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman", you work on commission right? Big Mistake BIG mistake!
Wow!
I was very satisfied with the professionalism of Don and the whole team at the body shop. I would recommend Dean Sellers Ford and if I need to have work done in the future, I would go back to Dean Sellers Ford.
