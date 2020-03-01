service Rating

I am not entirely happy with this past visit. It started when I arrived for my appointment and my advisor was not aware of what I was there for. I needed to explain my list which consisted of: 1. Recall for trailer hitch coming off, 2. Issues with door locks - Rear driver side door occasionally does not work, regardless of weather. All door locks did not work about a week ago during freezing weather. 3. Rattle\rubbing type sound coming from dashboard in area of passenger side vent. Then after explaining the freezing locks, Sean stated with an attitude that locks will freeze when cold. I explained again that the rear driver side was occurring prior to freezing weather and it is unacceptable for all locks to freeze, as my wife had her hands full and the fob was in her purse and needed to set everything down and dig out the fob. I also explained the locks stayed frozen for two days. After that I noticed that he did not log full explanations on the order, which he needed to update after printing. After having my car for over 24 hours, I picked it up and found that the sound and lock issues were unresolved. Regarding the frozen lock issue, I do understand that frozen locks sometimes happen, bit this is a new car and having ALL the locks freeze at the same time is not acceptable. The design is apparently letting water/moisture get into the lock mechanism. With the key fob design, keeping the fob in a purse or pocket makes it very inconvenient. Also staying frozen for 2 days is unacceptable Lastly, regarding the rattle\rubbing issue. The tech wrote that test drove the car and didn't hear the noise. Well, I brought the car in at 7529 mile and when I picked it up it had 7930 miles...... What do you think? Read more