I literally just had the WORST experience with Lauren Lee and Graff Chevrolet. I had been communicating with Lauren for the past couple of days in regards to me inquiring about a 2021 Chevy Blazer. I recently made a purchase with at a different car dealership roughly about a month ago and was not satisfied with my vehicle for multiple different reasons. So Lauren and I crunched up some numbers of what my down payment would be as well as what I was receiving for my trade on my current vehicle. I ended up letting Lauren know that, I couldn’t make a decision on the down payment for the 2021 Chevy Blazer because I literally just put a couple grand down on my current vehicle. Lauren stated she understood and to contact her when I was ready. I gave it a few days and reached back out to Lauren literally 3 days later in which was today. I informed Lauren that I had another parent to provide me with a GM discount so that I could receive money of the purchase of the 2021 Chevy Blazer. I also informed Lauren that I was told I couldn’t get out of my current vehicle for 6 months due to my initial GM discount and Lauren stated that she wasn’t sure of that. Lauren asked to give me a call back so that she could do some research on it. Minutes later, Lauren called me back and stated that if I was trying to utilize the same person for a GM discount wouldn’t work and that there could be some penalties for the person that provided me with the discount if I was to trade in my current vehicle for the new 2021 Chevy Blazer and not wait the 6 months. I asked Lauren what was her advice on the situation and she stated she would wait the 6 months but it was my choice to do so and that she would still sell me the 2021 Chevy Blazer. I told Lauren that I would reach out to the individual to see if they were okay with my decision and that I would call her back. Lauren said okay I’m only here for another hour so just let me know. I said okay and proceeded to call the person that provided me with the discount and they were understanding with my situation on my current vehicle and to call Lauren back so I did. I didn’t get an answer so I proceeded Graff Chevy because I didn’t see a issue as to why I couldn’t purchase the 2021 Chevy Blazer. I went to my credit union, grabbed the check for the purchase of the 2021 Chevy Blazer and headed to Graff Chevy. I neglected to mention that I’m trucking around my 3 year toddler in the car with me due to me being a single parent and Graff Chevy is literally 30 minutes from our home. I arrived at Graff Chevy and Lauren is standing in the front of the building. I walked up to Lauren and stated everything is all good and I’m ready to purchase my new vehicle. Lauren stated: well unfortunately we are not comfortable with selling you a vehicle with your GM situation. GM situation???? I stated, I don’t have a GM situation. I have my down payment, I have the check from my credit union and was all set to make the deal for my new vehicle. Lauren stated well this is the information that was provided to me to give to you. I requested to speak to the Sales Manager Mark Contreras. Lauren stated you can and I will see if he’s available but he’s going to tell you the exact same thing. I said okay well let me hear it from him them. Lauren proceeds to Marks office, sat down with him for maybe a minute or two, got back up and came to me and stated that he’s busy with other deals and I would have to wait until Monday. Mark Contreras was not on the phone nor with a customer. Mark Contreras had enough time to tell Lauren Lee that he wouldn’t sell me a car but couldn’t tell a paying customer why? I felt very discriminated against, belittled and treated unequally. I’ve never encountered such grossly customer service before in my life. So, I don’t have a new vehicle from Graff Chevy, but I do have a new 2021 Chevy Blazer on my account with my credit union that I now have to dispute on Monday morning and explain the reason as to why I’m throwing 45k back in their faces. EEOC & BBB will hear about this. This was personal for Lauren Lee. Read more