Enjoyed My Visit To Graff Chevrolet of Okemos
by 01/24/2020on
Went in for first oil change on vehicle. My vehicle was treated with care. Service Advisor was very good and knowledgeable when I asked questions. Service Technician actually video taped his inspection of my vehicle and I received it as a text message on my phone. Was surprised to receive that but so glad I did. Love the concept. Very well done with very good explanation of what I was looking at. Graff Chevrolet is a very neat, clean, friendly, well ran dealership. Enjoyed my visit. Totally satisfied.
oil change
by 02/25/2019on
excellent work by Graff service staff. fast, friendly people, competent
Graff customer for years
by 01/25/2018on
Over the years, my wife and I have been involved in 6 different Graff auto transactions, for ourselves and our kids. We have purchased 1 new car, 2 used cars, and done 3 leases. Our experiences have been consistently courteous, fair and positive. We have worked with 2 different sales associates, and both were extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Last month, our son was buying a car himself for the first time. We looked around at Graff, where the sales guy actually explained to our son, exactly what he needed to say, to get the best price! Then, we found a "better deal" at another local dealer, on-line... only to be subjected to a "bait and switch" when we arrived. We went right back to Graff, and our son bought a car with confidence, that same day.
Russel Smith - Graff Chevrolet
by 05/07/2016on
Russel Smith at Graff Cheverolet is a MUST for your next car buying experience. We told him what we were looking for. It wasn't on their lot, but he went on the hunt and found it at another dealer and brought it to us. He didn't "wheel and deal" us and gave us the best price right out of the shoot. Which happened to be the best price out of the 4 dealerships we went to. He walked us through the vehicle showing us how everything worked and set up the OnStar with us. Yes I know that we could learn and do that all ourselves---but that my friends, is customers service in sales at its finest. Plus he is hysterical. He also walked us around to each department and introduced us to the heads of each so we would know who to contact if needed. Just a great experience!
Great Car, Great Price & Service
by 11/30/2015on
We have bought three cars at Graff the past few years. Each time they are willing to negotiate on price (even with other discounts). Best of all, when you buy a car at Graff you know that their service department is going to take car of you for a fair price for the whole life of that car.
Excellent purchase experience
by 09/05/2015on
Greg Jenca is a real gentleman. He is honest and works to create a long term relationship. Matt sloan is friendly, runs an excellent dealership and is a pleasure to deal with. Greg Southwell does a great job with the financial procedures. He was respectful of my time and is very efficient. I am a repeat customer and will continue to be.
Used Car service
by 12/15/2014on
I bought a used 2012 Equinox, August of 2014 I bought the Equinox with 37,354 miles on it. I was told I would have a peace of MIND for 2 years. Well.. let me break it down and tell EVERYONE HOW GRAFF CHEVROLET pretty much took advantage of a first time buyer. When I purchased the Equinox I was offered an extended warranty. When your making a purchase typically your figure well the vehicle is not that old I should still have factory warranty. Well that is not the case I was never told or even given a paper stating that the Equinox no longer had factory warranty(BUMPER TO BUMPER). The warranty expired at 36,000 miles, NOW my outer tie rod has gone bad. I go back so I can have PEACE OF MIND and come to find out they will not cover anything Peace of MIND is only for OIL changes. NOW that I am demanding to see a document with my signature stating i accepted the Equinox with no factory warranty(BUMPER TO BUMPER). WELL... yea i never signed a document like that. All they state is that my vehicle has warranty just not BUMPER to BUMPER. I Spoke to GM and they are also giving me the run around. I have attempted to see if I could find DEALERSHIP OWNER information and none can be FOUND. OH and to put the icing on the cake!! The dealer who sold me the vehicle NO LONGER WORKS there! imagine that.. SO now further action will be taken in the matter but I hope my experience an help other first time buyers and also give light to the issue of factory and extended warranties.
Great Service!
by 07/03/2014on
Although we have a Chevy dealership by our home, we drove out to Okemos because from the first time I called the dealership, I got great service. Everyone was friendly and made me feel like I was valued. My family believes in getting good service and Graff Chevrolet won our loyalty. We will continue to come back to this dealership.
Stress free car shopping for women
by 07/01/2014on
As a women shopping alone for a new car it can be very intimidating. When I first got to the lot Ken started to help me and he made sure I felt comfortable to ask questions and not feel stupid. I needed to get my payments as low as possible and Ken helped to figure a way out. I had left my garage door opener in my trade in. I called Ken up and he went and found it for me. I had purchased two cars from Press Kool, so when I needed another one it only seemed right to look at Graff first.
Great experience
by 06/28/2014on
Over all it was a great experience, the only thing I would say that could have been better was my wait time. If someone had come to me and told me it was taking a little longer then what I was told that would have made it a ten.
DO NOT BUY USED VEHICLES FROM THIS DEALERSHIP
by 08/09/2012on
SELLING BAD USED VEHICLES Do NOT buy a "USED" vehicle from here. I bought my vehicle less than a year ago, and they tried to stick me with a recal on a gas sensory, and it was only after I said "The ink isn't dry on the paper work with me buying this vehicle, so give me my other car back" before they said they would cover the cost/less the recall from Chevy. There has been other issues within the year to include the electrical is malfunctioning (can't tell how fast I'm going, air conditioning knob only goes to 4 & not 5, check engine light comes on all the time), and NOW the fuel pump has gone out. The new quote is over a $1000 to fix. Just ridiculous, and I was told by the Manager that it's "A GAMBLE" when you buy a used vehicle. I understand it's not a brand new vehicle, but it seems like these issues are adding up to MAJOR issues & in my opinion they don't inspect their vehicles well enough before they sell them to hard working people like myself. I was a single mother of 2 kids, and they want to lie to you about what a "great vehicles" they have. DO NOT BUY ANY USED VEHICLES FROM THEM. You will pay more in the long run than the vehicle is worth!!!!!! They are not willing to work with you, and now I have found someplace cheaper to have the fuel pump replaced. They don't care, and as long as they take your money they are happy. It's NOT their problem, and like I was told "IT'S A GAMBLE". Also, when getting a diagnostic test done there BEWARE....they charge per issue, as it was told to me...it's like in the medical field, if you have a heart issue we diagnose that, and then if you have stomach issue we diagnose that. They charge $69.00 per diagnose. RIP OFF! Especially when you can go right across the street to another body shop and have a diagnostic test that covers the WHOLE vehicle on any issues that are coming up.
Do NOT deal with these people.
by 08/21/2008on
We have a 2007 Trailblazer. The car seems to think we are on a curve in a skid condition. It applies the brakes while we are driving...wet or dry pavement...cruise on or off...it doesn't matter. Imagine driving on the highway and your car brakes itself. The brake lights do not come on so the driver behind you (probably on your bumper) has no idea what is happening. Sometimes the two Stabiltrk warning lights come on but the brakes do not. Surprise! Surprise! Are the brakes going to be applied any minute or is it just joking? Neither the dealer, the service department nor GM care. They are guessing it "might" be a computer glitch. So they are going to test new software which might be available in a few weeks. Maybe that is the problem...maybe it isn't. In the meantime, we are forced to drive this car. They would consider ending the lease if we give them $9000 to make up the difference in the value of the car because they can't sell the stupid things anymore. After trying endlessly to solve the problem, Matt from the service department, called us to come get our car "right now" before they close or they will charge us $50 a day for their loaner which had almost no gas in it when they gave it to us. Greg in sales told us we could keep the car until the next day so we could drive our neighbor to Grand Rapids the next day. Not so with "King Matt." When I tried to talk to him during that phone call he told me to be quiet. Nice. Good way to treat a customer. Great for good will and a great reputation. We wil never, never own another GM product. As long as we are forced to drive this potential death trap, we will be taking it for service to another dealer. I would definitely warn everyone I know to stay away from Graff Chevrolet. Unless, of course, you really like to be abused and disrespected.
Do not have service work performed here!
by 08/05/2007on
Had to bring the car back twice to have the same problem fixed. On another visit had to bring it back again the next week because they did not have the parts. And the last visit they forgot to tighten the drive shaft after they removed it to drop the gas tank to change the fuel level sensors. They had the car for two days and when I called to tell them they made a mistake they said bring it in so they could look at it but they did not have a loaner car for me. They wanted me to go without a car while they fixed their mistake.
