service Rating

SELLING BAD USED VEHICLES Do NOT buy a "USED" vehicle from here. I bought my vehicle less than a year ago, and they tried to stick me with a recal on a gas sensory, and it was only after I said "The ink isn't dry on the paper work with me buying this vehicle, so give me my other car back" before they said they would cover the cost/less the recall from Chevy. There has been other issues within the year to include the electrical is malfunctioning (can't tell how fast I'm going, air conditioning knob only goes to 4 & not 5, check engine light comes on all the time), and NOW the fuel pump has gone out. The new quote is over a $1000 to fix. Just ridiculous, and I was told by the Manager that it's "A GAMBLE" when you buy a used vehicle. I understand it's not a brand new vehicle, but it seems like these issues are adding up to MAJOR issues & in my opinion they don't inspect their vehicles well enough before they sell them to hard working people like myself. I was a single mother of 2 kids, and they want to lie to you about what a "great vehicles" they have. DO NOT BUY ANY USED VEHICLES FROM THEM. You will pay more in the long run than the vehicle is worth!!!!!! They are not willing to work with you, and now I have found someplace cheaper to have the fuel pump replaced. They don't care, and as long as they take your money they are happy. It's NOT their problem, and like I was told "IT'S A GAMBLE". Also, when getting a diagnostic test done there BEWARE....they charge per issue, as it was told to me...it's like in the medical field, if you have a heart issue we diagnose that, and then if you have stomach issue we diagnose that. They charge $69.00 per diagnose. RIP OFF! Especially when you can go right across the street to another body shop and have a diagnostic test that covers the WHOLE vehicle on any issues that are coming up. Read more