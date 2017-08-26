5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I cannot say enough nice things about Hines Park Ford and my salesperson, Shawn Hardy. When I went to Hines Park Ford, I'd already visited another Ford dealership and the salesperson had not followed up with me. I was ready to buy and had some fairly specific needs with regards to the Ford Flex. Shawn worked with me to locate the nearest possible match to what I wanted. Shawn got the vehicle to Hines Park Ford the next day and I took delivery the following day. He went above and beyond to ensure my satisfaction as did his manager and his colleague, one desk over. I couldn't be happier and am thrilled to be working with a dealer just down the road from my home. I plan to keep in touch with Shawn and will take my Flex to HP for its service needs. Shawn and the dealership have earned my highest possible praise. Read more