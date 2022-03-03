Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bob Maxey Ford of Howell

Bob Maxey Ford of Howell

Bob Maxey Ford of Howell
See AllCERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDEXTERIORINTERIORSALESSERVICEUSED
Bob Maxey Ford of Howell view of the new car showroom, service and collision entrance.
Visit dealer’s website 
2798 E Grand River Ave, Howell, MI 48843
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bob Maxey Ford of Howell

3.5
Overall Rating
3.5 out of 5 stars(91)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love this dealership!

by Walker on 03/03/2022

The process was flawless! I placed an order for my new Escape months prior to my Fusion lease ending (as my sales person recommended). They were able to get me out of the Fusion early and into the Escape once it came from the factory. I absolutely LOVE the Escape and my Sales Person! I've dealt with many dealerships and Bob Maxey is the hands down, the BEST!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
91 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love this dealership!

by Walker on 03/03/2022

The process was flawless! I placed an order for my new Escape months prior to my Fusion lease ending (as my sales person recommended). They were able to get me out of the Fusion early and into the Escape once it came from the factory. I absolutely LOVE the Escape and my Sales Person! I've dealt with many dealerships and Bob Maxey is the hands down, the BEST!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick service with a smile

by Dave Little on 06/14/2021

I've had my vehicles serviced at other dealers around the area in the past. Bob Maxey is the only one worth using again. They are very professional and understand how to treat a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best place to take a Ford. They really know what they are doing!

by Robert Peppers on 06/07/2021

I really like the efficiency of scheduling my appointment online. They were able to get me in and out of the dealership quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Unprofessional

by Amy on 05/28/2021

Dropped of the car for warranty service work the night before and spent 20 minutes with advisor while they typed up the information/invoice for the work. Next day I did not hear a word. Texted them at the end of the day since they said they communicate via text with progress of work and when car would be ready. Did not text back. Had to give them a call. Women who answered the phone was laughing so hard she could not speak. Transferred me to service and first person had no idea about car. Transferred again and this person said "oh let me check because I came in late and could not find any paperwork on this vehicle". Really?? On hold and then transferred again. Finally they said the car was done around noon that day. Waited all day for this. Went to pick up car and was told that it was out front. Of course, went out front and it was not there. Back in again. Saw a porter who remarked "not out there, is it?". He offered to retrieve the car and asked if I wanted a car wash. Really? You have had the car all day. No to the car wash, just bring me my car. Not impressed at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Issues resolved

by Dillan smyth on 05/26/2021

My issues were resolved and a new engine was installed car is running great the owner and service manager were able to get it all resolved for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dishonest!

by Runchicky on 03/16/2021

Slow dealership trying to make a buck. Made false claims. Beware. Their own sales people agree with shadiness!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lost Tire

by Wolverine41 on 04/27/2018

Lost tire was replaced using a third party warranty which was completely handled by the Ford Service technician.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My first Ford experience!

by tclc0916 on 03/27/2018

Will Andrews did a fantastic job explaining our options and working with us to determine the right vehicle. He offered us patience, honesty and a great understanding of the Ford vehicles he's obviously proud to sell. Since purchase I've been back once with a question and the staff was great. This is our first Ford purchase and we are certainly pleased. This is a truck we'll have for a long time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Treated

by Richk63 on 11/11/2017

Treated like I'm their most important customer. Very professional friendly service! Always take my service needs to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Replacement of windshield washer motor

by okedoak on 10/13/2017

I dropped my 2015 Ford Taurus off for service to repair the windshield washer motor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

5 stars

by Wolverine41 on 09/08/2016

outstanding service visit as they took my truck early, completed the work quickly and I was back on my way within 45 minutes of my arrival. I called after my Oil Change soon lite came on and was able to get an appointment the next day so I did not have to drive my truck to Kalamazoo and back before that was taken care of. Your service reps and everyone there was very nice and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall

by Siggy1usa on 04/08/2016

Staff was very helpful but problem re-arose as we were driving home from dealer (Rattle in sunroof area) other items seem to be ok. Will have to reschedule a fix in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealership

by whw7178 on 04/01/2016

Repairs were done in the time promised. Very friendly staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Job well done

by Tonyaogden on 04/01/2016

I own a Ford focus and the service was excellent they got my car done very quickly and it was clean the staff was very friendly and helpful. Thanks for a job well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

"Great Customer Service"

by taurussho1946 on 02/25/2016

would like to acknowledge the service crew at Bob Maxy Ford (Howell). Came in with a car crisis (sunroof became detached while driving) and the team jumped into action to assist me. Dan took the lead and got a rental car for me ready in minutes. Billy kept me updated throughout the repair process. The entire team was personal, courteous and provided exemplary care. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

"Exemplary Customer Service"

by TaurusSHO1946 on 02/23/2016

I had a "crisis" situation in which the sunroof of my Ford Taurus suddenly became detached (while driving). I had to hold the sunroof in place for 3.5 miles in frigid temperatures to the Bob Maxey Ford Dealership. The team jumped into action to assist me. Particular recognition goes to Dan and Billy who went above and beyond to tend to my needs. Dan took charge and told me not to worry about anything, provided a rental car immediately and Billy kept me updated on the progress of my repair. This exemplary customer service is why I will continue to recommend Bob Maxey Ford and their crew.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

This was a repair done under the vehicle warranty, no quote was needed

by 14escape on 02/05/2016

Excelant Service, friendly, Fixed and completed when promised . 😬

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I AM PROUD TO CALL BOB MAXEY MY AUTO DEALERSHIP

by SharMarie on 01/13/2016

I took my Ford Edge Limited in for service for a recall issue as well as an issue I was having with my car overheating. Kyler, a service representative was friendly, professional and very helpful from my first call for an appt. to the end result. They diagnosed my problem and finished the recall service within 48 hours. When I picked the car up- Kyler had my car washed and ready to go at the front door. I have taken my previous 3 cars to them for service and have always been extremely happy. Excellent customer and mechanical service-in this all too mediocre business world today. HATS OFF TO BOB MAXEY-I AM PROUD TO CALL THEM MY AUTO DEALERSHIP!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A customer for life

by ALancaster on 01/11/2016

The service department diagnosed a minor problem created by service at another dealership. They corrected it, cleaned up the engine, topped off the oil and did it all for no charge. I'm very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by 5fordsinarow on 01/07/2016

Awesome. Your salesman Paul was extremely helpful. I would highly recommend him and your dealership to family and friends. The upgrades to your showroom and service areas are most noticeable. I have purchased 5 vehicles from this location and this experience was the most pleasurable. You and your staff are the BEST of the Best. See you next time I need a new ride.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tina was Amazing

by TOlrich on 12/27/2015

I leased a 2016 Fusion that I absolutely love! The car is great as expected, but the service I received was what really set this car buying experience apart. Tina Socha was beyond amazing and has made my boyfriend and I customers for life. Thank you for such a wonderful car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
106 cars in stock
46 new60 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
10 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
7 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
12 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
what sets us apart
Award winning customer service. Recipient of the highest customer service award, The President's Award FIVE YEARS IN A ROW! Only Ford dealer in Livingston county to do so!
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

What shoppers are searching for