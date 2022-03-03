Customer Reviews of Bob Maxey Ford of Howell
I love this dealership!
by 03/03/2022on
The process was flawless! I placed an order for my new Escape months prior to my Fusion lease ending (as my sales person recommended). They were able to get me out of the Fusion early and into the Escape once it came from the factory. I absolutely LOVE the Escape and my Sales Person! I've dealt with many dealerships and Bob Maxey is the hands down, the BEST!
Quick service with a smile
by 06/14/2021on
I've had my vehicles serviced at other dealers around the area in the past. Bob Maxey is the only one worth using again. They are very professional and understand how to treat a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to take a Ford. They really know what they are doing!
by 06/07/2021on
I really like the efficiency of scheduling my appointment online. They were able to get me in and out of the dealership quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unprofessional
by 05/28/2021on
Dropped of the car for warranty service work the night before and spent 20 minutes with advisor while they typed up the information/invoice for the work. Next day I did not hear a word. Texted them at the end of the day since they said they communicate via text with progress of work and when car would be ready. Did not text back. Had to give them a call. Women who answered the phone was laughing so hard she could not speak. Transferred me to service and first person had no idea about car. Transferred again and this person said "oh let me check because I came in late and could not find any paperwork on this vehicle". Really?? On hold and then transferred again. Finally they said the car was done around noon that day. Waited all day for this. Went to pick up car and was told that it was out front. Of course, went out front and it was not there. Back in again. Saw a porter who remarked "not out there, is it?". He offered to retrieve the car and asked if I wanted a car wash. Really? You have had the car all day. No to the car wash, just bring me my car. Not impressed at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Issues resolved
by 05/26/2021on
My issues were resolved and a new engine was installed car is running great the owner and service manager were able to get it all resolved for me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest!
by 03/16/2021on
Slow dealership trying to make a buck. Made false claims. Beware. Their own sales people agree with shadiness!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lost Tire
by 04/27/2018on
Lost tire was replaced using a third party warranty which was completely handled by the Ford Service technician.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My first Ford experience!
by 03/27/2018on
Will Andrews did a fantastic job explaining our options and working with us to determine the right vehicle. He offered us patience, honesty and a great understanding of the Ford vehicles he's obviously proud to sell. Since purchase I've been back once with a question and the staff was great. This is our first Ford purchase and we are certainly pleased. This is a truck we'll have for a long time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated
by 11/11/2017on
Treated like I'm their most important customer. Very professional friendly service! Always take my service needs to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replacement of windshield washer motor
by 10/13/2017on
I dropped my 2015 Ford Taurus off for service to repair the windshield washer motor
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 stars
by 09/08/2016on
outstanding service visit as they took my truck early, completed the work quickly and I was back on my way within 45 minutes of my arrival. I called after my Oil Change soon lite came on and was able to get an appointment the next day so I did not have to drive my truck to Kalamazoo and back before that was taken care of. Your service reps and everyone there was very nice and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 04/08/2016on
Staff was very helpful but problem re-arose as we were driving home from dealer (Rattle in sunroof area) other items seem to be ok. Will have to reschedule a fix in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 04/01/2016on
Repairs were done in the time promised. Very friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done
by 04/01/2016on
I own a Ford focus and the service was excellent they got my car done very quickly and it was clean the staff was very friendly and helpful. Thanks for a job well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Great Customer Service"
by 02/25/2016on
would like to acknowledge the service crew at Bob Maxy Ford (Howell). Came in with a car crisis (sunroof became detached while driving) and the team jumped into action to assist me. Dan took the lead and got a rental car for me ready in minutes. Billy kept me updated throughout the repair process. The entire team was personal, courteous and provided exemplary care. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Exemplary Customer Service"
by 02/23/2016on
I had a "crisis" situation in which the sunroof of my Ford Taurus suddenly became detached (while driving). I had to hold the sunroof in place for 3.5 miles in frigid temperatures to the Bob Maxey Ford Dealership. The team jumped into action to assist me. Particular recognition goes to Dan and Billy who went above and beyond to tend to my needs. Dan took charge and told me not to worry about anything, provided a rental car immediately and Billy kept me updated on the progress of my repair. This exemplary customer service is why I will continue to recommend Bob Maxey Ford and their crew.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This was a repair done under the vehicle warranty, no quote was needed
by 02/05/2016on
Excelant Service, friendly, Fixed and completed when promised . 😬
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I AM PROUD TO CALL BOB MAXEY MY AUTO DEALERSHIP
by 01/13/2016on
I took my Ford Edge Limited in for service for a recall issue as well as an issue I was having with my car overheating. Kyler, a service representative was friendly, professional and very helpful from my first call for an appt. to the end result. They diagnosed my problem and finished the recall service within 48 hours. When I picked the car up- Kyler had my car washed and ready to go at the front door. I have taken my previous 3 cars to them for service and have always been extremely happy. Excellent customer and mechanical service-in this all too mediocre business world today. HATS OFF TO BOB MAXEY-I AM PROUD TO CALL THEM MY AUTO DEALERSHIP!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A customer for life
by 01/11/2016on
The service department diagnosed a minor problem created by service at another dealership. They corrected it, cleaned up the engine, topped off the oil and did it all for no charge. I'm very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 01/07/2016on
Awesome. Your salesman Paul was extremely helpful. I would highly recommend him and your dealership to family and friends. The upgrades to your showroom and service areas are most noticeable. I have purchased 5 vehicles from this location and this experience was the most pleasurable. You and your staff are the BEST of the Best. See you next time I need a new ride.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tina was Amazing
by 12/27/2015on
I leased a 2016 Fusion that I absolutely love! The car is great as expected, but the service I received was what really set this car buying experience apart. Tina Socha was beyond amazing and has made my boyfriend and I customers for life. Thank you for such a wonderful car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
