1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Dropped of the car for warranty service work the night before and spent 20 minutes with advisor while they typed up the information/invoice for the work. Next day I did not hear a word. Texted them at the end of the day since they said they communicate via text with progress of work and when car would be ready. Did not text back. Had to give them a call. Women who answered the phone was laughing so hard she could not speak. Transferred me to service and first person had no idea about car. Transferred again and this person said "oh let me check because I came in late and could not find any paperwork on this vehicle". Really?? On hold and then transferred again. Finally they said the car was done around noon that day. Waited all day for this. Went to pick up car and was told that it was out front. Of course, went out front and it was not there. Back in again. Saw a porter who remarked "not out there, is it?". He offered to retrieve the car and asked if I wanted a car wash. Really? You have had the car all day. No to the car wash, just bring me my car. Not impressed at all. Read more