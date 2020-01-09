service Rating

When I called in it took numerous times for someone to answer the phone. I called the toll free number and it would pick up but it would disconnect before a voice came on. Finally I was able to get thru to Rebecca/Becca the receptionist. I explained that I needed to talk to someone in Service. So she put me thru / cold transfer / which I don't mind...but no one picked up. So I'd ring through to her again and she'd just send it back to them without saying anything to me. This happened a dozen times. I had to call in again just to get a live person to say...Hey, I need to schedule an appointment. I cannot honestly say Becca was rude but she seemed irritated that I voiced my concerns with how she handled my call and without letting me finish transferred me back again exactly the way I was complaining about. Jerry answered the phone and fortunately he made everything OK. He asked all of the appropriate questions and set me up with a time to have a loaner and my car was repaired in 24 hours from the time we dropped it off. I was very happy with the results. Jerry should get noticed for his customer service. I wasn't happy by the time I got to him. He did a great job. Read more