Todd Wenzel Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Todd Wenzel Buick GMC
Dealership
by 09/01/2020on
Very helpful and knowledgeable about the products.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Body shop service
by 05/09/2021on
Pint match is perfect, looks like the factory finish
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repair
by 03/29/2021on
Service was performed correctly. Customer service could have been more friendly and helpful. The rep did not really seem to take much care for the overall questions or concerns that I had.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/04/2021on
Great service and great prices
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealership
by 09/01/2020on
Very helpful and knowledgeable about the products.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/16/2017on
SERVICE an obvious goal. When repair not as first viewed, carefully explained, offered ride to fill time, and then given loaner vehicle. Called with periodic updates, still using loaner vehicle. Made sure repair completely fixed. Provided over and above expected service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer serivce @ Todd Wenzel
by 05/03/2017on
The gentleman that helped me at the Service counter was very polite and courteous. He made sure that my vehicle was serviced as required and answered all of my questions. Based on my experience, I would rate your customer service very high. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Todd Wenzel GMC Costumer Service
by 04/18/2017on
We been with Todd Wenzel GMC since 2006 and every time we go in to the service department or sales department we are taken care of right away and if need given a loner vehicle until our is serviced. Also, they have a great guy that is in charge of waiting area and keeps up their little snack bar is kids friendly and the waiting area is always kept clean. Also, the kids playroom is always clean and neat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Efficient service
by 04/14/2017on
Only had a nail in a tire fixed. Charge was reasonable and they washed the car. Service was quick and efficient, just enough time for a cup of coffee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Slick oil change
by 04/12/2017on
Friendly, courteous, and knowledgeable. Oil change was completed quickly and technician even noticed worn wipers front and rear. Everyone with whom I came in contact was cheerful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Basic Oil Change
by 04/06/2017on
The promise of how long I would have to wait was very accurate and the waiting room is comfortable and has a variety of media, snacks and beverages. Employees are very professional and personable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Consistent Quality Service
by 08/20/2016on
Friendly service and quality workmanship. In the 2.5 years I have been taking my Terrain in for service, I never had to return for a service related issue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy with the service!
by 02/01/2016on
I called and needed to get in kind of quick, and they were able to accommodate me, which I greatly appreciated. When I showed up everyone was 'prepared' for my visit- having an appointment worked like it should. I gave my name and that was all they needed. I really appreciate that. I was kept up to date on the service my car needed, and the waiting area was very comfortable. Just sad I missed the donuts earlier in the morning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Acadia purchase
by 04/02/2015on
Purchased a new vehicle. Made a good deal without a lot of hassle and drove away in the car the same day. Stan Grisson was most helpful and efficient in helping me complete my purchase.
great dealer
by 03/27/2015on
my visit there was the best visit to a dealership I have ever had my salesman Kevin hatch was great and all the finance people that helped I couldn't be more thankfull to all of them. I will now be a lifetime customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Tyler Barrix Rocks
by 03/12/2015on
Mr. Tyler Barrix did an excellent job. He was kind, prompt, and professional. He has been one of the best service men I have ever had in my life. He rocks. :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2010 Equinox
by 03/11/2015on
I have a problem answering these questions since it would impact Tyler's performance, which it should not since he was on vacation. Tyler did an excellent job and I would recommend him highly. While Tyler was on vacation Steve was to take his place and the best answer I can provide is that I felt forgotten by your service team. I have high regard for Matt and I should have reported my issues, but I gave the benefit of the doubt to Steve because I knew how busy the department was, but to receive one phone call in the 10 days you had my car the call being on Wednesday and no other follow up calls until Tyler got back on Monday. My first major disappointment in four years since I've been a regular customer 4 times a year at your dealership. I know this will probably not happen again, but it was a glitch in your customer service program and I thought you should be made aware. High marks for Matt, Daniel, and Tyler....thank you James Hillmer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience! Great Car!!
by 03/07/2015on
Great experience both sales people who we dealt with did a great job! Susan and Kevin helped us find the car we were searching for. We love our new 2015 Acadia!
Todd Wenzel treats me right, again!
by 03/04/2015on
I was in and out in a reasonable amount of time. The guaranteed low price on oil changes is what brought me in, but the quality service is what has me taking all my GM vehicles in to Todd Wenzel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jerry/Service/Outstanding customer service.
by 02/26/2015on
When I called in it took numerous times for someone to answer the phone. I called the toll free number and it would pick up but it would disconnect before a voice came on. Finally I was able to get thru to Rebecca/Becca the receptionist. I explained that I needed to talk to someone in Service. So she put me thru / cold transfer / which I don't mind...but no one picked up. So I'd ring through to her again and she'd just send it back to them without saying anything to me. This happened a dozen times. I had to call in again just to get a live person to say...Hey, I need to schedule an appointment. I cannot honestly say Becca was rude but she seemed irritated that I voiced my concerns with how she handled my call and without letting me finish transferred me back again exactly the way I was complaining about. Jerry answered the phone and fortunately he made everything OK. He asked all of the appropriate questions and set me up with a time to have a loaner and my car was repaired in 24 hours from the time we dropped it off. I was very happy with the results. Jerry should get noticed for his customer service. I wasn't happy by the time I got to him. He did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
36000 mile checkup
by 02/18/2015on
Good experience Daniel answered all my questions and explained what work was to be done on my car. I appreciated That. Chris did a good job driving on icy roads.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 02/18/2015on
The Sales Manager Aaron Burch I deal with was great. He made sure that my y need was met. The finance manager Jesse Porter was wonderful I could not have a better experience buying a new vehicle anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments