Applegate Chevrolet

3637 S Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48503
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Applegate Chevrolet

4.8
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

Applegate Chevrolet Flint MI

by Emily Linton on 02/11/2019

I am 100% +++ satisfied with my experience with Applegate’s Chevrolet in Flint MI My salesperson, Derek O’Keefe made everything effortless. He was completely transparent as well as the finance department. I would highly recommend purchasing any vehicle from Applegate’s Chevrolet in Flint MI

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

9 Reviews
service Rating

Speedy service for a walk-in.

by techdude on 04/11/2019

Needed new wipers. The service department got me in and out very quickly. My old wipers had torn with the wear and tear from winter. The new ones are great and they got me in right before a big rain.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

service Rating

d

by larrbatt on 01/30/2019

everything okj but would rather have mail in rebate than email kind

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lease purchase

by Don,t have on 11/25/2018

Easy, informative, and comfortable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Dealership Ever

by kayakkpm on 05/25/2018

From beginning to end my experience at Applegate Chevrolet was incredible. Everyone took excellent care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks Applegate 2014 Silverado dbl cab

by Savorino1 on 03/06/2018

Thanks to Dealer Bob and the rest of the Applegate crew for helping get the Truck of My Dreams. Pleasant experience. Recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Terrible place to buy a car

by ShinyBlueCruze on 04/05/2016

Tried to buy a new car here and had a terrible experience. I went to the dealership one day, looked at a few cars and got some prices. I would like to point out that they "guaranteed" me these prices based on my trade in and rebates, they weren't estimates, but a guarantee, their words. A few days later I went back down payment in hand and ready to sign the papers, but now they deal had changed and they wanted $3000 more. Basically they now offered 1/3 the Kelly Blue Book value on my trade-in even though they had promised me a price. As bad as this was, it actually gets worse. I gave them another shot and again had them pick out a couple cars that would be a little cheaper. One was a used car and the other a base model new car. Again they gave me some prices and I went out to make the deal. They showed me the used car and it was not what I was looking for. When I asked see the new car they had "lost it", that was their excuse, they lost a car. It was obvious that they really just didn't want to honor the GM rebates I had and wanted to palm me off with a junky used car. Well that was all I could take from this place and left. When I was walking out the door they now wanted to offer me the actual KBB on my trade-in, but only for the used car. Of course I said no, Applegate Chevy is just too crooked for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

No Floor Mats

by 1keno on 02/06/2012

I was a returning customer in December 2011 and I purchased a new 2012 Impala LTZ, nice car, with no floor mats. After six weeks all I get is promises of new mats. They get your money and must not care if you return. I will look elsewhere from now on and would recommend to others to go elsewhere also.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

My New Cruze LTZ and Applegate Chevrolet Company

by ck1951flint on 10/11/2010

I cannot say enough good things about my experience with Applegate Chevrolet or my salesman Tom Baker. I was treated as I felt I should be treated and no pressure and every question I had was answered completely and tro my total satisfaction. They make you feel like a valued customer and they demonstrate that they want to be your dealer now and in the future. They have earned my future business and they made buying a car much more enjoyable then any other place I have gone before. Kudos.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
62 cars in stock
0 new43 used19 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|3 used|
10 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
