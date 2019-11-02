Applegate Chevrolet Flint MI
by 02/11/2019on
I am 100% +++ satisfied with my experience with Applegate’s Chevrolet in Flint MI My salesperson, Derek O’Keefe made everything effortless. He was completely transparent as well as the finance department. I would highly recommend purchasing any vehicle from Applegate’s Chevrolet in Flint MI
Speedy service for a walk-in.
by 04/11/2019on
Needed new wipers. The service department got me in and out very quickly. My old wipers had torn with the wear and tear from winter. The new ones are great and they got me in right before a big rain.
by 01/30/2019on
everything okj but would rather have mail in rebate than email kind
Lease purchase
by 11/25/2018on
Easy, informative, and comfortable experience.
Best Dealership Ever
by 05/25/2018on
From beginning to end my experience at Applegate Chevrolet was incredible. Everyone took excellent care of me.
Thanks Applegate 2014 Silverado dbl cab
by 03/06/2018on
Thanks to Dealer Bob and the rest of the Applegate crew for helping get the Truck of My Dreams. Pleasant experience. Recommended.
Terrible place to buy a car
by 04/05/2016on
Tried to buy a new car here and had a terrible experience. I went to the dealership one day, looked at a few cars and got some prices. I would like to point out that they "guaranteed" me these prices based on my trade in and rebates, they weren't estimates, but a guarantee, their words. A few days later I went back down payment in hand and ready to sign the papers, but now they deal had changed and they wanted $3000 more. Basically they now offered 1/3 the Kelly Blue Book value on my trade-in even though they had promised me a price. As bad as this was, it actually gets worse. I gave them another shot and again had them pick out a couple cars that would be a little cheaper. One was a used car and the other a base model new car. Again they gave me some prices and I went out to make the deal. They showed me the used car and it was not what I was looking for. When I asked see the new car they had "lost it", that was their excuse, they lost a car. It was obvious that they really just didn't want to honor the GM rebates I had and wanted to palm me off with a junky used car. Well that was all I could take from this place and left. When I was walking out the door they now wanted to offer me the actual KBB on my trade-in, but only for the used car. Of course I said no, Applegate Chevy is just too crooked for me.
No Floor Mats
by 02/06/2012on
I was a returning customer in December 2011 and I purchased a new 2012 Impala LTZ, nice car, with no floor mats. After six weeks all I get is promises of new mats. They get your money and must not care if you return. I will look elsewhere from now on and would recommend to others to go elsewhere also.
My New Cruze LTZ and Applegate Chevrolet Company
by 10/11/2010on
I cannot say enough good things about my experience with Applegate Chevrolet or my salesman Tom Baker. I was treated as I felt I should be treated and no pressure and every question I had was answered completely and tro my total satisfaction. They make you feel like a valued customer and they demonstrate that they want to be your dealer now and in the future. They have earned my future business and they made buying a car much more enjoyable then any other place I have gone before. Kudos.
