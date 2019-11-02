sales Rating

Tried to buy a new car here and had a terrible experience. I went to the dealership one day, looked at a few cars and got some prices. I would like to point out that they "guaranteed" me these prices based on my trade in and rebates, they weren't estimates, but a guarantee, their words. A few days later I went back down payment in hand and ready to sign the papers, but now they deal had changed and they wanted $3000 more. Basically they now offered 1/3 the Kelly Blue Book value on my trade-in even though they had promised me a price. As bad as this was, it actually gets worse. I gave them another shot and again had them pick out a couple cars that would be a little cheaper. One was a used car and the other a base model new car. Again they gave me some prices and I went out to make the deal. They showed me the used car and it was not what I was looking for. When I asked see the new car they had "lost it", that was their excuse, they lost a car. It was obvious that they really just didn't want to honor the GM rebates I had and wanted to palm me off with a junky used car. Well that was all I could take from this place and left. When I was walking out the door they now wanted to offer me the actual KBB on my trade-in, but only for the used car. Of course I said no, Applegate Chevy is just too crooked for me. Read more