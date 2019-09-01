Car purchase
I recently purchased a new Buick Encore from Randy Wise, Fenton, Michigan. I am very happy with the vehicle and grateful to the salesman, Oliver Hackney, for helping me find the right vehicle to meet my needs and for his concern for me.
Disappointing customer service
I have been using randy wise since I purchased my car back in 2016 for oil changes. I drive an extra 30 minutes each way to go here when there is a closer dealer. Your customer service has always impressed me until today. While there with my young child it took 1 hr and 40 minutes to get my oil changed. That is not what bothered me however. What was unacceptable was that my service rep Aaron Spearling walked past me and my getting restless child at least 8 times without acknowledging me or updating me on where we were in the process. It was frustrating being ignored when another rep approached another customer who had been there a shorter amount of time to inform her of the backup and estimate amount of time her vehicle would be done. After that I approached Aaron asking of my eta and willing to sacrifice my car wash (which I have paid for because of my purchase of the wise package). He was short with me and still no apology for the delay. When waiting for my car he never spoke to me (I was standing next to his desk) then when the service employee handed me my sheet again very short, later I noticed they had written that a part was leaking. No idea which part as no one went over the sheet with me. Like I said I drive past another dealer because of your customer service. Today it was not worth it. I believe Aaron is in the wrong field as he gave little attention to his customer and all together avoided me. Looks like I will just be staying local now on for this type of service is not worth the extra gas money and time
2019 Buick Enclave
I liked they way I was treated as a customer.
Randy Wise Fenton Service Dept
This is an A+ team. Courteous, competent, fast. Very nice waiting area. I was treated like a queen!
Car purchase
Great job Brianna!
Very good to work with - my wife and I are selective about specific options and model, Brianna helped find the perfect Envision in our price range and even arrange out of state delivery
Front end allignment
The price match was the reason I choose Randy Wise. Other service providers wanted 30 percent more and I was able to get the work done the same day .
Lost a customer
They lost a customer, I leased my vehicle with them in May 2016, my grandparents used them and recommended Joe Souper (SP) to me, he was great and helped, I got the car. Then with servicing the vehicle my great experience with them turned for the worse, to the point they lost a customer. I've only had work done at RW since I've gotten my car and recently my car was acting funny (It's a 2016 Buick encore) not picking up speed, one of my sensors kept saying it needed service, and I was having some issues with my back up cam)- mind you most of this is what was supposed to be fixed in November when they had my car for 3 weeks. called scheduled an appointment with Mike (Im pretty sure that was his name) got my car in for my appointment he got me a rental, received a call like 2 days later letting me know it needed a program update, mentioned my filters might need to be fixed, said the car was ready and I came to get it. Not a week later, the car still wasn't picking up speed, stalled out on me getting on the expressway, and my sensor was now unavailable. I called mike again when the check engine light came on and expressed my frustration, concern, and reiterated, I have a 2016 vehicle, I drive 60 plus miles a day just for work I can't have my car break down on me. He then tells me it will be possibly 2 weeks before he can get my car back in. I was overly frustrated and expressed to him he just had my car, and nothing that was wrong with it when I took it to him, was fixed, or it wasn't fixed correctly. he still had no answer for me. I called back and asked if I can take it to another dealership for servicing, and he said yes as long as it was a GM dealership- my first issue with this he didn't even try to save me as a customer, and he didn't want to honor the work that his crew did. I contacted Patsy Lou that day, got my car in there the same day, and there was an issue with the fuel registering to the engine (the actuator/turbo) needless to say Patsy Lou in Flint fixed my car, and I've had it back about 2 weeks and no issues. The things that needed to be fixed was fixed. Another issue I had, I mentioned before I leased my vehicle through them, after I leased it I got a new job causing me to drive more (like I mentioned I drive 60 plus miles a day now) so Im going to go over my miles, I requested information many times with Joe, and his boss or direct supervisor (Oliver or Nick is coming to mind) or a solution to be able to get out of the lease whether its buying it or getting into something cheaper, or some kind of answer, and since May, I've been waiting for responses, and responses, whenever I call in to follow-up (Usually once a month) Either no phone call back, or I'm still waiting, or let me get a hold of you in a few moments I'm with someone right no. Even I've spoken with them in person when I was a dealership getting service done, and still no answers. The customer service has just gone down once I've gotten the car, and to the point they don't even care that they are losing a customer.
Body work
I could not believe the extent that they went . When i got my car back it was clean inside and out, also my tires needed air in them and they even did that without me asking, I think that is above and beyond the call of duty. They have a custome for life in me