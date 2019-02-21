Bob Maxey Ford
I love Bob Maxey
I love Bob Maxey! I came into the dealership not knowing what I really wanted to do with my current lease. They were able to get me out of it and into a new one AND save me some money! PS. the popcorn was really good while I waited
Bob Maxey Dealership Sales and Service Experience exceeded expectations
Sales departement is patient, friendly. and knowledgeable.. They are helpful and provide the answers you are asking. They work with you to find the vehicle that fits you. The service department is friendly and keeps you well informed on status of your vehicle. We plan on buying our next vehicle here.
Great Sales and Financial Officer
The ladies Krissy, JT and Sherry made my second try at Bob Maxey better. They were professional and made me feel welcomed. A far better experience than a year or two earlier with another sales person. The Ford Flex is a great vehicle and I am a FORD family, having relatives work for FORD and parts distributer. Having said this the service was 100% great at my second attempt at buying from Bob Maxey!!!
great services
My experience at ford has been amazing at the Bob Maxey Ford off Jefferson in Detroit. I recently just purchased my first vehicle 2016 Ford Fusion i am in love with. Has all the features all wheel drive major feature since I live in Grand Rapids. I worked with Gabriel Peterson the salesperson and Cheryl the manager. They were professional and treat you like family. I will forever continue buying my vehicles from them and highly recommend my family friends and co workers since i work for the post office go to Bob Maxey in Detroit. Thank you for everything and Happy Holidays
good delershipa
I had a good saleman Mr Peterson he had my new car waiting on me we talk about a week ago everything was ready for me.
excellent experience
The staff was very helpful. It took a lot longer to find the car and finish the paperwork. But, other then that a very excellent experience.
Fantastic Dealership
I recently purchased a Ford Escape Titanium. Sylvester Ivory was my salesperson. Sylvester was extremely helpful. He found the exact car I wanted and made the deal happen in the time frame that I needed. In addition, the other staff members at this dealership were very friendly and also helpful. They provided a loaner car for me until my car could be delivered. I was very happy with the service here.
Awesome service, Great Customer Service
My experience at Bob Maxey Ford was completely EXCELLENT. The staff and their service was just AMAZING. Everyone treated me like family. Their concern for me was more than just to sale the vehicle. It was true concern for my needs. Mark O'Bryant and JeTaun JT Wilcoxson were exceptionally perfect. They both took care of me with respect and kindness. From this purchase on I will on buy from Bob Maxey Ford. Thank you all for all that you've done to help me with my purchase. I look forward to doing business with you all in the future. Thank You, LaTonya Mills-Stines
Awesome service
Very helpful, I felt welcome and respected. Thought this process would be stressful but they made me feel at home.will recommend to family and friends.
Great service
Everything went smoothly , it was quick ; when they realized one group of finacers were trying to charge me too much they did what they good to intervene and get me a better deal . I strongly appreciate it
Weems 2015 Ford Edge
It is always a pleasure to buy at Maxey, Bennett(my personal salesperson) continues to take care of me; along with the rest of the staff. Even before my lease expire Bennett always calls me and let me know to schedule an appointment soon or to come in and see the new lineup of vehicles. I
Great Escape
I got the car I wanted. The price I wanted. Salesperson was knowledge got the items I wanted.
