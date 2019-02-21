Skip to main content
Bob Maxey Ford

1833 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48207
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love Bob Maxey

by veryHAPPY on 02/21/2019

I love Bob Maxey! I came into the dealership not knowing what I really wanted to do with my current lease. They were able to get me out of it and into a new one AND save me some money! PS. the popcorn was really good while I waited

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bob Maxey Dealership Sales and Service Experience exceeded expectations

by turahdawn46 on 06/25/2018

Sales departement is patient, friendly. and knowledgeable.. They are helpful and provide the answers you are asking. They work with you to find the vehicle that fits you. The service department is friendly and keeps you well informed on status of your vehicle. We plan on buying our next vehicle here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales and Financial Officer

by Muziclady65 on 05/14/2016

The ladies Krissy, JT and Sherry made my second try at Bob Maxey better. They were professional and made me feel welcomed. A far better experience than a year or two earlier with another sales person. The Ford Flex is a great vehicle and I am a FORD family, having relatives work for FORD and parts distributer. Having said this the service was 100% great at my second attempt at buying from Bob Maxey!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great services

by Cassandra33 on 12/06/2015

My experience at ford has been amazing at the Bob Maxey Ford off Jefferson in Detroit. I recently just purchased my first vehicle 2016 Ford Fusion i am in love with. Has all the features all wheel drive major feature since I live in Grand Rapids. I worked with Gabriel Peterson the salesperson and Cheryl the manager. They were professional and treat you like family. I will forever continue buying my vehicles from them and highly recommend my family friends and co workers since i work for the post office go to Bob Maxey in Detroit. Thank you for everything and Happy Holidays

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good delershipa

by doghouse3748 on 12/03/2015

I had a good saleman Mr Peterson he had my new car waiting on me we talk about a week ago everything was ready for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

excellent experience

by BSMcGinty on 12/02/2015

The staff was very helpful. It took a lot longer to find the car and finish the paperwork. But, other then that a very excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Dealership

by mkp1020 on 11/27/2015

I recently purchased a Ford Escape Titanium. Sylvester Ivory was my salesperson. Sylvester was extremely helpful. He found the exact car I wanted and made the deal happen in the time frame that I needed. In addition, the other staff members at this dealership were very friendly and also helpful. They provided a loaner car for me until my car could be delivered. I was very happy with the service here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome service, Great Customer Service

by Bunchie1975 on 11/06/2015

My experience at Bob Maxey Ford was completely EXCELLENT. The staff and their service was just AMAZING. Everyone treated me like family. Their concern for me was more than just to sale the vehicle. It was true concern for my needs. Mark O'Bryant and JeTaun JT Wilcoxson were exceptionally perfect. They both took care of me with respect and kindness. From this purchase on I will on buy from Bob Maxey Ford. Thank you all for all that you've done to help me with my purchase. I look forward to doing business with you all in the future. Thank You, LaTonya Mills-Stines

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome service

by Cnevels on 08/24/2015

Very helpful, I felt welcome and respected. Thought this process would be stressful but they made me feel at home.will recommend to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Cyerra on 07/29/2015

Everything went smoothly , it was quick ; when they realized one group of finacers were trying to charge me too much they did what they good to intervene and get me a better deal . I strongly appreciate it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Weems 2015 Ford Edge

by 2015Edge on 06/30/2015

It is always a pleasure to buy at Maxey, Bennett(my personal salesperson) continues to take care of me; along with the rest of the staff. Even before my lease expire Bennett always calls me and let me know to schedule an appointment soon or to come in and see the new lineup of vehicles. I

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Escape

by IJM33 on 06/20/2014

I got the car I wanted. The price I wanted. Salesperson was knowledge got the items I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

