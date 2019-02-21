5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience at Bob Maxey Ford was completely EXCELLENT. The staff and their service was just AMAZING. Everyone treated me like family. Their concern for me was more than just to sale the vehicle. It was true concern for my needs. Mark O'Bryant and JeTaun JT Wilcoxson were exceptionally perfect. They both took care of me with respect and kindness. From this purchase on I will on buy from Bob Maxey Ford. Thank you all for all that you've done to help me with my purchase. I look forward to doing business with you all in the future. Thank You, LaTonya Mills-Stines Read more