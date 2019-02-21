I love Bob Maxey! I came into the dealership not knowing what I really wanted to do with my current lease. They were able to get me out of it and into a new one AND save me some money!
PS. the popcorn was really good while I waited
Bob Maxey Dealership Sales and Service Experience exceeded expectations
by turahdawn46 on 06/25/2018
Sales departement is patient, friendly. and knowledgeable.. They are helpful and provide the answers you are asking. They work with you to find the vehicle that fits you. The service department is friendly and keeps you well informed on status of your vehicle. We plan on buying our next vehicle here.
Great Service, Friendly Staff and Clean Waiting Area
by Patmc1931 on 07/18/2016
I have always had my 2005 Escape serviced at Bob Maxey Ford since I bought it new there. They are very thorough with their checks even when I just have it in for an oil change. They let me know if they notice something that needs attention, for ex. tire rotation, brake wear, etc. I have the utmost confidence in Bob Maxey Ford Detroit's Service Department!
I usually deal with Art Miller, the Service Advisor. I have always been very satisfied by the way I have been treated. I recommend them to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.
I had a 2004 Taurus where I had to keep replacing/repairing parts and it wouldn't stay started so I went to Bob Maxey just to look at some VIN numbers that I wrote down and Zach Anderson showed me what he had let me test drive it, I wasn't thrilled about the car but I knew I needed something and did not want a car note after 8 years, I ended up purchasing the 2015 Taurus and I must say I wasnt happy there were things I didn't like and wasn't right and in speaking with Zach and Mark the problem was addressed and taken care of. I am pleased that I bought it, I have recommend your dealership to several and I am looking to purchase another car.
I commend your Sale Representatives and the Representatives in your Service Department. Customer Service is not always easy, you have to deal with people of all walks of life with their demands and attitudes, but whenever I bring my car in for service or even looking to purchase your Representatives are ALWAYS there with a smile and "how can I serve you" even down to this survey of how to better service your customers.
Thank you
The ladies Krissy, JT and Sherry made my second try at Bob Maxey better. They were professional and made me feel welcomed. A far better experience than a year or two earlier with another sales person. The Ford Flex is a great vehicle and I am a FORD family, having relatives work for FORD and parts distributer. Having said this the service was 100% great at my second attempt at buying from Bob Maxey!!!
Purchased a Ford Flex and recently had it serviced. Mike helped me. Was able to send in a picture. Mike order part, call me to let me know it was in. Dropped off car in am, got ride to work from dealership. Was pick up at end of day when car was ready. I have had many years of this type of awsome service!
I have a 2013 Ford Escape that I brought in for the works before my road trip/vacation. Their inspection noted that there was a transmission seal leak. Art mentioned that the problem wasn't serious enough to cancel my vacation. But to call and make an appointment once I got back. I brought it in the next week. The service performed was done within a day as promised. And it was under warranty.
Wait time was short. Service counter personnel very nice and friendly. Always service with a smile from the cashier. Always get a free car wash when the repairs or maintenance is done! Service with a smile and I am even addressed by my correct name! Awesome. I won't take my Fusion anywhere else! Job well done!
Each time I've visited the service center the staff has been polite, informative and very pleasant. I will most certainly be back for service when I have a need. I will also recommend the service center to others looking for a professional environment where customer service is paramount.
Bob Maxey service continues to be the best!! I am always treated wonderfully whenever I bring my car in for any type of service. I have been coming here for the last 3 years and plan to continue to bring my auto in for service.
Thank you very much,
Dr. Barbara Harris
