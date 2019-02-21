Bob Maxey Ford

sales Rating

I love Bob Maxey

by veryHAPPY on 02/21/2019

I love Bob Maxey! I came into the dealership not knowing what I really wanted to do with my current lease. They were able to get me out of it and into a new one AND save me some money! PS. the popcorn was really good while I waited

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bob Maxey Dealership Sales and Service Experience exceeded expectations

by turahdawn46 on 06/25/2018

Sales departement is patient, friendly. and knowledgeable.. They are helpful and provide the answers you are asking. They work with you to find the vehicle that fits you. The service department is friendly and keeps you well informed on status of your vehicle. We plan on buying our next vehicle here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Bob Maxey

by SANWILLIAMS on 11/24/2017

I must say overall I've had very good experiences with service. I have 2 vehicles that I routinely take to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always excellent

by turahdawn46 on 11/14/2016

Every visit is an exceptional experience !!! Bob Maxey is the only place I will have my vehicles serviced ...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service, Friendly Staff and Clean Waiting Area

by Patmc1931 on 07/18/2016

I have always had my 2005 Escape serviced at Bob Maxey Ford since I bought it new there. They are very thorough with their checks even when I just have it in for an oil change. They let me know if they notice something that needs attention, for ex. tire rotation, brake wear, etc. I have the utmost confidence in Bob Maxey Ford Detroit's Service Department! I usually deal with Art Miller, the Service Advisor. I have always been very satisfied by the way I have been treated. I recommend them to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Nice, quality service

by quasirev on 07/18/2016

My Focus was returned on time and the quality of body work is excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Frank2298 on 07/05/2016

I had a 2004 Taurus where I had to keep replacing/repairing parts and it wouldn't stay started so I went to Bob Maxey just to look at some VIN numbers that I wrote down and Zach Anderson showed me what he had let me test drive it, I wasn't thrilled about the car but I knew I needed something and did not want a car note after 8 years, I ended up purchasing the 2015 Taurus and I must say I wasnt happy there were things I didn't like and wasn't right and in speaking with Zach and Mark the problem was addressed and taken care of. I am pleased that I bought it, I have recommend your dealership to several and I am looking to purchase another car. I commend your Sale Representatives and the Representatives in your Service Department. Customer Service is not always easy, you have to deal with people of all walks of life with their demands and attitudes, but whenever I bring my car in for service or even looking to purchase your Representatives are ALWAYS there with a smile and "how can I serve you" even down to this survey of how to better service your customers. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

saturdays great service

by npeoples on 05/31/2016

Service was excellent and kind. Customer lounge even had favorite snack ,this made my day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Superb service!

by Poundcake26 on 05/19/2016

My experience was very great!I lease a 2014 Ford Escape Titanium. The staff was very helpful, quick, professional, courteous, very friendly with a great Pleasant attitude.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Sales and Financial Officer

by Muziclady65 on 05/14/2016

The ladies Krissy, JT and Sherry made my second try at Bob Maxey better. They were professional and made me feel welcomed. A far better experience than a year or two earlier with another sales person. The Ford Flex is a great vehicle and I am a FORD family, having relatives work for FORD and parts distributer. Having said this the service was 100% great at my second attempt at buying from Bob Maxey!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Teri1959 on 05/03/2016

Wonderful good work clean lounge great service workers are very helpful,and fun

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Exceptional!

by Service95 on 05/01/2016

Purchased a Ford Flex and recently had it serviced. Mike helped me. Was able to send in a picture. Mike order part, call me to let me know it was in. Dropped off car in am, got ride to work from dealership. Was pick up at end of day when car was ready. I have had many years of this type of awsome service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Warranty work

by timmy17h on 04/22/2016

I have a 2013 Ford Escape that I brought in for the works before my road trip/vacation. Their inspection noted that there was a transmission seal leak. Art mentioned that the problem wasn't serious enough to cancel my vacation. But to call and make an appointment once I got back. I brought it in the next week. The service performed was done within a day as promised. And it was under warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service for car

by Godskid12 on 04/02/2016

Wait time was short. Service counter personnel very nice and friendly. Always service with a smile from the cashier. Always get a free car wash when the repairs or maintenance is done! Service with a smile and I am even addressed by my correct name! Awesome. I won't take my Fusion anywhere else! Job well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

A grate place to have your service done

by Henry52Hill on 03/23/2016

I was call in on 3/21/16 and my problem was all take care of. I am satisfy with every thing that is what professional do keep the customer happy .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wonderful Staff, Mike rocks!!!!!!!!!

by kpduty103 on 02/23/2016

Everyone is so friendly professional and customer service orientated. I travel further to come to see your staff because it is worth it!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service with a smile

by chuckaluckjr on 02/05/2016

The service was so fast, that I did not have time to finish peanuts and soda. I was in and out in a flash. Thank you. Willie Lyte F150 owner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service Work

by ntmjr01 on 01/25/2016

In and out without a fuss. Great service, with drop off/pick up service to my office.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bob Maxey Ford in Detroit does a great job!

by CHaynes3738 on 01/19/2016

Each time I've visited the service center the staff has been polite, informative and very pleasant. I will most certainly be back for service when I have a need. I will also recommend the service center to others looking for a professional environment where customer service is paramount.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by ijm33 on 01/12/2016

Quick service. Very accomadating in being able to provide a car while mine was being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service!!

by DrBarbH on 12/31/2015

Bob Maxey service continues to be the best!! I am always treated wonderfully whenever I bring my car in for any type of service. I have been coming here for the last 3 years and plan to continue to bring my auto in for service. Thank you very much, Dr. Barbara Harris

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
