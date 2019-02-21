service Rating

I had a 2004 Taurus where I had to keep replacing/repairing parts and it wouldn't stay started so I went to Bob Maxey just to look at some VIN numbers that I wrote down and Zach Anderson showed me what he had let me test drive it, I wasn't thrilled about the car but I knew I needed something and did not want a car note after 8 years, I ended up purchasing the 2015 Taurus and I must say I wasnt happy there were things I didn't like and wasn't right and in speaking with Zach and Mark the problem was addressed and taken care of. I am pleased that I bought it, I have recommend your dealership to several and I am looking to purchase another car. I commend your Sale Representatives and the Representatives in your Service Department. Customer Service is not always easy, you have to deal with people of all walks of life with their demands and attitudes, but whenever I bring my car in for service or even looking to purchase your Representatives are ALWAYS there with a smile and "how can I serve you" even down to this survey of how to better service your customers. Thank you Read more