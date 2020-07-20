1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have purchased my brand new Dodge Ram 1500 from this dealership so I thought I would support and have it serviced here. Over the past year I have been into this dealership to make warranty repairs at least 5+ times for the same issues and they always relay "that we fixed your issue". Not once was this the case, and I have even received my truck after it has been "fully repaired" over and over and got in it and happened to see absolutely no change to what I brought it in for even though they claimed to have fixed it. I am not sure if they are just so inexperienced or just not up to doing the work and take the easy way out. I have even found a dirty rag left right on my engine after I drove it down the street after a "repair" and they gave it back to me which I only found out because my engine was smoking and could have probably caught fire. I made this note to them, they didn't even apologize or say sorry or anything about it just said okay which is terrible service. Now that all my warranty work was done by them and still not repaired, no other dealership will work on it unless Mopar customer service approves and pays for it since this service department is the one that messed up and couldn't fix the repairs the 5+ times I have brought it in for the same issues. After I have addressed these issues with their service manager, they said sorry all damages are on you and now that it is slightly over my warranty period 1,000 miles that they can't do anything since it's not under warranty and that it was my fault that I did not know it was not repaired now and even though it was their fault they never repaired it when they had told me. The service department did not like my comments about how I was mistreated and since my truck is such an inconvenience to them and I do not trust their work because they couldn't fix the issues the times I brought it in for warranty service, they stated they are now refusing to ever take my truck in or service it again based on the service manager's discretion. This behavior is totally unacceptable and I would never recommend this service department to anyone. Damaged the truck and now refuse to do any service even though they were the ones that gave me back my truck still damaged...Please save yourself the time and money and go to a different dealership who not only respects you but owns up to their own service quality. Read more