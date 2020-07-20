Golling Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Golling Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
RUDE AND DISRESPECTFUL
by 07/20/2020on
I had a terrible experience with Golling Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on the phone. A man called me asking about my inquiry on a Jeep. I told him I wasn't interested in a Jeep anymore and started to ask if he had a Toyota or Honda available. Before I could even finish my sentence this man was yelling at me for even making the inquiry, then he hung up. EXCUSE ME? I'm not allowed to change my mind and ask you for another suggestion? I didn't catch the man's name, but I do have his phone number. The car buying process is stressful enough. You would hope a salesperson would be willing to work with you. I DO NOT recommend this dealership to anyone. EVER! I went to call the dealership right after to tell someone about my experience and they answered then hung up after 4 call attempts! I finally left a message with the used sales manager.
Awful Service and Attitude - No Successful Repairs and Very Rude
by 03/06/2020on
I have purchased my brand new Dodge Ram 1500 from this dealership so I thought I would support and have it serviced here. Over the past year I have been into this dealership to make warranty repairs at least 5+ times for the same issues and they always relay "that we fixed your issue". Not once was this the case, and I have even received my truck after it has been "fully repaired" over and over and got in it and happened to see absolutely no change to what I brought it in for even though they claimed to have fixed it. I am not sure if they are just so inexperienced or just not up to doing the work and take the easy way out. I have even found a dirty rag left right on my engine after I drove it down the street after a "repair" and they gave it back to me which I only found out because my engine was smoking and could have probably caught fire. I made this note to them, they didn't even apologize or say sorry or anything about it just said okay which is terrible service. Now that all my warranty work was done by them and still not repaired, no other dealership will work on it unless Mopar customer service approves and pays for it since this service department is the one that messed up and couldn't fix the repairs the 5+ times I have brought it in for the same issues. After I have addressed these issues with their service manager, they said sorry all damages are on you and now that it is slightly over my warranty period 1,000 miles that they can't do anything since it's not under warranty and that it was my fault that I did not know it was not repaired now and even though it was their fault they never repaired it when they had told me. The service department did not like my comments about how I was mistreated and since my truck is such an inconvenience to them and I do not trust their work because they couldn't fix the issues the times I brought it in for warranty service, they stated they are now refusing to ever take my truck in or service it again based on the service manager's discretion. This behavior is totally unacceptable and I would never recommend this service department to anyone. Damaged the truck and now refuse to do any service even though they were the ones that gave me back my truck still damaged...Please save yourself the time and money and go to a different dealership who not only respects you but owns up to their own service quality.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Less than Expected
by 02/26/2019on
I have always heard good things about your dealership, so I was more than surprised when I had a TERRIBLE experience. I called to see about trading in 2 vehicles and getting into a lease. The salesperson said that would be no problem and we set up an appointment for 6:00 p.m. on a Friday. I happened to get out of work early, so I was there around 5:00 p.m. The salesperson was busy so I waited, no problem because I knew he wasn't expecting me yet. Then it went downhill. When he finally had me come over to his cubicle, he started rushing me because you were about to close. Why did he set the appointment for 6:00 if he knew you closed then? My husband showed up at 5:55 and the salesperson actually met him outside and proceeded to tell him we had to hurry. When he finally came back in from looking over the vehicles, he then started giving prices and when my husband asked him how much negative equity we would have to roll in, he didn't even know what that meant. It only got worse, so I will stop now and just say we will not be back.
Stay Away
by 02/01/2019on
My initial review rating would have been 5 stars but has since changed due to issue with the payoff of my early lease term from GMC. I discussed the same with my sales person, TJ from the time I decided to move from GMC. I turned in my lease and picked up a 2019 Ram 1500 on 10/31/18 and was told that Golling would take care of the remaining payments. I was later told that the truck I purchased was discounted too much for them to payoff my previous lease. Interesting, they don’t want to pay less than $600 after locking me into a 24 month lease. Think I will go back to GMC after this is up... Update... I wish I could give ZERO stars! I left the general manager, Joe Ellsasser, a voice mail about the lease payoff and received a call back from the same sales manager, Scott Peters, who denied the payoff in the first place. Scott proceeded to tell me again that they would not payoff my lease because the deal was written without including the payoff of less than $600 because I “apparently” hadn’t told my salesperson, TJ, about the remaining balancek. I will list my issues... 1- I did disclose that there were remaining payments, that this was an early lease termination. TJ even sent me a text that they should “of” paid it off and that he would take care of it. 2- I left a message for Joe, the GM, and Scott called me back. Don’t hide behind your subordinate, Joe. I called YOU for a reason. 3- Whats $600 when your sales person (who also delivered the wrong vehicle to my nephew) obviously screwed up. Make your customer whole. Next? I will have my attorney contact the dealership and, if necessary, corporate. Stay away from Golling, I definitely will!!!
2019 GRAND CHEROKEE HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4
by 12/19/2018on
Robert Iuliano provided great service and helped us select the best vehicle for us. Robert gave us a few options and then recommended the Overland High Altitude Grand Cherokee. This SUV is awesome and we see how it is ranked #1 in client satisfaction. Robert and Curtis Wolfe worked very quickly and professionally. This is one of the best experiences I have had at a dealership. We highly recommend Robert, Curtis, and the Golling team. Thank you.
Perfect Vehicle & Great Salesperson
by 05/31/2017on
We purchased a previously owned vehicle from the Golling Pre-Owned Superstore in Waterford and had a great experience. We found a nice vehicle with all of the features we were looking for and the price was decent. Our sales consultant, Rubin Bell, was great to work with and helped make the buying process simple. We will be sure to check here for our next vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Person
by 06/15/2015on
Lance Ebey provided fast, friendly excellent service and thanks to Mr. Ebey I drove away in my new Jeep Patriot in less than48 hours after point of contact. Dr. Toni Mitchell
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Terrible Sales department!
by 04/22/2015on
I'm from out of state so they require cash only and Rubin was a JOKE to talk to on the phone. I knew as soon as he said hello it wasn't going to go well. What a waste. I told them I was 90% sure I would buy it and wanted to drive it. NOPE! Didn't want to deal.
Damaged Lug Nuts
by 02/17/2015on
I had an oil change and tire rotation performed at this dealership. It took over 1 1/2 hours. The technician damaged 14 of the 24 lug nuts. Dealer claimed it was not thier fault and refused to replaced the damaged lug nuts.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor Customer Relations
by 10/17/2014on
Found a minivan under their new inventory list, with a great price that seemed too good to be true. Contacted Golling via email and got a response that the particular vehicle as available. Placed a followup call (voicemail) wanted confirmation regarding the price. Heard nothing back and two days later decided to visit the dealership to check it out. Before leaving, checked the inventory list again and found the price on the vehicle was raised significantly. I was NOT upset regarding the price change, as it probably occured by a misentry of the price. What DID disturb me was the fact that I was ignored in receiving a reply to my queries. Either by omission ( blantant disregard of me) or by design (wait till I show up at the dealership for the big reveal and try to make a sale after I have invested the time to check it out). Any way I look at it, a total lack of professionalism by the dealership. Still looking for the minivan, but wrote off Golling as a source.
great sales rep.
by 11/12/2012on
My sales person was great he assisted my wife and i by locatting a vehickle and finding a finance co. that would work with us. Mr. Linus L. of Golling Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.I will recomend him to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great General Manager
by 04/12/2012on
The general manager is a stand up guy. Went to great lengths to make a deal and make sure I was happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonest and Unprofessional Dealer
by 07/22/2010on
We turned in two lease cars one month before the lease expired and chose to lease two new cars. Golling verbally told us numerous times they would take care of the final lease payments on the old vehicles (one payment on each car for about $230) as part of the deal. One month later we receive a past due notice for the old lease payments. We called Golling thinking this fell through the cracks, but instead sales and management now claim "We never agreed to make the final lease payments", even though the initial paperwork indicated they would do so (they now claim that paperwork was wrong and/or lost). I'm told everyone in management is "unavailable" to help me. Even though we left our numbers and asked for management to call us, the calls never came. This is how they deal with a problem -- they ignore and stonewall you. The only reason we traded the cars in one month early was because Golling agreed to make our final lease payments. Why would we otherwise pick up a new lease and still make a payment on cars we turned in? Now we are stuck with a remaining lease payment on two cars that we turned in over a month ago -- and a past due payment on our credit. Don't do business with Golling. They'll say anything to make the sale, and after you sign they won't live up to their word. They are [violative content deleted].