5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just went through a process of looking for a new car for my mom. She ended up purchasing a new Audi Q3 and I could not be more happier with my service at Audi Burlington! Laris Gacanovic out did himself. Not only was he beyond helpful but super knowledgeable. Through some hard obstacles Laris stayed on top of everything in order to get those car keys into my moms hands! My mom would have never gotten her dream car if it wasn’t for his amazing help!! We are super appreciative of the amazing treatment we received. Thank you Audi Burlington and thank you Laris!! Read more