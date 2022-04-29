Audi Burlington
Customer Reviews of Audi Burlington
Simply the best … and only the best at Audi Burlington
by 04/29/2022on
If you’re looking for the best dealership staffed with the best sales and service experts, look no further than Audi Burlington. My recent lease experience of a new A5 Sportback proved, once again, that this dealership is #1 in customer satisfaction and service excellence by every measure. GM Adnan Sehovic and his team, especially Sales Manager Lauren Savage, Business Manager Josh Morrison, Brand Specialist Brendan Leary, and Service Advisor Jim Parolisi are the best at what they do and each one of them sets an exceptionally high bar for their counterparts to equal or exceed. High fives to all of you for jobs well done! Billy W
Service for A4
by 05/04/2022on
Always professional work and customer service. Very satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buying my first Audi
by 04/04/2022on
Peter was very attentive, knowledgeable and an absolute pleasure to deal with. I would highly recommend him!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding Experience
by 03/04/2022on
Best car buying experience ever. It was fast, easy hassle free and not stressful at all. Peter was outstanding. He was helpful in expediating the whole process. Peter with his excellent customer service has gained a customer for life. Thank you Peter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Absolutely fantastic service
by 02/22/2022on
Not only did Burlington Audi find a service appointment for me to wait, they washed my car! Ray was an excellent manager, responsive and thorough. In addition, my salesperson Ali stopped by to say hi. Burlington Audi is the best place to buy and service an Audi Q5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Peter got right down to it.
by 01/25/2022on
Very happy with the whole process, fair price, good car and fast paper work. I was in and out. Talked to Peter, he did all the work, very fast, test drove, got a good price. For the first time, I didn't waste hours at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience working with Peter Matton!
by 12/27/2021on
We appreciate a smooth transaction leasing our Audi. Thank you for arranging a home delivery two hours away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 10/30/2021on
Great experience with Peter Matton. None of the slick BS you get from your typical car salesman. Straight shooter. A pleasure doing business with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I Love My Audi Q5 Sportback
by 08/13/2021on
I’ve bought a number of vehicle from Herb Chambers and had good experiences with the sales personnel. Pedro was no exception, he was helpful and courteous. He spent a good deal of time going over the vehicle and the various options. I felt fortunate to have Pedro help us make our option decisions in ordering the Q5 Sportback.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
In a out simple and easy
by 07/22/2021on
I work with Lauren, Laris and Josh. Process was so easy just walked in, find the car, drive, discuss and finance. Super easy no hassel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very Satisfied Customer for the Fifth Time:
by 07/18/2021on
We dealt with Pedro, he was extremely informative helpful and courteous. This is the fifth consecutive vehicle we purchased at Herb Chambers. This dealership as usual did not disappoint us with their professionalism. Thanks Pedro, you were great to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
"Simply the Best"
by 06/14/2021on
Audi Burlington and service advisor, Derek Brodeur, have provided exceptional service of my Q7 for the past 5 years. Appointments are easy to make -- just call or go online -- whichever you prefer. Everyone is courteous, knowledgeable, and the estimated time needed for a service appointment has always been on target. More importantly, they are honest, provide excellent customer service, and go above and beyond to make you happy. In all the years and of all the dealerships where I have leased or purchased vehicles, Audi Burlington's service department is "simply the best." BTW--The sales, finance, and business departments at this dealership are stellar to work with as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best sales experience we’ve ever received
by 06/04/2021on
Just went through a process of looking for a new car for my mom. She ended up purchasing a new Audi Q3 and I could not be more happier with my service at Audi Burlington! Laris Gacanovic out did himself. Not only was he beyond helpful but super knowledgeable. Through some hard obstacles Laris stayed on top of everything in order to get those car keys into my moms hands! My mom would have never gotten her dream car if it wasn’t for his amazing help!! We are super appreciative of the amazing treatment we received. Thank you Audi Burlington and thank you Laris!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sales Audi Burlington
by 05/26/2021on
My guy Peter is awesome. He is very very good at what he does. He even went out his way to pick me up and bring me to the dealership. This entire process was very thorough. A little stressful but I appreciate my salesman working with me. Thank you for everything! Btw I love my new truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service!
by 04/28/2021on
2nd Time purchasing from Audi Burlington (Peter M.). Great experience, no games, and great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Derek in service was great. Efficient and car ready before estimated time!
by 04/23/2021on
Easy to make appointments, courteous staff and car done before the estimated wait time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service in trading in my 2012 A4.
by 04/20/2021on
Adnan and Brendan care about you as a customer. They provided 4 pre-owned cars for me to drive and provided honest recommendations for each one. 2 - A4'S; 1-A5; 1-A6. I have also had my 2012 A4 serviced at the dealership and that service has been excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great sales and management staff!
by 10/27/2020on
Great sales, business and management staff, specifically Jay Levy, Lauren Savage and Sven Curkic. Friendly, honest, service oriented and interested in what was best for me, customizing my experience to what fit my needs. The GSM even sought me out after the sale to confirm Audi Burlington's on-going commitment to me as a customer. Audi is a solid, highly rated, dependable, fun auto brand and Audi Burlington has the staff to match it! I'm looking forward to doing more business with this great dealership in the future!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience!
by 10/08/2020on
I had a great experience at Audi of Burlington. Peter Matton was my salesman and it was my first time buying a car at a dealership. He made the process really easy for me and answered all my questions. The car was priced great and best of all I love the car! Very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A4 lease from Burlington Audi
by 10/01/2020on
Both Carol Tule and Laris Gacanovic were very helpful in getting my new lease done quickly. Very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
thank you !
by 09/16/2020on
Thanks to Scott G and the team at Audi Burlington for getting me in a great car during these tough times. They delivered on every promise and made the experience as smooth as possible - even with masks on . I will be a repeat customer for sure ! thanks again guys !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
