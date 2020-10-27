sales Rating

I will do my best not to sound too “cliché” or like I’m brainwashed with Audi marketing, but I truly believe what I’m about to say. It’s not hard to “sell” an Audi (or any luxury car for that matter). If you want luxury and/or sport you usually know what you want down to the specs; you’ve done the research, you know the brand. Audi Burlington did not try to “sell me a car”. Every individual I interacted with this weekend worked hard to be both personally connecting and extremely professional. They know to put someone in an Audi, they are selling the relationship with the Audi family. This is my third Audi (first time purchasing from an Audi dealer) but I have interacted (both sales and service) with at least 15 other Audi dealers from Vermont to Florida, and never felt as comfortable as I did with the Herb Chambers’ team here. I was on AudiUSA (along with tons of other sites CARFAX, autotrader, etc) specifically looking for a 2018 Q3 with low mileage. I kept coming across the same listing for a KILLER price below market value and new I had to give it a look. I stopped by Audi Burlington after work JUST for a drive by and swore I wasn’t going to talk to anyone (I will say, no one bothered me on the lot which I appreciate) and before I knew it I was walking into the showroom on my own free will for more info. I scheduled a test drive appt for the following day. I was greeted bright and early by Carol Tule. Let me tell ya, the character limit on reviews is not long enough for me to go into my adoration for this woman! She was an absolute blessing and so much fun to work with! She kept me laughing from 10am until I left with the car that evening. She knew all the specs and features that were important to me, and even pointed out all the security features for a young woman. I knew the moment I got in that car with her, I wasn’t leaving without it! It was immaculate inside and out. I told Carol my heart was sold, and she worked every angle in her power to make sure I could get the trade in on my current Audi to fund it. She was able to plead with the sales manager Chris, who graciously gave me the few more dollars I needed to make it happen. The financing went so smoothly, they were even able to match my low rate with Navy Federal. We had some small hiccups with my insurance company dropping the ball, but Carol stayed on top of them all day and kept me in the loop every step of the way! I also worked with Josh Morrison to get all the papers signed, he walked me through all the expectations before I signed anything. I can’t say enough about my experience here, every person in that building worked to get me the package I needed to leave happy. I am absolutely in love with my new car! I would highly recommend Burlington Audi, and 110% recommend you book your visit with Carol Tule!! Read more