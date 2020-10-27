Audi Burlington

62 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803
(855) 217-2786
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Great sales and management staff!

by Grace on 10/27/2020

Great sales, business and management staff, specifically Jay Levy, Lauren Savage and Sven Curkic. Friendly, honest, service oriented and interested in what was best for me, customizing my experience to what fit my needs. The GSM even sought me out after the sale to confirm Audi Burlington's on-going commitment to me as a customer. Audi is a solid, highly rated, dependable, fun auto brand and Audi Burlington has the staff to match it! I'm looking forward to doing more business with this great dealership in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great experience!

by Gmmunafo on 10/08/2020

I had a great experience at Audi of Burlington. Peter Matton was my salesman and it was my first time buying a car at a dealership. He made the process really easy for me and answered all my questions. The car was priced great and best of all I love the car! Very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

A4 lease from Burlington Audi

by tom p on 10/01/2020

Both Carol Tule and Laris Gacanovic were very helpful in getting my new lease done quickly. Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

thank you !

by Jay W on 09/16/2020

Thanks to Scott G and the team at Audi Burlington for getting me in a great car during these tough times. They delivered on every promise and made the experience as smooth as possible - even with masks on . I will be a repeat customer for sure ! thanks again guys !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Very positive experience

by Lee on 08/25/2020

I was very pleased with my recent experience purchasing a car with the help of Scott Gaskell at Audi Burlington. I went to the dealer with a specific vehicle in mind that I had previously seen listed, and I purchased the vehicle the same day. All of the staff were polite and attentive while I was waiting, and Scott was incredibly patient and sensitive to my needs and concerns as I deliberated over my purchase and all of the ins and outs and various options to consider. While it is obviously in their best interest to sell a vehicle, I did not in any way feel pressured or rushed through the process. Scott was incredibly accommodating, helpful and attentive throughout, from my arrival at the dealer to finally having keys in my hand a few days later. I was also grateful to be able to avoid inspection and RMV, as they took care of it all! I would return to Audi Burlington, and I would definitely recommend Scott Gaskell for sales.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A4 from Audi Burlington

by Susyrati on 08/11/2020

Buying a car during the pandemic is strange, but Peter Matton is very helpful. He made the process quick and seamless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Awesome Service

by Freddy on 07/25/2020

Herb Chambers of Porsche and Audi Burlington is a great spot. I didn't think I was going to be able to get my Audi S3 because of my budget, but somehow they did it. Great experience and great people !!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Excellent Service!

by Peter Matton on 06/22/2020

Peter Matton made my vehicle purchase so easy. He is an absolute pleasure to work with. I love my Q5!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Audi Burlington

by Thomas Fleet on 02/27/2020

I had a wonderful, stress-free experience buying my Audi from Caitlin Meuse at Audi Burlington. Her only goal was to make me happy with what I was purchasing. It was a totally positive experience. I told my boss she would be an asset to any sales staff. She's even helped me with a follow-up request a week after the sale. Now, I'm loving the experience of driving my first Audi after 20 years of driving the beautiful but sleepy Lexus 400 Series. Caitlin and Josh were both the definition of positivity, and I would recommend Audi Burlington to anyone, as well as their cars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Please Patron

by Kerry on 02/04/2020

Audi Burlington has an excellent sales and service staff. My interactions have consistently been professional, respectful, and kind. Peter Matton helped me most recently transition from owning to leasing, he put me at ease and took the time to educate me on each and every option.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Audi Burlington is the best!

by Kayla McEachern on 01/28/2020

I cannot recommend Audi Burlington enough! From the moment I walked in, I felt comfortable and taken care of! I worked with Andrew, who was so helpful and I was able to test drive the Q5 almost immediately upon arrival. Andrew was so knowledgeable about every car and had a warm and welcoming demeanor. I never felt pressured and they worked with me to find the car for all my needs! I ended up with the Q3 and I could not be happier!! I also was able to meet the General Manager, Adnan and he could not have been nicer! He went out of his way to greet me the 3 times I came into the dealership. I enjoyed my experience so much that I will be bringing my mom in to explore once her lease is up! If you are looking for a pressure-free and fun experience, definitely come here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

all dealer should be like Audi Burlington

by ken and JoAnn Martin on 01/01/2020

We were very impressed with this Dealership. Ali Mohajer was our salesperson and worked very hard, was accommodating, knowledgeable, responsive. and most importantly there was no pressure. We are happy that we purchase our new Audi from Herb Chambers of Burlington. Thank you Ken & JoAnn Martin Dracut Ma.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent and Efficient

by Rob C on 11/23/2019

The team at Audi Burlington were fantastic to work with, very accommodating and knowledgeable. Plus they worked very efficiently so we could get the sale completed and car delivered. They took care of all the details for me, so there was very little I needed to do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Incredible service

by Vadim on 09/17/2019

I love my Audi and expect that it will be taken care of in a professional, loving and timely matter. This and more is why I bring my Audi to be serviced by Jim Parolisi at Audi Burlington. From the moment that you walk into the service area, you feel like you are part of a family and not a dealership. Jim always greets me with a smile and a handshake. He shows concern when needed and addresses any potential issue right away. The reasons why my next car is going to be an Audi are Jim Parolisi and Audi Burlington. I can't imagine going anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

So helpful, genuine, kind

by dgarl on 07/24/2019

Our experience with a pleasure. The sales rep could not have been more helpful. He was genuine in his interest in what we needed in a car and genuine in his interest in how he could be most helpful. Finally, he was kind in helping us finalize the deal and get home with the car we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Top Notch Experience with Carol Tule

by AlexandraK on 07/08/2019

I will do my best not to sound too “cliché” or like I’m brainwashed with Audi marketing, but I truly believe what I’m about to say. It’s not hard to “sell” an Audi (or any luxury car for that matter). If you want luxury and/or sport you usually know what you want down to the specs; you’ve done the research, you know the brand. Audi Burlington did not try to “sell me a car”. Every individual I interacted with this weekend worked hard to be both personally connecting and extremely professional. They know to put someone in an Audi, they are selling the relationship with the Audi family. This is my third Audi (first time purchasing from an Audi dealer) but I have interacted (both sales and service) with at least 15 other Audi dealers from Vermont to Florida, and never felt as comfortable as I did with the Herb Chambers’ team here. I was on AudiUSA (along with tons of other sites CARFAX, autotrader, etc) specifically looking for a 2018 Q3 with low mileage. I kept coming across the same listing for a KILLER price below market value and new I had to give it a look. I stopped by Audi Burlington after work JUST for a drive by and swore I wasn’t going to talk to anyone (I will say, no one bothered me on the lot which I appreciate) and before I knew it I was walking into the showroom on my own free will for more info. I scheduled a test drive appt for the following day. I was greeted bright and early by Carol Tule. Let me tell ya, the character limit on reviews is not long enough for me to go into my adoration for this woman! She was an absolute blessing and so much fun to work with! She kept me laughing from 10am until I left with the car that evening. She knew all the specs and features that were important to me, and even pointed out all the security features for a young woman. I knew the moment I got in that car with her, I wasn’t leaving without it! It was immaculate inside and out. I told Carol my heart was sold, and she worked every angle in her power to make sure I could get the trade in on my current Audi to fund it. She was able to plead with the sales manager Chris, who graciously gave me the few more dollars I needed to make it happen. The financing went so smoothly, they were even able to match my low rate with Navy Federal. We had some small hiccups with my insurance company dropping the ball, but Carol stayed on top of them all day and kept me in the loop every step of the way! I also worked with Josh Morrison to get all the papers signed, he walked me through all the expectations before I signed anything. I can’t say enough about my experience here, every person in that building worked to get me the package I needed to leave happy. I am absolutely in love with my new car! I would highly recommend Burlington Audi, and 110% recommend you book your visit with Carol Tule!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easiest Purchase I have ever made

by Mike on 07/05/2019

Painless, great salesman, Ali. They gave me a great price on my trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Seamless purchase

by CathyCC on 03/23/2019

Hats off to Scott and Lauren for making the purchase process so smooth. From walking in the door to the final handshake they were quickly responsive and found exactly what I was looking for at a very reasonable price for purchase and trade in. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outsanding Sales and Service Experience - Always

by Joe on 03/04/2019

Just bought my 2nd Audi vehicle from Burlington. Carol was outstanding through the entire process (as well as her Manager - Lauren). The service experience is also great and would recommend this place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by lubnatgab on 01/07/2019

Peter Matton is a terrific salesperson--very helpful and informative, no pressure, and very pleasant. I ended up not getting the car I looked at but will definitely go back to Audi Burlington!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Peter Matton Does it Again

by Lindsay on 12/11/2018

Go see Peter at Audi Burlington. I didn't think I was going to be able to get my newest Audi because of my budget, but somehow he did it. Great experience and he totally got it done for me. Thanks so much, Peter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
