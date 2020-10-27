Great sales and management staff!
by 10/27/2020on
Great sales, business and management staff, specifically Jay Levy, Lauren Savage and Sven Curkic. Friendly, honest, service oriented and interested in what was best for me, customizing my experience to what fit my needs. The GSM even sought me out after the sale to confirm Audi Burlington's on-going commitment to me as a customer. Audi is a solid, highly rated, dependable, fun auto brand and Audi Burlington has the staff to match it! I'm looking forward to doing more business with this great dealership in the future!
Great experience!
by 10/08/2020on
I had a great experience at Audi of Burlington. Peter Matton was my salesman and it was my first time buying a car at a dealership. He made the process really easy for me and answered all my questions. The car was priced great and best of all I love the car! Very pleased.
A4 lease from Burlington Audi
by 10/01/2020on
Both Carol Tule and Laris Gacanovic were very helpful in getting my new lease done quickly. Very professional.
thank you !
by 09/16/2020on
Thanks to Scott G and the team at Audi Burlington for getting me in a great car during these tough times. They delivered on every promise and made the experience as smooth as possible - even with masks on . I will be a repeat customer for sure ! thanks again guys !
Very positive experience
by 08/25/2020on
I was very pleased with my recent experience purchasing a car with the help of Scott Gaskell at Audi Burlington. I went to the dealer with a specific vehicle in mind that I had previously seen listed, and I purchased the vehicle the same day. All of the staff were polite and attentive while I was waiting, and Scott was incredibly patient and sensitive to my needs and concerns as I deliberated over my purchase and all of the ins and outs and various options to consider. While it is obviously in their best interest to sell a vehicle, I did not in any way feel pressured or rushed through the process. Scott was incredibly accommodating, helpful and attentive throughout, from my arrival at the dealer to finally having keys in my hand a few days later. I was also grateful to be able to avoid inspection and RMV, as they took care of it all! I would return to Audi Burlington, and I would definitely recommend Scott Gaskell for sales.
A4 from Audi Burlington
by 08/11/2020on
Buying a car during the pandemic is strange, but Peter Matton is very helpful. He made the process quick and seamless.
Awesome Service
by 07/25/2020on
Herb Chambers of Porsche and Audi Burlington is a great spot. I didn't think I was going to be able to get my Audi S3 because of my budget, but somehow they did it. Great experience and great people !!!!
Excellent Service!
by 06/22/2020on
Peter Matton made my vehicle purchase so easy. He is an absolute pleasure to work with. I love my Q5!
Audi Burlington
by 02/27/2020on
I had a wonderful, stress-free experience buying my Audi from Caitlin Meuse at Audi Burlington. Her only goal was to make me happy with what I was purchasing. It was a totally positive experience. I told my boss she would be an asset to any sales staff. She's even helped me with a follow-up request a week after the sale. Now, I'm loving the experience of driving my first Audi after 20 years of driving the beautiful but sleepy Lexus 400 Series. Caitlin and Josh were both the definition of positivity, and I would recommend Audi Burlington to anyone, as well as their cars!
Please Patron
by 02/04/2020on
Audi Burlington has an excellent sales and service staff. My interactions have consistently been professional, respectful, and kind. Peter Matton helped me most recently transition from owning to leasing, he put me at ease and took the time to educate me on each and every option.
Audi Burlington is the best!
by 01/28/2020on
I cannot recommend Audi Burlington enough! From the moment I walked in, I felt comfortable and taken care of! I worked with Andrew, who was so helpful and I was able to test drive the Q5 almost immediately upon arrival. Andrew was so knowledgeable about every car and had a warm and welcoming demeanor. I never felt pressured and they worked with me to find the car for all my needs! I ended up with the Q3 and I could not be happier!! I also was able to meet the General Manager, Adnan and he could not have been nicer! He went out of his way to greet me the 3 times I came into the dealership. I enjoyed my experience so much that I will be bringing my mom in to explore once her lease is up! If you are looking for a pressure-free and fun experience, definitely come here!
all dealer should be like Audi Burlington
by 01/01/2020on
We were very impressed with this Dealership. Ali Mohajer was our salesperson and worked very hard, was accommodating, knowledgeable, responsive. and most importantly there was no pressure. We are happy that we purchase our new Audi from Herb Chambers of Burlington. Thank you Ken & JoAnn Martin Dracut Ma.
Excellent and Efficient
by 11/23/2019on
The team at Audi Burlington were fantastic to work with, very accommodating and knowledgeable. Plus they worked very efficiently so we could get the sale completed and car delivered. They took care of all the details for me, so there was very little I needed to do.
Incredible service
by 09/17/2019on
I love my Audi and expect that it will be taken care of in a professional, loving and timely matter. This and more is why I bring my Audi to be serviced by Jim Parolisi at Audi Burlington. From the moment that you walk into the service area, you feel like you are part of a family and not a dealership. Jim always greets me with a smile and a handshake. He shows concern when needed and addresses any potential issue right away. The reasons why my next car is going to be an Audi are Jim Parolisi and Audi Burlington. I can't imagine going anywhere else.
So helpful, genuine, kind
by 07/24/2019on
Our experience with a pleasure. The sales rep could not have been more helpful. He was genuine in his interest in what we needed in a car and genuine in his interest in how he could be most helpful. Finally, he was kind in helping us finalize the deal and get home with the car we wanted.
Top Notch Experience with Carol Tule
by 07/08/2019on
I will do my best not to sound too “cliché” or like I’m brainwashed with Audi marketing, but I truly believe what I’m about to say. It’s not hard to “sell” an Audi (or any luxury car for that matter). If you want luxury and/or sport you usually know what you want down to the specs; you’ve done the research, you know the brand. Audi Burlington did not try to “sell me a car”. Every individual I interacted with this weekend worked hard to be both personally connecting and extremely professional. They know to put someone in an Audi, they are selling the relationship with the Audi family. This is my third Audi (first time purchasing from an Audi dealer) but I have interacted (both sales and service) with at least 15 other Audi dealers from Vermont to Florida, and never felt as comfortable as I did with the Herb Chambers’ team here. I was on AudiUSA (along with tons of other sites CARFAX, autotrader, etc) specifically looking for a 2018 Q3 with low mileage. I kept coming across the same listing for a KILLER price below market value and new I had to give it a look. I stopped by Audi Burlington after work JUST for a drive by and swore I wasn’t going to talk to anyone (I will say, no one bothered me on the lot which I appreciate) and before I knew it I was walking into the showroom on my own free will for more info. I scheduled a test drive appt for the following day. I was greeted bright and early by Carol Tule. Let me tell ya, the character limit on reviews is not long enough for me to go into my adoration for this woman! She was an absolute blessing and so much fun to work with! She kept me laughing from 10am until I left with the car that evening. She knew all the specs and features that were important to me, and even pointed out all the security features for a young woman. I knew the moment I got in that car with her, I wasn’t leaving without it! It was immaculate inside and out. I told Carol my heart was sold, and she worked every angle in her power to make sure I could get the trade in on my current Audi to fund it. She was able to plead with the sales manager Chris, who graciously gave me the few more dollars I needed to make it happen. The financing went so smoothly, they were even able to match my low rate with Navy Federal. We had some small hiccups with my insurance company dropping the ball, but Carol stayed on top of them all day and kept me in the loop every step of the way! I also worked with Josh Morrison to get all the papers signed, he walked me through all the expectations before I signed anything. I can’t say enough about my experience here, every person in that building worked to get me the package I needed to leave happy. I am absolutely in love with my new car! I would highly recommend Burlington Audi, and 110% recommend you book your visit with Carol Tule!!
Easiest Purchase I have ever made
by 07/05/2019on
Painless, great salesman, Ali. They gave me a great price on my trade in.
Seamless purchase
by 03/23/2019on
Hats off to Scott and Lauren for making the purchase process so smooth. From walking in the door to the final handshake they were quickly responsive and found exactly what I was looking for at a very reasonable price for purchase and trade in. Highly recommend.
Outsanding Sales and Service Experience - Always
by 03/04/2019on
Just bought my 2nd Audi vehicle from Burlington. Carol was outstanding through the entire process (as well as her Manager - Lauren). The service experience is also great and would recommend this place.
Great experience
by 01/07/2019on
Peter Matton is a terrific salesperson--very helpful and informative, no pressure, and very pleasant. I ended up not getting the car I looked at but will definitely go back to Audi Burlington!
Peter Matton Does it Again
by 12/11/2018on
Go see Peter at Audi Burlington. I didn't think I was going to be able to get my newest Audi because of my budget, but somehow he did it. Great experience and he totally got it done for me. Thanks so much, Peter.
