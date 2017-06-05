1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a new Jeep from DarCars Silver Spring and did most of my negotiations online. After a price that I felt was fair was determined I made an appointment to pick up my new car. When I arrived to pick up the Jeep (Grand Cherokee Overland Summit) the vehicle had obviously not been detailed thoroughly and only driven through a car wash. Even though the Finance guy was great, I was disappointed that I was asked and told about hail damage to my vehicle only after all paper work was signed and my insurance company was notified and I was ready to drive off the lot. I blame that on the sales person, not finance. I did a quick view of the car, but it was dark so couldnt see everything but when I got the Jeep home I noticed two large scratches on the rear fender. I called the dealership immediately and they agreed to take care of the matter with no issues. I took the car back in and was told "it will be fixed perfectly". When I picked up the car, it was a mess. Over spray for the paint work on the windows and chrome, dust and dirt on the inside of the vehicle, and sanding pads actually left in the rear hatch. Of course the car was supposedly inspected and in perfect condition when I was notified to come pick it up. I spent an hour and half in the garage with a tech helping to clean up the vehicle and make sure all of the surfaces where cleaned so I could take delivery. When I reported this to the salesman I dealt with he had very little response, only replied sorry. This saleman I dealt with was all about getting the sale and very little about customer service. After reading other stories on the Internet I have learned that the body repair shop has one of the worst reputations in the area and the service department got similar reviews. My suggestion is that if you have to deal with Dar Cars Silver Spring regarding a purchase deal with the Assistant Manager known as Jim Jr. He seems to be the only one who actually cares about the customer and is empathetic.