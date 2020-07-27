Quick and Easy
by 07/27/2020on
The staff were very friendly. From the salesman to the manager everyone took care of all my needs and answered all my questions. One of the best experiences I’ve had buying a car
Phone purchase during COVID
by 05/01/2020on
Deal done over the phone. Everything ready when I got there and no issues!
Great dealership
by 12/01/2019on
The Prince Frederick Ford Pre-Owned Center sales team treated me like I was the only customer. They worked with me to arrive at the best price for a used F-150. I highly recommend this dealership. They treat you right so you will consider being a repeat customer. Ask for Cardell, he was great.
Prince Fredrick Ford
by 11/22/2019on
Purchase went smoothly - Dealer found the Truck I wanted and had brought in quickly.
A friendly, easy, and exciting car buying experience!
by 09/28/2018on
Our car buying experience was one of the best at Prince Frederick Ford! Our sales lady, Maegan was very honest, and experienced! She went out of her way to make sure we were satisfied and we walked away with a midsize SUV that suited our needs. I will recommend family and friends to Prince Frederick Ford always and Maegan to help! Thanks guys for making us happy!!
2018 Ford Mustang
by 09/18/2018on
We have bought several vehicles from this dealership. Very professional and knowledgeable. John was our salesman and was very knowledgeable. Mark and Josie are also very professional and pleasant. Will definitely shop here again.
Easiest Truck Purchase
by 08/02/2018on
Gerald was great to work with. I think we test drove every truck he had on his lot (and them some). He was patient and when we made our decision he made the buying process the easiest I have ever been through. We had a few things come up in a few weeks after the sale and Gerald took care of them right away. Thanks Gerald and Prince Frederick Ford!
Horrible Customer Service.
by 06/13/2018on
If I could give them zero stars I would. Mark sold us a brand new car and was unprofessional through the whole process. We moved to New York and the car started making awful noises. Took it into the Ford dealership up here to find out that the blocks they put on the car to transport it to dealerships were not removed and the shock absorbers for both front wheels were cut in half. Mechanic up here in New York told us that if we had driven it another day we would have crashed and could have died. We called the dealership in Prince Frederick and they were completely unprofessional and rude. Mark said, "What do you expect me to do" as we are stranded without a car because of his negligence. We also had two oil changes with them before our move and this is something they should have seen during the "32 point inspection". Unbelievable.
ford focus
by 06/19/2017on
I was very happy with the whole experience from making the appointment to getting the car fixed right the first time.
The BEST!! Experience Ever
by 06/13/2017on
I brought my 2016 Ford Fusion back to Prince Frederick Ford; After my first visit, when the issue could not be found., because it was extremely hard to detect. However, after the issue became more significant, I was extremely pleased with Prince Fredrick Ford and their service department for their OUTSTANDING!!!! professionalism, kindness, politeness, and concern for my Ford Fusion. They wanted to ensure that I was totally satisfied. And I will always bring my vehicle to them whenever I own a Ford anything. Thank you Service Department. Keep up the GREAT! work.
Focus in the Shop
by 02/24/2017on
Everyone was pleasant and helpful. My only complaint is that my car was in the shop for two weeks because a part had to be sent to Prince Frederick, Maryland, from Detroit, and it took way too long to get there. I had also been having condensation problems in the interior of my 2012 Focus. Happily that seems to be fixed now.
20111 mustabg recall work
by 11/19/2016on
Work completed ahead of schedule and correct the first time
Truck service
by 11/17/2016on
Oil change and tire rotation. Told me about rebate which saved me $10.00.
Best car buying experience ever
by 10/11/2016on
Very friendly - went out of their way to be available to my time constraints. Great customer service all around - from Finance to the Sales rep to the Manager - great service
Services
by 10/11/2016on
Very friendly and professional environment. Comfortable waiting room. Good and quick service.
Tow Package Install
by 07/22/2016on
Very professional....quick service....treats you like a family member instead of a customer!
Promoted trust
by 06/17/2016on
Reasonable suggestions for repair, obvious that you provided cost effective options and were not just attempting to maximize profits at the expense of the customer. Builds trust and confidence.
Amazing service
by 05/18/2016on
I recently purchased a compact sedan. My sales guy was absolutely wonderful. I came with a specific car in mind and while he did show me some other options he never pushed me into something I didn't want, and when I decided to go with my initial choice he was right there with me. Everybody was so kind and helpful walking me through the car buying process, taking time to explain things. I feel like I required a lot of hand holding and they really went out of their way to make sure I was comfortable and confident in the process. The person I brought along with me, and who has much more experience with purchasing vechicles, said that their finance person was one of the nicest people they'd dealt with. Even the manager was super nice. Overall I had a fantastic experience!
Great Service, Patient Staff, Clean Facility!!!
by 05/13/2016on
I found a vehicle that seemed to be a good fit. From options, to color, to price - it was what I wanted. Prince Fredrick Ford didn't have the vehicle but they quickly made arrangements to have the vehicle on their lot in no time. I was unexpectedly sent out of town for business and missed multiple phone calls from the patient PF Ford sales staff. The day I flew back in town, I made contact with the sales manager to ask if the vehicle was still on their lot (nearly 2 weeks later); it was and they were happy to have me come see it in person. They made me a great offer on the vehicle I decided to trade in, and sold me the new truck at a price I just couldn't get another dealer to come close to. All around the process was smooth and the people were great.
Great service
by 04/21/2016on
Prince Fredrick ford did a great job as always. Very pleased
Perfect service
by 04/20/2016on
Thanks for the excelent service, my car was very well fixed.