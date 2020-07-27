Prince Frederick Ford

Rte 4 and Rte 231, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Prince Frederick Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
sales Rating

Quick and Easy

by Adam FordST on 07/27/2020

The staff were very friendly. From the salesman to the manager everyone took care of all my needs and answered all my questions. One of the best experiences I’ve had buying a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
54 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Phone purchase during COVID

by NEWF150 on 05/01/2020

Deal done over the phone. Everything ready when I got there and no issues!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by Mark on 12/01/2019

The Prince Frederick Ford Pre-Owned Center sales team treated me like I was the only customer. They worked with me to arrive at the best price for a used F-150. I highly recommend this dealership. They treat you right so you will consider being a repeat customer. Ask for Cardell, he was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Prince Fredrick Ford

by J&EBlack on 11/22/2019

Purchase went smoothly - Dealer found the Truck I wanted and had brought in quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A friendly, easy, and exciting car buying experience!

by Devona on 09/28/2018

Our car buying experience was one of the best at Prince Frederick Ford! Our sales lady, Maegan was very honest, and experienced! She went out of her way to make sure we were satisfied and we walked away with a midsize SUV that suited our needs. I will recommend family and friends to Prince Frederick Ford always and Maegan to help! Thanks guys for making us happy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2018 Ford Mustang

by Patti on 09/18/2018

We have bought several vehicles from this dealership. Very professional and knowledgeable. John was our salesman and was very knowledgeable. Mark and Josie are also very professional and pleasant. Will definitely shop here again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easiest Truck Purchase

by Trisha G. on 08/02/2018

Gerald was great to work with. I think we test drove every truck he had on his lot (and them some). He was patient and when we made our decision he made the buying process the easiest I have ever been through. We had a few things come up in a few weeks after the sale and Gerald took care of them right away. Thanks Gerald and Prince Frederick Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Horrible Customer Service.

by dissapointed on 06/13/2018

If I could give them zero stars I would. Mark sold us a brand new car and was unprofessional through the whole process. We moved to New York and the car started making awful noises. Took it into the Ford dealership up here to find out that the blocks they put on the car to transport it to dealerships were not removed and the shock absorbers for both front wheels were cut in half. Mechanic up here in New York told us that if we had driven it another day we would have crashed and could have died. We called the dealership in Prince Frederick and they were completely unprofessional and rude. Mark said, "What do you expect me to do" as we are stranded without a car because of his negligence. We also had two oil changes with them before our move and this is something they should have seen during the "32 point inspection". Unbelievable.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

ford focus

by guysfocus on 06/19/2017

I was very happy with the whole experience from making the appointment to getting the car fixed right the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

The BEST!! Experience Ever

by vooweRH on 06/13/2017

I brought my 2016 Ford Fusion back to Prince Frederick Ford; After my first visit, when the issue could not be found., because it was extremely hard to detect. However, after the issue became more significant, I was extremely pleased with Prince Fredrick Ford and their service department for their OUTSTANDING!!!! professionalism, kindness, politeness, and concern for my Ford Fusion. They wanted to ensure that I was totally satisfied. And I will always bring my vehicle to them whenever I own a Ford anything. Thank you Service Department. Keep up the GREAT! work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Focus in the Shop

by Fayellen on 02/24/2017

Everyone was pleasant and helpful. My only complaint is that my car was in the shop for two weeks because a part had to be sent to Prince Frederick, Maryland, from Detroit, and it took way too long to get there. I had also been having condensation problems in the interior of my 2012 Focus. Happily that seems to be fixed now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

20111 mustabg recall work

by lucas22 on 11/19/2016

Work completed ahead of schedule and correct the first time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Truck service

by Will1950 on 11/17/2016

Oil change and tire rotation. Told me about rebate which saved me $10.00.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best car buying experience ever

by DanaP16 on 10/11/2016

Very friendly - went out of their way to be available to my time constraints. Great customer service all around - from Finance to the Sales rep to the Manager - great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Services

by Hensons59 on 10/11/2016

Very friendly and professional environment. Comfortable waiting room. Good and quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tow Package Install

by coombsfamily on 07/22/2016

Very professional....quick service....treats you like a family member instead of a customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Promoted trust

by mwaz1954 on 06/17/2016

Reasonable suggestions for repair, obvious that you provided cost effective options and were not just attempting to maximize profits at the expense of the customer. Builds trust and confidence.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Amazing service

by Britt23 on 05/18/2016

I recently purchased a compact sedan. My sales guy was absolutely wonderful. I came with a specific car in mind and while he did show me some other options he never pushed me into something I didn't want, and when I decided to go with my initial choice he was right there with me. Everybody was so kind and helpful walking me through the car buying process, taking time to explain things. I feel like I required a lot of hand holding and they really went out of their way to make sure I was comfortable and confident in the process. The person I brought along with me, and who has much more experience with purchasing vechicles, said that their finance person was one of the nicest people they'd dealt with. Even the manager was super nice. Overall I had a fantastic experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service, Patient Staff, Clean Facility!!!

by datto214 on 05/13/2016

I found a vehicle that seemed to be a good fit. From options, to color, to price - it was what I wanted. Prince Fredrick Ford didn't have the vehicle but they quickly made arrangements to have the vehicle on their lot in no time. I was unexpectedly sent out of town for business and missed multiple phone calls from the patient PF Ford sales staff. The day I flew back in town, I made contact with the sales manager to ask if the vehicle was still on their lot (nearly 2 weeks later); it was and they were happy to have me come see it in person. They made me a great offer on the vehicle I decided to trade in, and sold me the new truck at a price I just couldn't get another dealer to come close to. All around the process was smooth and the people were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Batsonjr on 04/21/2016

Prince Fredrick ford did a great job as always. Very pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Perfect service

by Silveredy on 04/20/2016

Thanks for the excelent service, my car was very well fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
