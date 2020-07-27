1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give them zero stars I would. Mark sold us a brand new car and was unprofessional through the whole process. We moved to New York and the car started making awful noises. Took it into the Ford dealership up here to find out that the blocks they put on the car to transport it to dealerships were not removed and the shock absorbers for both front wheels were cut in half. Mechanic up here in New York told us that if we had driven it another day we would have crashed and could have died. We called the dealership in Prince Frederick and they were completely unprofessional and rude. Mark said, "What do you expect me to do" as we are stranded without a car because of his negligence. We also had two oil changes with them before our move and this is something they should have seen during the "32 point inspection". Unbelievable. Read more