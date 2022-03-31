1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I bought a used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas from this dealership last week. Our vehicle had a couple of cosmetic dents when we bought it. We negotiated repairs throughout the buying process and Tim, our salesman told us they have a collision center that will take care of us. When I brought the vehicle in for repairs at 10:00am I was quoted 4-6 hours and given a loaner vehicle. I drove around town in the loaner vehicle for approximately 8 hours and eventually decided to make my way back to the dealership. I drove my loaner vehicle through the lot to look at all the cars the dealership has. The dealership has a lot tucked away on a hill. When I drove my loaner vehicle up the hill I saw my car being painted outside... not exactly the collision center that was promised to me. Out of curiosity I stuck around to discreetly witness the work that was being done. While my vehicle was being painted outside two employees drove up the hill in a white Volkswagen (Jetta I believe) into the same lot my car was being worked on. The employees proceeded to do donuts in the parking lot. This behavior is not only unprofessional but also unacceptable near a vehicle getting painted outside given the amount of debris this kicks up. When I picked up the vehicle I noticed debris in the paint job, a couple of small bubbles and a textural difference compared to the rest of my car. I pointed out my dissatisfaction and was told what a good deal I got on the car. I called the Ourisman collision center directly today and pretended to be an average customer asking questions. The collision center assured me they have the proper tools to repair dents and paint jobs indoors and they do not paint their cars outside. I called the sales manager(Ricky) and expressed the discrepancy between what I was told would be done to my car versus what was actually done. The sales manager told me it is normal for them to paint used cars outside and told me I could come in for a new paint job but the process would be the same. This is unacceptable. I do not trust this dealership to get the work done and will not be going back to them for anything. They are not honest about the things they promise and they cut corners where they can. Read more