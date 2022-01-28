Customer Reviews of Rosenthal Acura
Review
by 01/28/2022on
Victor, nina and Tony were amazing! Super helpful! I definitely recommend reaching out to them if you’re looking for a car.
Acura RDX A-Spec - Victor Castro
by 11/07/2021on
Victor Castro called us even after 6 months since our latest conversation and he remembered the exact car, price range, and specifications that we wanted! Today, because of Victor, we were able to secure an amazing deal and drive out on the RDX that we wanted. Bonus for the leather seats and floor mats! Thank you, Victor, for going above and beyond and making that happened!
Vehicle purchase
by 10/22/2021on
Victor Castro was very helpful and approachable answer all our questions. He helps us to find a deal for our new car purchase.
Terrific Salesman and team
by 09/29/2021on
Victor Castro was our salesman and we cannot say enough positive things about him. Kind, polite, helpful. Overall, our whole experience at Rosenthal Acura…sales and finance…was excellent!
Friendly staff and quick service!
by 08/18/2021on
Walked into Rosenthal not thinking there would be a car available because of the chip shortage and worked with Victor & Walter and drove home in a new car that day with an amazing deal!
Service at its best!
by 07/22/2021on
Thank you Victor for your expertise and during our car buying experience at Acura Rosenthal. You truly made the process quick and painless. You knew exactly what Tyrell wanted and delivered! We appreciate your support and most importantly the blessing you provided my family at the end to ensure our journey with our new Acura will be safe and enjoyable. Appreciate you Vic!
2021 TLX
by 07/04/2021on
Victor was amazing - he made sure I got exactly what I wanted - never tried to sell me something else. So kind and responsive person I’ve met.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/24/2021on
I just traded in my 2019 RDX for the 2021 model. Victor Castro and the team at Rosenthal Acura were terrific. Since I leased with them previously, I was in and out in 15 minutes. B
Victor Castro Just Got My "Best of the Best" Award
by 03/03/2020on
Guess how much time passed from the minute Mr. Castro greeted me at Rosenthal Gaithersburg's door to the point he closed a deal with me to buy 2 MDX's (That's right....2!)? An astonishingly quick 20 minutes! I have been buying cars at dealerships for forty years. Years ago buying a car was challenging. Things changed...but real change has been slow to come. It is still very rare to have a sales associate actually listen to, understand, respond and fulfill your needs in one quick communicative transaction. It is still quite unheard-of to have your sales associate and the dealership's management cut to the chase and in one single step, offer you a purchasing opportunity that cannot be refused. No back and forth. No switch and bait. No pressure. No lectures. No lengthy, arduous and tiring negotiations. Mr. Castro listened, came up with a solution, had it approved and all was done. No lost time. No hassle. After 40 years of buying cars Mr. Castro got my "Best of the Best" Award and Rosenthal got my "Can't Refuse The Deal" Award. I'm going to let Mikoshiba San ( Toshiaki Mikoshiba - Honda's Chairman...) know how good this dealership is!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch trick
by 07/15/2018on
Good inventory but also good amount of typical salesmen tricks. In my case, I got the "Bait & Switch" trick. I spent an hour with Solomon negotiating specific car that he claimed they had. I shook hand with Solomon and his boss Walter on the deal. We even started signing the insurance and credit paper when they called me to the outside and informed me that the car we have signed on doesn't exist anymore. Instead they offered me upgraded one that "just happened to be parked at the main entrance" for "just extra 2 grands". I left and didn't take the bait. I called multiple times in the next few days to complain to the management but they declined to take my call and they said that the newer car is their final and only offer to me. Obviously I didn't take it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ask For Sean!
by 06/12/2017on
Over the busy Memorial Day weekend, Sean Nazemian helped us find the car we wanted. He is very knowledgeable and very patient so we did not feel rushed during our experience there. I highly recommend this dealership which is first-class all the way, and I highly recommend that prospective buyers make an appointment to be helped by Sean because he is also first-class all the way!
Friendly and flexible
by 06/06/2017on
I just recently purchased a new 2017 TLX from Rosenthal Acura and Larry Pinto. Larry was super friendly and patient, I originally came in looking for a certified pre owned but Larry got me a better deal on a new one. The finance guy that help us (I'm pretty sure his name was Joe) was quick and easy, not too pushy, and also very nice. We had a small issue the next day when we found a little tree sap on the hood but we called Larry and he apologized and told us to bring the car back up and they took care of it in 20 min. I would definitely recommend Rosenthal and Larry to anyone looking for an Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a Happy Camper
by 12/20/2016on
Had no intention of buying a new car. Was there for service on my 2012 Acura TL that I was perfectly happy with. Have bought several cars from this dealer before -- always same story -- they see you in the waiting room and call you over and start the high pressure sales process. I said I was not ready to buy a new car but did test drive a 2016 TLX. Then the papers start coming for signature. Kept saying I was not ready to buy a new car -- should have just walked away. Had no time to do any research on the value of my 2012 trade-in or the price of a new car. Once you drive it off the lot, it is yours no matter what. Got no sleep and went back the next day after doing some research on my trade-in. Be aware that Rosenthal uses the Kelly Blue Book which does account for low mileage or the condition of the car. I am retired, drive very little, car in great condition, always drove like a dream. New car -- not as much pick-up. Got a little better price next day but still not happy and wish I had my old car back.
DO NOT BUY USED CARS HERE!!!!
by 08/24/2015on
Bought a used car last Saturday, started having issues Monday. As I was pulling out of the parking spot I heard and felt something rumbling. I had a MD STATE INSPECTOR AND MECHANIC look at it and he came back with A LIST of issues it had! One of which was in reference to the "BRAND NEW TIRES" so the sales person said! After removing all the shine and cramp they put on this polished turd you can see how dry rotted the tires are! My back ones are 8 years old and the front ones are 3 years old! BRAND NEW [non-permissible content removed]! THE COOLANT SMELLED BURNT AND WAS VERY DISCOLORED, THE TRANSMISSION FLUID IS SO DIRTY, MY TIRES ARE NOT REPAIRABLE [non-permissible content removed] AND HAVE A NAIL IN THE SIDE WALL, THE DENT IN MY BACK END THEY SAID THEY'D GIVE ME A "VOUCHER" TO COME BACK AN THEY WILL REPAIR IT FOR FREE IS NON EXISTENT, AND I HAVE SOMETHING RUBBING UNDER THE HOOD WHEN I TURN OUT OF THE PARKING SPOTS! So I called several times this morning......I called service they said that they only thing they did was prep it for sale which means they cleaned and polished it. The sales person told me they had a list of things they did to it!! I finally get a hold of a manager and the pre owned sales manager raises he voice at me and will not let me get a single word in, and practically tells me to go screw myself by telling me "I'd rather give you your van back than make you happy". So if you go to look at a white 2008 Lincoln MKX be advised it is [non-permissible content removed] because it the one I personally returned to them!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing sales experience.. Seamless and friendly
by 07/09/2015on
Absolutely flawless process. Walked into the dealership considering several models with an interest to eventually buy a new car within a month or two. Worked with Benjamin Amin, who was so accommodating and attentive to all family members present. I did not feel any pressure or commitment to buy like many other salesmen I have dealt with in the past. Benjamin tried to cater to what I was looking for and showed me the new 2016 ILX as well as the 2015 TLX. I felt very comfortable with my interaction. Received a great offer (compared to prices on truecar.com) without any haggling. Closed the deal within 3 hours and did not have any second thoughts. The color of the car was not available on lot on that first day, but Benjamin (and manager Rubin) were able to get what I wanted within 48 hours. Both Benjamin and Rubin have also had the courtesy to follow up with me several times since driving off the lot to see how the car is performing and answer my questions. Family atmosphere and look forward to doing business with Rosenthal Acura in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 MDX SH AWD -- Best car buying experience ever
by 04/07/2015on
The sales staff at Rosenthal Acura were very professional. They took the time to listen to our needs and showed us precisely the vehicle we wanted. There was no pressure to 'up-sell' us. They allowed us to take our time and verified each of our request as we went. The sales manager Kenneth Chang was simply the best. He was knowledgeable about the vehicle and explained in great detail the functions and features of the vehicle. The courteous and professional care extended well beyond the sale. We had additional questions regarding the sale and Kenneth took the time to return our call and spend time addressing our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RDX
by 02/11/2015on
Thank you Rosenthal! We worked with Kenneth and received an excellent offer for a 2015 RDX. He was always very responsive to my questions and extremely knowledgeable. Go here!
Excellent Buying Experience
by 01/09/2015on
We recently leased our third Acura vehicle from Rosenthal. Overall the experience was excellent, with none of the games many car dealers seem to employ. We had done considerable research to determine a pricing and leasing goal. However, we were not intending to lease a vehicle at this time as our review of the prices paid forums suggested now may not be the best time to lease a new MDX. On a whim, we visited Rosenthal one Saturday last month to take a closer look at the 2015 MDX with the intention of leasing during the spring when we thought pricing would be more favorable. The sales man and sales manager asked us what we would need for a lease at this time. We told them our lease goal, fully expecting not to receive a comparable offer. Rosenthal's initial offer was a bit higher, which is to be expected. However, when we indicated we would not lease at that offer, Rosenthal immediately met our lease goals. The entire process to arrive at a deal, with test drive, took just a bit more than one hour. I think this may be due largely to the fact we had done our research regarding price and trade values which we presented immediately to the sales staff. This eliminated many of the games inherent in a long negotiation session when one side presents price followed by a counter and on and on. In the F&I office, the manager did not employ any hard selling techniques to sell their F&I products. We simply told that manager we were not interested and the manager honored our desires by not mentioning the products again. The entire process took less than three hours, very reasonable. While the selling process was great, it is also important to know that service after the sale will also be great. We have used Rosenthal's service department for all our Acura vehicles, including one we had not purchased at Rosenthal. In every service event, Rosenthal's performance was excellent. Overall from sales to service, we have been extremely pleased with Rosenthal Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease experience
by 12/24/2014on
This is our 5th or 6th MDX that we have leased from Rosenthal. This experience as all of the other ones was as painless and efficient as it could be. Our Salesperson, Arthur, is a no nonsense/gimmick professional who always looks out for our best interests. The service department is extraordinary. There is a new Acura Dealer much closer to our residence and the Metro system ( Washington DC area) but we continue to patronize Rosenthal Acura because of their sales policies and their service department. My service advisors are Malcolm & Eileen
Best Quality Service I have Ever Received
by 12/19/2014on
We have owned five Acuras and Rosenthal Acura has serviced them since 1991. The service reps are knowledgeable, do what they promise, and great with follow through. Our newest is being taken care of by Adam Kerner in Service who is superb. The mechanics are highly trained and we have hardly needed to go back for re-dos. Peace of mind regarding our cars' safety and ease of doing business with Rosenthal Acura Service Representatives will keep us going back for more Acuras.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales with Some Glitches
by 12/11/2014on
We purchased a 2015 Acura TLX online after test driving the car at Rosenthal. The problem we had was that we don't live any where near the dealer, and we negotiated with the sales manager to have the car delivered who readily agreed. After going back and forth with the salesman several times, who wanted me to pick me up (why not just bring me the car if you're going to pick me up?), he finally brought me the car and the paperwork. All was well, and I love the car! If there hadn't been such a go-around regarding the delivery of the car, I would have given Rosenthal five stars.
