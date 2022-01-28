5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently leased our third Acura vehicle from Rosenthal. Overall the experience was excellent, with none of the games many car dealers seem to employ. We had done considerable research to determine a pricing and leasing goal. However, we were not intending to lease a vehicle at this time as our review of the prices paid forums suggested now may not be the best time to lease a new MDX. On a whim, we visited Rosenthal one Saturday last month to take a closer look at the 2015 MDX with the intention of leasing during the spring when we thought pricing would be more favorable. The sales man and sales manager asked us what we would need for a lease at this time. We told them our lease goal, fully expecting not to receive a comparable offer. Rosenthal's initial offer was a bit higher, which is to be expected. However, when we indicated we would not lease at that offer, Rosenthal immediately met our lease goals. The entire process to arrive at a deal, with test drive, took just a bit more than one hour. I think this may be due largely to the fact we had done our research regarding price and trade values which we presented immediately to the sales staff. This eliminated many of the games inherent in a long negotiation session when one side presents price followed by a counter and on and on. In the F&I office, the manager did not employ any hard selling techniques to sell their F&I products. We simply told that manager we were not interested and the manager honored our desires by not mentioning the products again. The entire process took less than three hours, very reasonable. While the selling process was great, it is also important to know that service after the sale will also be great. We have used Rosenthal's service department for all our Acura vehicles, including one we had not purchased at Rosenthal. In every service event, Rosenthal's performance was excellent. Overall from sales to service, we have been extremely pleased with Rosenthal Acura.