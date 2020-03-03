Welcome to Rosenthal Acura, your Washington DC area Acura dealer. We have proudly served communities in Montgomery County, Maryland such as Rockville, Frederick, Bethesda, Potomac, and Silver Spring as well as Northern Virginia since 1986.
Rosenthal Acura is proud to be the only Acura dealership in the country to win Acuras highest honor for client satifaction, The Precision Team Award, 24 years in a row. Our dealership was founded on the principle that the customer always comes first – and we continue to uphold this value today. Visit us at 623 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, MD, for an unparalleled automotive experience.
For an exceptional customer service and a stress-free dealership experience, visit Rosenthal Acura. Our friendly, knowledgeable staff is standing by to help you find the car of your dreams for the right price, and keep it running like new.