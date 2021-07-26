1 out of 5 stars service Rating

It has been a few years since I've taken our car for service to Bob Bell and after our last experience, I now remember why. I took our 2011 Suburban in for it's 50K service and was told that it would take 1.5 hours so I decided to wait. It took almost 3 hours to complete three things - fuel induction service, engine filter replacement, and cabin filter replacement. The ticket clearly states "Wait" but no one even came out to let us know that it would take much longer than expected. After 2 hours of waiting, I checked with the service desk and was relieved to hear it would only take "a few more minutes". 45 minutes later I checked with the service desk again and my ticket was sitting on the counter waiting for a service manager's signature. How long had it been sitting there? If I had known it would take 3 hours, I would have made other arrangements to drop off the car and pick up later. Since I was told it would take only 1.5 hours I decided to wait. This is the second time the estimated "wait time" I was told was more than double the time expected. The last time I was there was for an oil change that was supposed to be "express" service and turned out not to be. I think customers would appreciate a more accurate wait time and if one cannot be given than service should recommend leaving the vehicle. I was told to "wait" 1.5 hours was "preferred". I don't think your dealership appreciates it's customer's time at all. Read more