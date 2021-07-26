Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air
Customer Reviews of Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air
Customer
by 07/26/2021on
Had the BEST experience EVER in purchasing a new vehicle. Salesman was absolutely AMAZING and walked me through the process step by step. I NEVER, at ANY point, felt pressured in purchasing a new truck or any amenities that I did not already want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deb fogler
by 06/27/2017on
In for smell coming thru like burning candle and oil change/60k maintenance. And check engine light. Was told small coolant leak and valve cover leaking. Had repairs and PM done to almost 1k and had to return next day due to valve cover not fitting properly with engine steam wash to remove oil. Now having to contact again cause coolant low again and smell of antifreeze/candle again in less than 500 miles. Inquiry made by service employee and was told guess you will be taking it else where then.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Belt/Alternator Issue
by 06/06/2017on
I had a very good experience with Bob Bell Chevrolet. The professionals were knowledgeable, quick, efficient, courteous, and corrected the problem that I brought my vehicle in for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rip off
by 07/20/2016on
$400 labor to replace ignition switch. $600 total. Beware. Cheaper options reality available.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto Repair
by 07/01/2016on
My service light came on and I called Bob Bell of Bel Air service. Explained what was happening and was reassured they would take care of it. Took the car the next day and it was fixed and I was on my way. Awesome job and people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 06/18/2016on
Best & most relaxed car buying experience I have ever had. The salesman asked what I was looking for and actually listened to my wants. He was very knowledgeable and good at his job - but no high- pressure sales tactics. I would definitely recommend Bob Bell Chevrolet to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and courteous oil change
by 04/14/2016on
This was my first experience with Bob Bell service...the first oil change. I was impressed with the courteous service and amazed at how fast the car was ready. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very happy customer
by 04/13/2016on
We brought my husband's truck in for a rattling noise in the dash. The truck is a 2014 and still under warranty. Mark in the service dept went above & beyond to find the source of the rattle even doing Internet research since other technicians were not hearing or finding it. He fixed it for us and we are very happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Department
by 04/12/2016on
Great service and excellent communications. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repairs complete when promised.
by 04/05/2016on
Took my 2011 Chevy Silverado in for a very strange dashboard issue and it ended up being "Under Warranty" . What a surprise to not have to pay and have it repaired so fast. Will definitely go back to Bob Bell of BelAir, MD.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
T&S
by 12/05/2015on
Justin Brown was the associate at Bob Bell that helped my wife and I with our new Equinox. It took us 2 days to narrow down the right deal and vehicle, but Justin was able to come through with all our requests and made sure we left w/ that Cross Over. Thanks again buddy. We will look for you when it's time for our 3rd purchase at this location. The staff is overall amazing and super friendly as well. Thank you to all involved & Happy Holidays!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change, Bulb Replacement, etc
by 04/21/2015on
Was recently at Bob Bell for various services and everything was done in a reasonable amount of time and correctly. Not a long wait to get the service done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new truck purchase
by 04/09/2015on
was great doing business at Bob Bell Chevy...they were very thorough and the deal was completed quickly..left happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Comfortable
by 04/08/2015on
We just purchased a new Equinox and I can't express enough how comfortable and easy the salesman and the manager both made us feel during the purchase. And that continued all the way thru the finance office and delivery. I wouldn't hesitate at all with buying my next car at Bob Bell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome dealership
by 03/24/2015on
Needed a new Dullie to pull my toy hauler drove past Bob Bell saw what I wanted traded a new corvette and a new jeep they gave me great money for both and I'm now a new Silverado owner thanks Bob Bell and the sales department always buy from them they are great !
Sonic Recall
by 12/31/2014on
Had a good experiences with service. Received Free rental while work was being completed. Only reason I gave 4 out of 5 was trying to make service appointment was hard. calls transferred without any comment from operator. then getting machine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recalls, oil changes, tire rotation
by 12/16/2014on
The sales process was good, while the ervice in this dealership has been great. Very profesional. They provide oil changes/tire rotation for the life of the vehicle and perform that quickly. When repairs to the car took more than a few hours, they provided me with a courtesy car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
recall service
by 11/04/2014on
excellent service on recalls and even preformed extra work I requested in a timely manner. My only negative is the pushy car salesmen who want to sell you even when you tell them your only passing time waiting for service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service wait times TOO LONG
by 09/09/2014on
It has been a few years since I've taken our car for service to Bob Bell and after our last experience, I now remember why. I took our 2011 Suburban in for it's 50K service and was told that it would take 1.5 hours so I decided to wait. It took almost 3 hours to complete three things - fuel induction service, engine filter replacement, and cabin filter replacement. The ticket clearly states "Wait" but no one even came out to let us know that it would take much longer than expected. After 2 hours of waiting, I checked with the service desk and was relieved to hear it would only take "a few more minutes". 45 minutes later I checked with the service desk again and my ticket was sitting on the counter waiting for a service manager's signature. How long had it been sitting there? If I had known it would take 3 hours, I would have made other arrangements to drop off the car and pick up later. Since I was told it would take only 1.5 hours I decided to wait. This is the second time the estimated "wait time" I was told was more than double the time expected. The last time I was there was for an oil change that was supposed to be "express" service and turned out not to be. I think customers would appreciate a more accurate wait time and if one cannot be given than service should recommend leaving the vehicle. I was told to "wait" 1.5 hours was "preferred". I don't think your dealership appreciates it's customer's time at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bought a one year old 2013 Suburban.
by 04/30/2014on
I own a 2004 Trail Blazer that had 190,000 miles on it. i drove past Bob B and saw a Suburban in the used car lot. Beautiful SUV. Fully loaded. I called and made an appointment. Saleman was very intelligent and not forward. I love the Suburban.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
chiller provokes no steering
by 07/24/2011on
We bought used 2008 Equinox with 42K on it and immediately it had no power steering. Took 2 weeks to figure out "chiller" was issue, delays getting parts. People were nice about it at the dealership but really? Transmission just completely burned and blew out, another local dealer fixed but same story, 3 weeks and major delays getting parts. Not buying Chevy again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes