5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

10. I am a 51 year old female and this was the best car buying experience I have ever had. Joe and his manager (I apologize I do not remember his name) worked with me after my car was flooded. Other dealerships did not negotiate and refused to budge on their asking price. I felt those dealerships where taking advantage of a bad situation. If your looking for a car talk to Joe, great guy and he will treat you like family. Read more