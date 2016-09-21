Skip to main content
Gateway Ford

1133 Hwy 51, Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gateway Ford

6 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Juju

by JujuSally on 09/21/2016

10. I am a 51 year old female and this was the best car buying experience I have ever had. Joe and his manager (I apologize I do not remember his name) worked with me after my car was flooded. Other dealerships did not negotiate and refused to budge on their asking price. I felt those dealerships where taking advantage of a bad situation. If your looking for a car talk to Joe, great guy and he will treat you like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Bassil1214 on 05/04/2016

Mr. Rock was incredibly helpful and not the stereotypical 'salesman'. I never thought I would be able to say that I really enjoyed my experience at a dealership but it is true. I appreciated that everything was black and white, written out and presented clearly, and everyone was helpful rather than pushy. I will definitely be a return customer and I will be referring family and friends to this Gateway Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Justin16Fusion on 11/22/2015

Rock Loving was very fast and on to of the sale. He also had a lot of good advice and do didn't feel pressured into buying something I couldn't afford. I will be returning to Gateway Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Jgoldie51196 on 11/10/2015

Very knowledgeable, attentive staff that was a pleasure to deal with. Never any pressure and I left feeling like I got a great truck at a great price. I'll definitely be doing business at Gateway again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Riding !!!

by Freeflier7316 on 10/31/2015

Purchased a 2016 F-350 Lariat 4x4 dually, Sales and finance was very helpful and informative, they asked my needs and worked diligently to see that I was where I needed to be with price and payments................. 5 STAR Facility !!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very easy to deal with

by bharp61308 on 07/09/2014

This dealership was very easy to deal with. No pressure and constant phone calls. I was able to do most of deal via email, phone and text with my sales person as he understood my busy schedule. The dealership went out of their way to search and find the exact car that I wanted. Their pricing beat out all other dealerships! Delivery of my new car went very smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
33 cars in stock
0 new33 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
