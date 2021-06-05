Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge
I LOVE IT!
by 05/06/2021on
My experience with Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge was wonderful! Sales Rep Shawn Clofee was filled with knowledge. His guidance helped me to choose my new vehicle and feel nothing but excitement about it. The process was "sweatless!" The sales team and service team are personable and accomodating. The waiting area is very comfortable, clean and filled with complimentary snacks and drinks. Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge is an A plus dealership. I've never had a bad experience. Thank you MBoBR!
Top-notch Service!
by 08/17/2020on
Andrea Bridewell was phenomenal. TRULY EXCEPTIONAL. She understood my bereavement situation, my being from out-of-state, the urgency for repair of my A/C, and scheduled an appointment for me within a day or so of my contacting her. She was kind and empathetic toward my family needs, and how the14-hour drive back to North Carolina (my residence) would be incredibly uncomfortable without A/C (as it had been on the 14-hour drive to Louisiana a couple of weeks earlier.) Andrea was a life-saver during a very delicate time for me. She's a STAR and your entire service team fabulous. If I resided in Louisiana, I would definitely take my MB to you for service! Thank you so much!!
Speed Sensor Repair
by 08/08/2020on
Couldn't have been more pleased. Back in June my right front wheel speed sensor went out. They replaced the sensor. Great job. I noticed I was having a similar problem in early Aug. Called MB, spoke to a very nice lady. She said they will have it towed in, I live 50 miles out of Baton Rouge. Tow driver was on time and was very polite and friendly. MB called the next day and stated that my left wheel speed sensor had gone out. D'Arcy Hines my service advisor(great guy) decided to also replace the two rear sensors. Now can you beat that? On top of that they brought my car back to me( 50 miles). It was an overall great experience. Fantastic job MB. That's how you build life long customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent sales staff
by 06/03/2020on
Lynn Whitty and her assistant Gabrielle were very informative. All the staff people are extremely courteous and friendly. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for SUV.
The best experience at a dealership!
by 05/15/2020on
The service that I experienced was fantastic! Everyone had a smile on their face and were super friendly. I felt at home while being there. Josh Hartt was my service advisor and he was so much fun! He made the whole car buying experience a great one! He was very knowledgeable about the car and made the whole experience so easy. I would recommend Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge to anyone. I would also ask for Josh. He will make your vehicle buying experience an awesome one! Thank you Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge for my first Mercedes-Benz! I’m in love!
Great experience
by 05/01/2020on
Had a great experience at MB of BR. Josh is a fantastic salesman. Very knowledgeable and friendly. I am glad I bought from them.
Best Mercedes Dealer in the South, Bar none
by 04/17/2020on
If you want the best deal and the best service, contact Matt Hill at Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge. He is the consummate professional and handles all their Internet Sales.
Mercedes of Baton Rouge
by 02/10/2020on
Please go see Lynn and Gabrielle at Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge! They provide excellent customer service and are very knowledgeable. You will definitely be satisfied! Nothing but the best!
MB of Baton Rouge
by 02/09/2020on
Purchasing a car at the Baton Rouge dealership was a perfect experience! Everyone from the top to the bottom are helpful and professional. Thank goodness, there are no pushy salesmen. Matt Hill, was the absolutely perfect sales representative. He is professional, low key, witty, and extremely knowledgeable . He found the car I wanted. I knew what I was going to purchase when I walked in, but I had questions about options to ask. He went through all the add ons to make sure I didn’t miss a thing. What more can you say, but perfection!
Great buying experience
by 12/04/2019on
Aaron Heflin was professional and went out of his way to assist me.
Great Customer Service
by 10/07/2019on
I brought my car in for scheduled service and Danielle Steib and the entire service team were great, as usual. The service department has always been open and honest with me about any maintenance concerns with my vehicle when necessary. It is nice to know that they are going to do what is required and keep you informed otherwise.
Service
by 09/28/2019on
Mercedes of BR has impeccable service. Service advisor D’arcy Hines always goes above and beyond to accommodate.
Five Stars Are Not Enough!
by 07/31/2019on
I think you need a 6th star, as 5 simply are not enough to adequately rate my experience. Everyone I dealt with, from the greeter at the front door to the financial manager, was wonderful. But the best part of the whole experience was working with my salesperson, Lynn Whitty. She was amazing! I’ll never buy a car from anyone else.
Service Excellence
by 06/13/2019on
My service was once again great and as easy as it could be! My service advisor Josh was the one who assisted me and was great!
MBofBR is a 5 Star Dealer
by 06/07/2019on
Best dealership Iâve dealt with in years! Hess Crockett, Mason Thomassie and DâArcy Hines are exceptional managers & staff members. Nothing is ever impossible nor difficult.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Car Service at it's Best
by 04/23/2019on
Service provided by Mercedez Benz of Baton Rouge and service advisor Mr. D' Arcy were professional. They're attentive to you and your vehicles need's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department is simply the BEST
by 04/04/2019on
D'Arcy Hines is one the most professional, prompt and competent service advisors that I have had the pleasure of working with. I would highly recommend Baton Rouge's MB dealership for all your MB needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience and Great Team
by 09/20/2017on
When making a significant purchase, I want to know I am getting the most for my money. I previously leased a Mercedes-Benz from Kenn Posey, and he remembered all the features that were most important to me. He had several options available for test drive, and he knew each vehicle inside and out. He easily explained the differences between each, regardless of how minor or significant. Once I made a decision, Kenn worked with the team to get the best deal possible. I met with Kyle Talbert, who reviewed additional features of interest to me and corresponding pricing. Once the price was set, I met with Travis Stead, who understands how tedious the financing process can be and did a great job making it as painless as possible. Josh Teekel, Sales Manager, took some time to visit with me and, rather than focusing only on the purchase, learn about my background, interests, and personality. He made sure my experience was a great one, but he showed that customer care goes beyond only the vehicle. I may not have purchased the most expensive car on the lot, but Kenn, and the rest of the team, sure treated me as though I did. I certainly feel I got a great luxury car and the most for my money. What a great experience!
Great customer service.
by 04/02/2017on
Went in because my USB connect wasn't working ... well, turns out - it works ... its my phone ... thanks Josh M. Yes, just as well get my 60k service done while I'm here. And because I had an appointment (thanks Devin S.) - a loaner was arranged. MBOBR customer service is great!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
problem not fixed
by 02/14/2017on
third time in the shop with the same problem. Shoud not be charged for guess work
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
