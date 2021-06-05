5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When making a significant purchase, I want to know I am getting the most for my money. I previously leased a Mercedes-Benz from Kenn Posey, and he remembered all the features that were most important to me. He had several options available for test drive, and he knew each vehicle inside and out. He easily explained the differences between each, regardless of how minor or significant. Once I made a decision, Kenn worked with the team to get the best deal possible. I met with Kyle Talbert, who reviewed additional features of interest to me and corresponding pricing. Once the price was set, I met with Travis Stead, who understands how tedious the financing process can be and did a great job making it as painless as possible. Josh Teekel, Sales Manager, took some time to visit with me and, rather than focusing only on the purchase, learn about my background, interests, and personality. He made sure my experience was a great one, but he showed that customer care goes beyond only the vehicle. I may not have purchased the most expensive car on the lot, but Kenn, and the rest of the team, sure treated me as though I did. I certainly feel I got a great luxury car and the most for my money. What a great experience! Read more