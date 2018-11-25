sales Rating

My wife and I were looking for a very specific vehicle (Buick Enclave...but a certain package w/ specific details). Jeff Wyler was the only one in the Tri-State that had that car on the lot. We originally were dealing w/ a brand new salesman, very upfront, very likeable. As soon as others stepped in to 'help' him (and found out we were using our own financing), we suddenly were treated very poorly. In the annoying negotiating phase, we were talked down to and practically laughed at, as if we were naive (my wife is a Dr. and I have my Master's...we are far from unknowledgeable about this process). So, we went to another Buick dealer in the area and were assisted by a veteran dealer who had been in the business for decades. She really was helpful and located the car on Wyler's lot, but they didn't want to give it to her to make the sale. The whole experience was so unnerving, that we actually ended up not buying a Buick at all! This was our car of choice, but our experience w/ Wyler's staff was so horribly insulting, that we were turned off by the whole Buick route altogether! If anyone from Jeff Wyler is reading this, three weeks have gone by and that car (the one we really wanted) is still on your lot. Also, let the young, new guy chart his own path in the friendly style that he already has. Salespeople like the ones who stepped in to 'help' are relics of the past that you should be trying to get rid of, regardless of their level of sales. Your cars sell themselves. Allow the buyers to feel respected and cared-about. A staff full of inexperienced people who hold that attitude will outsell what you have right now all day long. Read more