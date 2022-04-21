McCarthy Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of McCarthy Chevrolet
Maintenance service
by 04/21/2022on
Yesterday after servicing truck parked in the garage. This morning, transmission fluid is leaking onto the floor. I’m waiting for dealership to respond to my concern
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lengthy end of sale process
by 08/17/2019on
The day we went to purchase we were thrilled about how much faster the process went compared to previous other dealer experiences, but we quickly learned that was because things weren’t complete and it took two and a half months after to finally have everything we needed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pedro shines again!
by 08/17/2018on
I brought my Chevy Trax in to replace some trim that had been knocked off. As I usually do, I took it straight to Pedro Alvidrez. As usual, he addressed the problem and fixed it fast. How fast? Well, I left the car with him and flew to Florida, and he had finished in full BEFORE we landed! I had to wait three days for my car, of course, but not on account of Pedro! Incredible service, attention to detail, and customer satisfaction of the highest order are the terms I would use to describe my experience at McCarthy’s!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
went above and beyond
by 09/16/2015on
I live in Lubbock Texas. I found a car online and worked out the details over the phone. I rented a car and drove 700 miles to pick up the car up in Olathe Kansas Where the dealership was located . After all the paper work was done and we drove off the car had and electrical problem that caused the gas gauge to show empty when you fill the gas tank up. Since this was a use car they never fill the gas tank up so this problem went unnoticed . At this point is where you find out if you are dealing with a credible car dealer that cares or just one that is interested in the numbers only. We had completed the deal and this problem came up. The repair was going to cost $1100 since they had to pull the rear end out to get the gas tank out to replace the part, very labor intensive. Also the parts would have to be ordered so the repair would take several days to complete, but we could no wait since we had to get back to our jobs in Texas on Monday. So at this point I was very upset so they let me out of the car deal and I rented a car a second time to drive back home. Now they did not have to do that since I had already completed the paperwork and the deal was done and we had driven off. But they did just to make it right. Think about that, how many car dealerships do you think would do this. Also I was from out of state and the odds of me ever buying a car from them again will very slim. so this in itself is very impressive. Once the owner of the company found out what had happened they called me and offered to fix the car at no extra charge and also discounted the price of the car to make up for my out of pocket cost to rent a car for a second time and hotel expenses a second time. And if that where not enough my salesman (Carl) offered to drive the car half way to me on the next Sunday so I didn't have to come as far. So we took the deal and Carl and his wife took a Sunday out of their life to deliver the car to me in Oklahoma City the next Sunday. Now if that is not customer service and customer care I don't know what is. Thank you Carl and McCarthy Coverlet for being so honest and caring and making it right. Mike Williams Lubbock Texas
Never Again
by 01/12/2012on
I went to McCarthy Chevrolet about four months ago. Couldnt agree on the price of the Acadia we were looking at. Before we left my wife and I were asked to look at another vehicle. We stated at the beginning at our conversation WE HAD TO HAVE CENTER ROW BUCKET SEATS. He showed us a Traverse with a bench seat. Four months go by and not one follow up call just to say I'm still looking for a vehicle for you or even we got one in that might work for you. Nothing. Fast forward to beginning of December 2011. I found a Acadia exactly like we were looking for that fit our budget on thier website. So I call talked to another salesman to here him say this Acadia had been there almost two months. So I decided to purchase the Acadia against my better judgement. Let me go on record by saying we love our car and we feel we got a fair price. The next evening my wife and I set up an appointment to do paperwork. We figured wed be in and out in 30 minutes so it would not be a big deal to bring in my two small kids. It was every bit of an hour and a half just to see the F&I guy. I thought you set up appointments for a reason!? My kids were being kids a making the time there that much more aggrivating. Moving on to my floor mats. At time of sale it was missing the front two floor mats. I purchased a 2009 CERTIFIED Acadia. I was told theyd get me a set. A week later was told they were in, only to find out that they were more than likely taken out of a Traverse on the lot. Thats my opinion. Anyway they didnt fit properly. It may sound like Im being a pain but I feel a certified vehicle you should get all the things that came with the vehicle new. Key fobs, mats, ETC. I was then told theyd get me the correct ones. A week later I go back to drop it off to have a DVD player sub contracted installed. McCarthy did give me a loaner vehicle. Later that afternoon I get a call only to tell me the install guy "NOT FROM MCCARTHY" drilled a hole through my roof. They agreed to repair the damaged roof no cost to me. I am impressed with McCarthy body shop they did good work! After a week in the body shop I pick up my Acadia I notice the box with my floor mats is gone! After talking to a nice service writer he told me that they would overnight me a set to my door. That would be nice not to drive 45 minutes. Bottom line is McCarthy has a great selection, even good pricing. Just dont expect professionalism, or service after the sale. I should know I experienced Sales, Service, and thier Auto Body shop in one transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good repair service, if under warranty
by 05/24/2011on
They were very good while my car was under warranty but after that expired I just got the "you don't know what you are talking about" attitude after I explained all the problems with my car. The collision center is top notch though. I have never had a bad experience with them but the guys at the service center are hit and miss.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Be Prepared and Educated
by 04/03/2011on
There are different personalities of car buyers. I am the research-till-you-drop kind of guy and I go in loaded with information. Plus, I'm not bashful and will 'walk' if jerked around. So with that said... I went in to McCarthy Chevrolet to buy an economical car with good MPG for a second car. Primarily for work commutes a few days a week, knowing my son would inherit this vehicle in 5-7 years. I looked at an Aveo and it was simply too shaky. Then I looked at the Cruze and was very surprised at the quality and power of the car. I got Mike Reynolds as a salesperson and he was *great*. He understood my personality and process and didn't push. He just gave me what I needed when I asked. Eventually, I ended up in Jeremiah Bland's office (Sales Manager) and worked out a more-than-fair price (according to Edmunds.com) and locked in the deal. A few days later, I went into purchase the car. The car I wanted had been sold, but they got the same style/color shipped over from Morse within the hour and we were good. The score on Sales and Sales Manager was 100. Really. Now, for the not-so-good. The finance guy (I'll withhold the name), gave us this song and dance on the extended warranty about how it was at his cost and he wasn't allowed to lie, blah blah blah. I opted out but my wife wanted it, so we signed. I got home to research and found that their 'cost' was more than $1200 higher than true dealer cost. I was **livid**. We went back up the dealership the next day, tore up all the loan docs, and rewrote them with no extended warranty. The Finance Manager (good guy) did this without question. So they had a good rebound, but it put a bad taste on the overall deal. Had that not happened, I would have to put this car purchasing deal in the 98% Satisfaction category... I choose not to rate it with the finance guy as I'll swing too far out of emotion. Bottom line - work with Mike and Jeremiah but ask to do the financing with the Finance Manager and not one of the regular finance guys. And by all means, do NOT buy the extended warranty on the spot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude, Unprofessional, Non-Responsive
by 05/16/2010on
I went to this dealership with my brother who had found a car that he wanted on the dealership's website. It was raining the day that we arrived and the salesman, Prezz, had us walking all over the dealership to try and find the car out in the rain; turns out the car was a few feet from the side door. My brother did go ahead and purchase the vehicle; they transferred his truck tag to his car and told him that this would not be a problem for the state; as long as he got new tags within 30 days. I asked for a sister dealership to provide us with a MO inspection and no one knew what I was talking about and asked us to go to a vehicle inspection station; they claimed this was the first time anyone had ever asked such a question...how can this be..this dealership is a few miles from the MO border. My brother was stopped by the MO Highway Patrol due to the tag transfer; he could not get new tags until the dealership sent him the title in the mail which even after being given a cashier's check from a local bank, they did not mail the title for two full weeks. The salesman contacted my brother one hour after we left the dealership for the keys to his trade-in..are you kidding me? There was a minor problem with the vehicle after the sale that supposedly came with "certified" used car paperwork and no one would return his call or his emails. I would suggest that anyone that wishes to do business with this dealership, move on down the road to another dealership.
WORST Dealership EVER
by 01/15/2009on
This is absolutely the worst place to shop for a car!! Let me start off by saying that they took over an hour to show me the car I had requested to test drive. Then after that they did not have the paperwork on the car and had to drive me over to the dealership next door. I decided not to buy the car because we could not meet on a fair price. THEN their sales guy called me twice telling me that I could buy the car for the price I offered. I drove all the way back to the dealership to make the deal only to hear that he had lied to me and wouldn't be able to go down on the price. The second time he went as far as to say, "Send me a check and we have a deal." This turned out to be a complete lie. When I talked to his manager, the owners son Ryan McCarthy, he went on to tell me that he would, "Talk to his employee." This place has the absolute worst customer service I have ever seen. They are dirty and will play games with you. I would advice to stay away from this dealership when shopping for a car.