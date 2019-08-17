sales Rating

I live in Lubbock Texas. I found a car online and worked out the details over the phone. I rented a car and drove 700 miles to pick up the car up in Olathe Kansas Where the dealership was located . After all the paper work was done and we drove off the car had and electrical problem that caused the gas gauge to show empty when you fill the gas tank up. Since this was a use car they never fill the gas tank up so this problem went unnoticed . At this point is where you find out if you are dealing with a credible car dealer that cares or just one that is interested in the numbers only. We had completed the deal and this problem came up. The repair was going to cost $1100 since they had to pull the rear end out to get the gas tank out to replace the part, very labor intensive. Also the parts would have to be ordered so the repair would take several days to complete, but we could no wait since we had to get back to our jobs in Texas on Monday. So at this point I was very upset so they let me out of the car deal and I rented a car a second time to drive back home. Now they did not have to do that since I had already completed the paperwork and the deal was done and we had driven off. But they did just to make it right. Think about that, how many car dealerships do you think would do this. Also I was from out of state and the odds of me ever buying a car from them again will very slim. so this in itself is very impressive. Once the owner of the company found out what had happened they called me and offered to fix the car at no extra charge and also discounted the price of the car to make up for my out of pocket cost to rent a car for a second time and hotel expenses a second time. And if that where not enough my salesman (Carl) offered to drive the car half way to me on the next Sunday so I didn't have to come as far. So we took the deal and Carl and his wife took a Sunday out of their life to deliver the car to me in Oklahoma City the next Sunday. Now if that is not customer service and customer care I don't know what is. Thank you Carl and McCarthy Coverlet for being so honest and caring and making it right. Mike Williams Lubbock Texas Read more