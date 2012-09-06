5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I had a great experience buying a used car. We were purchasing a vehicle for our son who just finished college. I've been spoiled for many years by having a father and then a brother in the car dealership business. Now that they no longer sell cars, I was really dreading the experience of buying a used car on my own. Granger Ford made the experience so much easier than I anticipated. It was great for our now young adult children to see that experience from the perspective of how it SHOULD be done: fairly, honestly, and without any pressure or hype. I sincerely recommend Granger Ford for a used car purchase. Read more