Granger Motors

1708 Sycamore St, Granger, IA 50109
Today 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Granger Motors

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The way it should be done.

by bbooks on 06/09/2012

My husband and I had a great experience buying a used car. We were purchasing a vehicle for our son who just finished college. I've been spoiled for many years by having a father and then a brother in the car dealership business. Now that they no longer sell cars, I was really dreading the experience of buying a used car on my own. Granger Ford made the experience so much easier than I anticipated. It was great for our now young adult children to see that experience from the perspective of how it SHOULD be done: fairly, honestly, and without any pressure or hype. I sincerely recommend Granger Ford for a used car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
87 cars in stock
0 new87 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Durango
Dodge Durango
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
