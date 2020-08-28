Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man

Visit dealer’s website 
4031 S E St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
(855) 399-3078
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Indy Auto Man

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Kevin Dunn Sales Consultant and the car buying experience

by Hazel on 08/28/2020

Kevin Dunn was an outstanding sales consultant. If you want to buy a car go see Kevin. He will take good care of you. I really enjoyed working with him and the car buying experience at Indy Man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
18 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Kevin Dunn Sales Consultant and the car buying experience

by Hazel on 08/28/2020

Kevin Dunn was an outstanding sales consultant. If you want to buy a car go see Kevin. He will take good care of you. I really enjoyed working with him and the car buying experience at Indy Man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by Great sale team on 08/01/2020

I talked to Steve Garwood a couple of times about scheduling to see a truck. Things change on a daily basis and I had to reschedule. This was done with no problems and I was updated about the vehicle. I did find a vehicle elsewhere and let Steve know. He was very cordial about this and was very happy for us. When looking again, I will start at Indy Auto Man. Thanks Steve

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Helpful, kind, prompt!

by Katelyn on 09/15/2018

I worked with Lisa G and she was wonderful. Quick, attentive, to the point. I told her what I had to work with and the vehicle I wanted, and she got right to work. Her and the sales manager made sure I walked out with the car wanted and a smile on my face. I didn't have to haggle or negotiate. They gave me more for my trade in than I thought I would get too! The only thing I wish were different was there is no warranty, no 30day warranty or anything, but that's not Lisa's fault. I would be happy to reccomend her to anyone looking to buy a car that doesnt want to deal with the back and forth crap you normally have to deal with when buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The Best

by NeCosia on 05/09/2018

There is only one person who has helped my family get to rolling. Her name is Lisa Goins. She has been in the car selling business for over 13 years. She has sold my mother and I two vehicles over the course of a year. She is very down to earth and looks for the best interest of the customer. I came in with a budget and hit right on it!! I simply wanted a suv for the safety of my little one. She was able to put me in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with low mileage. Yay!!!! Last year she was able to put my mother in her dream car... A Mercedes Benz!!! She truly goes above and beyond to meet your needs. There's no other dealership I would purchase a vehicle from. She's professional, efficient, and humble.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

So pleased!

by laurentr1 on 05/05/2018

I could not be more pleased with my experience with IndyAutoMan! The entire staff was extremely attentive and friendly. Brittany was my salesperson and she is absolutely amazing! She made a stressful process fun and enjoyable. We looked at several cars that worked with my budget and I was blown away at the options. Walking in, I didnt anticipate that I would be driving out in my dream car, but everyone worked to make that happen, especially Brittany. I highly recommend anyone in the market to start here! You cant beat the value and the customer service is phenomenal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Indy Auto Man

by AustinT on 05/05/2018

I came from 6 hours away to work with Lisa on buying a used car. She found me a Buick Regal with low mileage and in MINT condition. I was in a time crunch and Lisa got me in and out of there in about an hour. It was the quickest and most pleasant car buying experience of my life. Thank you, Lisa!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Caution when buying from Out of Town

by IshDrakkeBish on 10/11/2017

Timeline of Events on my Vehicle Purchase from Indy Auto Man in Indianapolis. Mind you that I was from a different State *Contacted dealer about vehicle online *Chit-chat and get it inspected by local Firestone *Firestone found a issue with the strut, dealer fixed it without issue *Got price agreed upon and date set to pick up *Got picked up at bus Station and taken to dealer *Test drove vehicle and noticed it hesitated in 5th gear Was told if it was an issue, that they would pay to get it fixed, I used a can of Seafoam on the drive home and it mostly fixed the issue, one more can should do it. Now here is where you decide, yes it is my fault for not inspecting closer but it was raining and they seemed to be in a hurry. Online ad stated new tires, 2 of the 5 are new, one being the spare, the rest are completely worn on the inside thread Online ad also stated, rear view camera (doesn't work), 6 speaker system (4 speakers don't work), Remote keyless entry (they gave me wrong remotes to a different alarm system) Don't know how they never noticed when they tried to lock the vehicle at night that the remotes didnt work which also means no panic button or Security system as stated. I contacted my salesperson 2 times the following day and then a follow up 3 days later via text and was told that my concerns were forwarded to the manager. I still havent received a call or anything. I think its a little sad that prior to the sale, the response time on a call or text was very quick, but now customer service seems to be lacking. Knowing all this happened, it's your choice to decide where you will go when considering purchasing your next vehicle online.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

GREAT EXPERIENCE

by Buzzcardone on 04/19/2017

I bought a car on April 17 at Indy Auto Man. I live in Cincinnati, so I exchanged about 40 emails with Victor before I went to Indianapolis to see the car. All the people there were so freindly and helpful!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very satisfied

by Robertbbop on 04/12/2017

The sales team there was wonderful. I gave them a hard time and the kept it professional. I bought a car took it home and wife didn't like it went back the next morning and they put me in another one she love.Big shout out to the sales snd financial team.There service department is a1 shout out to Mike.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Shop here!

by thisisstillme on 04/06/2017

Indy Auto Man is a good dealership, that is willing to consider your offer for a given vehicle, and will do well informed, and did a terrific job to help me secure the vehicle I selected. Eugene did a great job explaining the local market to me, and helped educate me on my options, and the fair market value of them. Victor is a good business man, he did his part to represent the company policies and procedures thoroughly, and definitely gave me a good deal. I would certainly consider returning to this dealership when I need another vehicle for my fleet. Thanks!, to the team at Indy Auto Man!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fantastic Experience

by joeybrown32 on 03/17/2017

I had a wonderful experience at Indy Auto Man. Everyone was so kind and genuinely wanted to help. I actually had to sales people, Lisa and Sam, and they were both incredible. I recommend talking to them when deciding to purchase a vehicle. They did absolutely everything in their power to get me the car I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience

by dmo0360 on 03/15/2017

Lisa is an amazing outside the box thinker. I came in with a seemingly impossible and complex set up but within a couple short hours she had me in the car I wanted and saving hundreds a month from what I was paying. I buy a lot of cars and I will definitely be doing business with her again as well as referring her to other people I know.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good service

by Dakoda2596 on 08/03/2016

Great people do everything they can to get you in a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience & Best Care You Could EVER Ask

by ttttt123 on 08/02/2016

I'm not sure if I get the best deal, but what I'm sure they do what they say and they care about your problems. My salesman is Kevin, who is super sweet and helpful. Ask him if you like a trustworthy salesman. I would recommend this dealership to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best in the Midwest!!!

by Billyjohnson19 on 05/19/2016

I had nothing but great service. My Car Salesman Devon was spectacular, he actually took the time to make sure I got the car I wanted and helped me the whole way through of buying my first car. And he made it very easy for me. He took his time and didn't rush me at all I highly recommend him and Indy Auto man

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Incredible Experience

by ZIJIAN1 on 03/29/2016

I really appreciate Victor's service, professional, well-considerate and friendly. I just bought my BMW X3 here and it has such a good price and nice condition. Strongly recommend INDY AUTO MAN.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchased s550

by Kyle_scott on 03/04/2016

They were very professional an patient Devon an another sales rep took there time look the car over an continuously asked was I happy wit my purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great used car dealership

by julieNNP on 04/21/2015

We are very happy with the vehicle we purchased. Jeff H. was a pleasure to work with, without being overly pushy. He encouraged us to look at and compare 3 vehicles and test drive each before settling on the Jeep Liberty. We are happy customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
265 cars in stock
0 new265 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Indy Auto Man in Indianapolis, IN treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling 317-653-5077.

If you’d like to see a vehicle in person, come pay us a visit at 4031 S East Street Indianapolis, IN 46227. We look forward to serving you!

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Shuttle Service
Television
Vending Machines
Languages Spoken (3)
Ukrainian
Russian
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes