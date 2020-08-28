sales Rating

Timeline of Events on my Vehicle Purchase from Indy Auto Man in Indianapolis. Mind you that I was from a different State *Contacted dealer about vehicle online *Chit-chat and get it inspected by local Firestone *Firestone found a issue with the strut, dealer fixed it without issue *Got price agreed upon and date set to pick up *Got picked up at bus Station and taken to dealer *Test drove vehicle and noticed it hesitated in 5th gear Was told if it was an issue, that they would pay to get it fixed, I used a can of Seafoam on the drive home and it mostly fixed the issue, one more can should do it. Now here is where you decide, yes it is my fault for not inspecting closer but it was raining and they seemed to be in a hurry. Online ad stated new tires, 2 of the 5 are new, one being the spare, the rest are completely worn on the inside thread Online ad also stated, rear view camera (doesn't work), 6 speaker system (4 speakers don't work), Remote keyless entry (they gave me wrong remotes to a different alarm system) Don't know how they never noticed when they tried to lock the vehicle at night that the remotes didnt work which also means no panic button or Security system as stated. I contacted my salesperson 2 times the following day and then a follow up 3 days later via text and was told that my concerns were forwarded to the manager. I still havent received a call or anything. I think its a little sad that prior to the sale, the response time on a call or text was very quick, but now customer service seems to be lacking. Knowing all this happened, it's your choice to decide where you will go when considering purchasing your next vehicle online. Read more