1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I paid $600.00 to have car 2013 Taurus tuned up and the oil changed. Up until them I had no trouble with the car or the service I thought I was getting from Webb. After the tune-up I made it home, but the very next time I drove the car. I went to get on a 6 lane express way and as I started to accelerate the car suddenly and completely died. I barely made it to the right shoulder without getting run over and killed on this very busy expressway. I called the dealer and they sent out a tow truck and towed it back to Webb Ford to find out WHY, just after having it tuned up, that it would completely die on me and leave me in a very dangerous situation. After getting towed to Webb they looked at my car and after a while told me that the Air filter had lifted up (failed) on one side and allowed some debris left in the air box to be sucked up into the air sensor in the engines air intake thereby shutting down the engine. Now, their explanation is total bs, as the lid to the airbox holds down all the edges of the air filter, thereby making it an act of God for a full one third of the air filter to "curl up and let debris left in the airbox (right after a $600.00 tune-up) get sucked into the air sensor. Now you'd think that in a $600.00 tune-up that the air filter and air box would be checked by the mechanic; as I'm told they have to remove to entire top of the engine to do the tune-up. So I had the so called defective air filter replace. Problem is I get stuck with a $100.00 tow bill, on top of paying them for a $600.00 tune-up, because the mechanic, during a $600.00 tune-up didn't even bother to look at the, so called, defective air filter. I may have been born at night, but NOT last night. I use to have full confidence in Webb's service department, but after this and the bs explanation, and to witness the job performance on this "tune-up" Not any more! I'm very disappointed. I use to think I could completely trust them with my safety. Up and until now NO other shop and even so much as touched my car other than Webb Ford. Read more