Recent purchase of used 2017 Lincoln MKZ
by 04/01/2019on
I typically buy a new Ford, and most often from Webb Ford. I found a used 2017 Lincoln MKZ, and as soon as I saw it, I knew I had to have it. The guys in the used car area are great, especially Joe and Doug. I was very well informed, treated with respect, and I am very pleased with my new used purchase.
Webb Ford Service Review
by 01/22/2020on
I brought my F-150 in for service and the woman who registered it told me that due to my mileage, the service would be complimentary and that I would receive a text in an hour when my F-150 was ready. After almost 2 hours I never received a text so I went in to check on the status of my service. The vehicle had been ready for some time and I was billed over $60 for the service, although I was told it would be complimentary! When I brought this up to the man who handed me the bill he went back to the computer and told me there was nothing in the system mentioning that my service would be complimentary. After 5 minutes of going back and forth I decided to pay for the service with my Ford Points. The man checked his computer and told me I had no Ford points, from then I pulled out my phone and noted my Ford points on the Ford Pass app. Suddenly after 10 minutes waiting for the app to load, he checked his computer again and said he now saw my Ford points. I shouldn't have had to pay for the service with Ford points regardless because the service was supposed to be complimentary based on my mileage, and not much was done to my vehicle at all (no fluids were changed, no air added to my tires, Im not even certain the tire rotation was done). I am very disappointed with the service trip and demand a refund on my Ford Points for that trip, which I consider a waste.
service
by 01/07/2020on
Very nice people. Just bought Taurus Sho and they are making me wait to check my transmission, not happy about having to wait and bring it back to dealership.
Lee Muhammad
by 12/13/2019on
Good service and nice texting ability.
Webb Ford Service
by 11/26/2019on
Very good job! Easy in , fast service, and thorough work performed.
Work on Ford Escape
by 08/01/2019on
Once the dealer could take my SUV the work was done well. I came 45 minutes before opening time two days earlier,and was turned away. I was third in line but was told that I would have to leave my car. I only needed an oil change. I hope you guys can find more mechanics.
Webb Ford Highland Indiana
by 05/21/2019on
My Experience Was Top Notch ..Excellence Is An Understatement
Very disapointed
by 04/15/2019on
I paid $600.00 to have car 2013 Taurus tuned up and the oil changed. Up until them I had no trouble with the car or the service I thought I was getting from Webb. After the tune-up I made it home, but the very next time I drove the car. I went to get on a 6 lane express way and as I started to accelerate the car suddenly and completely died. I barely made it to the right shoulder without getting run over and killed on this very busy expressway. I called the dealer and they sent out a tow truck and towed it back to Webb Ford to find out WHY, just after having it tuned up, that it would completely die on me and leave me in a very dangerous situation. After getting towed to Webb they looked at my car and after a while told me that the Air filter had lifted up (failed) on one side and allowed some debris left in the air box to be sucked up into the air sensor in the engines air intake thereby shutting down the engine. Now, their explanation is total bs, as the lid to the airbox holds down all the edges of the air filter, thereby making it an act of God for a full one third of the air filter to "curl up and let debris left in the airbox (right after a $600.00 tune-up) get sucked into the air sensor. Now you'd think that in a $600.00 tune-up that the air filter and air box would be checked by the mechanic; as I'm told they have to remove to entire top of the engine to do the tune-up. So I had the so called defective air filter replace. Problem is I get stuck with a $100.00 tow bill, on top of paying them for a $600.00 tune-up, because the mechanic, during a $600.00 tune-up didn't even bother to look at the, so called, defective air filter. I may have been born at night, but NOT last night. I use to have full confidence in Webb's service department, but after this and the bs explanation, and to witness the job performance on this "tune-up" Not any more! I'm very disappointed. I use to think I could completely trust them with my safety. Up and until now NO other shop and even so much as touched my car other than Webb Ford.
Service Call
by 04/06/2019on
Routine Service Call for Oil LChange
Quality Service
by 04/06/2019on
Great service Department
Reggie46368
by 02/27/2019on
Rich Pauley the sales associate was great. He even paired my phone and Ford app. to my phone.
Fusion 2014
by 01/24/2019on
My experience was very satisfying! The agent was very polite and the work done was quicker than what I expected
Customer Service
by 01/11/2019on
Service was good and sufficient
Great service always at Webb Ford of Highland, Indiana
by 01/09/2019on
Always have Great service at Webb Ford of Highland, Indiana...Keep up the Great Job... many Thanks
Satisfaction
by 01/02/2019on
The issue involving my car's computer was resolved quickly. I had questions about the charges involved and those were resolved quickly and to my satisfaction.
Kenneth Failla
by 11/22/2018on
very satisfied with the service department.
Water pump
by 08/31/2018on
Dealer performed services in a rapid time frame and verified that the problems were resolved without anY other issued
oil change
by 08/21/2018on
very satisfied
Excellent Dealership
by 08/18/2018on
I have been using this dealership to buy and maintain cars since 2005. I have always had an excellent experience with them. The sell went smoothly and I got all the incentives I qualified for. All maintenance has been done promptly while I was waiting. In the few instances I needed repairs they never tried to sell me unnecessary services, quite the contrary they always had cost efficient solutions.
Recent service
by 08/15/2018on
Took my ‘06 Mustang in for recall service & oil change/multi-point inspection, Robert was kind enough to accept my extra quart of oil ( my car requires 6-quarts), and honored a $10 discount, which I was unable to receive before. I dropped off my car in the a.m. & was able to pick it up after work! Thanks again Webb Ford & Robert!!
Used Truck Died Less Than 48 Hours after purchase
by 03/19/2018on
On Friday March 13, 2018, I went to Webb Ford, in Highland, IN, to purchase a used pick-up truck. I found that they had a 2004 Ford F150 that I liked and I purchased it and declined the warranty because I was barley going to be driving it a year because it would just be a backup car. Unfortunately less than 48 hours after I purchased this car it has stopped working. I realize that I talk a risk buying a used car, but I felt like buying from a reputable dealership like Webb Ford, I would get a vehicle that would last longer than 48 hours. I called the dealership to speak with the car salesman and the General Manager and both told me that since I refused the warranty that I purchased it as is and its not their issue. Im extremely disappointed that the dealership pushed me off and accepted no responsibility especially that after I drove the truck off of the lot the night I bought it that the check engine light came on and I called the dealership right away and told them and they had me come in the next day and they ran the error codes and reset it and played it off that it wasnt an issue and now the truck is not working. I feel like they pushed this off on me to make some money and then just wiped their hands clean. I just wanted them to get it in running condition, which I feel is reasonable since it died less than 48 hours after I bought it. Used or new I dont see how that unrealistic. I even offered to go halfs on whatever the repair cost would be and they again told me its not their problem.
