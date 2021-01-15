1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I’ve hesitated writing this review but after three awful experiences here over a year’s time in between I feel it’s time to. First off the buying experience here was horrible. The salesman and manager were rude, lied multiple times, and disrespectful to my pregnant wife. Against our better judgement we bought our car here because it was exact car we wanted. The finance person we dealt with was nice and helpful. The manager agreed to fix one thing if we bought it (got it in writing). After we purchased the car we had to wait weeks for them to finally fix it. After we picked the car up it broke down a few days later and had to be towed in. They eventually fixed the issue. A few months go by and something else minor went wrong with the car, we brought it in and when I came to pick it up they pulled up the wrong car. They could not find our car or our keys. I waited over 30mins and eventually the service person pulled it up. The car smelled like cigarette smoke and so did he. I let it go again and shouldn’t have. Now yesterday we received a letter in the mail saying they’re in desperate need of (fill in the car type) we’re paying between $1,000-$4,000 over NADA trade in value. Now with any good car dealership “deal” I know there’s fine print but this one seemed genuine and I figured it’s worth a shot to see what they would offer. I show up talk to the guy they flew in saying he’s going to get us a great deal, etc. I waited over an hour and they come back and offer me $5,000 UNDER NADA “average” trade in price. I laughed and the salesman said yeah this is all I can get. I went and talked to the promo guy and he didn’t even defend it. Long story short this place is awful. Do yourself a favor and drive far away or anywhere else to buy a car. I held my tongue and gave them multiple chances but do not waste your time here and spread the word, I will. Read more