Now was great
by 01/15/2021on
Moe was very helpful and I would come back again
Great work great communication
by 04/12/2022on
Thank you for working fast on our 2022 GMC Acadia that we only had for 9 days. Service manager was great at service and communication.
Stay away from this place
by 04/06/2022on
Screwed us over on a down payment and now haven’t had the car 3 weeks and it needs engine serviced. It’s a 2022 Acadia. Stay away
service
by 07/08/2021on
Service completed as expected. Very nice clean atmosphere for waiting and it was a efficient well done visit to our dealer.
Andy Mohr Service
by 06/06/2021on
The Andy Moore service team once again did a great job on my vehicle. My experience from dropping my car off to the service advisor all the way throug picking it up was excellent as usual. There were no surprises and the work was done in a very timely manner
Worst purchase experience - empty promises
by 02/19/2021on
This was by far the worst experience I’ve ever had when purchasing a car. They would tell me something on the phone (it has 2 keys, we will sell it to you at X price, we will provide a gas card,etc) and act like they had no idea what I was talking about when I would come into the dealership. The dealership is about 30mi from my house & they have wasted my time & gas with false promises. When you think of “Slimy Sales” this is the epitome of the staff up to and including management. If any other surrounding dealership had this vehicle, I would have paid more for it to not have to deal with this team. I’m absolutely repulsed as they claim they want you to buy more cars from them & have repeat business, yet have zero customer service skills. Do not purchase from them if you like working with people who have integrity. I would go so far as to say this was actually a traumatic experience because I had no idea people still operated in such shady fashion.
Hidden fees
by 02/04/2021on
Dealer fees are over and beyond acceptable. Follow up also unacceptable for services promised.
Out Of Towner
by 01/07/2021on
Jorge Guaman helped expedite the buying process 3/4 of the work was able to be done before I walked in the door to include a phone call with finance so I knew where everything would land when all was said and done. Pricing online was non-negotiable but fair market value. I appreciate all the paperwork and exchange of information being so quick. Via text and email, Jorge was on it to help with my buying experience.
Worst Dealership around Indianapolis
by 12/29/2020on
I’ve hesitated writing this review but after three awful experiences here over a year’s time in between I feel it’s time to. First off the buying experience here was horrible. The salesman and manager were rude, lied multiple times, and disrespectful to my pregnant wife. Against our better judgement we bought our car here because it was exact car we wanted. The finance person we dealt with was nice and helpful. The manager agreed to fix one thing if we bought it (got it in writing). After we purchased the car we had to wait weeks for them to finally fix it. After we picked the car up it broke down a few days later and had to be towed in. They eventually fixed the issue. A few months go by and something else minor went wrong with the car, we brought it in and when I came to pick it up they pulled up the wrong car. They could not find our car or our keys. I waited over 30mins and eventually the service person pulled it up. The car smelled like cigarette smoke and so did he. I let it go again and shouldn’t have. Now yesterday we received a letter in the mail saying they’re in desperate need of (fill in the car type) we’re paying between $1,000-$4,000 over NADA trade in value. Now with any good car dealership “deal” I know there’s fine print but this one seemed genuine and I figured it’s worth a shot to see what they would offer. I show up talk to the guy they flew in saying he’s going to get us a great deal, etc. I waited over an hour and they come back and offer me $5,000 UNDER NADA “average” trade in price. I laughed and the salesman said yeah this is all I can get. I went and talked to the promo guy and he didn’t even defend it. Long story short this place is awful. Do yourself a favor and drive far away or anywhere else to buy a car. I held my tongue and gave them multiple chances but do not waste your time here and spread the word, I will.
by 12/18/2020on
Worked with Andy Q, he was very helpful no pushing just helped me through the process. Financing was smooth and presented in a professional manner (Leroy).
Purchase
by 11/25/2020on
We purchased a Buick Regal today from Moe Taha at Andy Mohr Buick in Fishers and the experience was great. We arrived 30 minutes before closing , but this had no impact on the attentiveness of Moe. We are very pleased with the cool car that was actually suggested by Moe. I really didn’t think we would like the color, but loved it. All is well and we drove home with the car the next day . Thanks Kevin & Annie
Great Service
by 10/26/2020on
Tried our local GMC dealer an couldn’t get the deal done,went to Andy Mohrs in Indy an Jeff Jackson was more than willing to make a deal.Thank You Jeff
Excellent Customer Service
by 10/24/2020on
Andy Mohr Buick is the only place I’ll take my car to for repairs. Angela is courteous and always provides excellent service!
2020 AT4
by 10/08/2020on
My salesman Marcus was informative and very helpful. I would suggest contacting him next time you need a ride. The whole dealership earned my business and I was very pleased working with them.
2020 Sierra
by 10/07/2020on
By far the most pleasant buying experience I’ve ever had
Very good sales experience.
by 10/06/2020on
I have to say I hate buying vehicles. I would rather have all my teeth pulled knowing I have to deal with a car salesperson. That is the main reason I drive my vehicles into the ground. My experience with Andy Mohr was quite pleasant while getting to know Jeff Jackson, our salesman. We bought a new Envision and so far no buyers remorse. All the staff was great and we will return in the future.
Awesome Andy
by 10/06/2020on
Andy was amazing! I got the car I wanted, service was wonderful and the payments are good! Best customer service ever and the whole staff was kind and accommodating! You guys rock!!
Bought a used vehicle.
by 09/14/2020on
We are very pleased with our purchase and service we received. Our sales person,Shannayle went out of her way to answer the many questions we had. Tami,was very helpful and caring. We were from out of town,and Tami made sure she gave us helpful advice on where to stay and restraunts in the area.She even gave us her cell phone number in case we got lost or needed anything. Everyone involved was great.
Inaccurate Pricing
by 09/09/2020on
Andy Mohr Buick GMC listed a Toyota Prius for $15,350 on an affiliate website. I contacted a representative and asked for the final price of the car and he quoted me $16,987.36 to drive it off the lot. later he contacted me and said that the listed price on the affiliate website was wrong and the car is $18,900 and over $20,000 to drive it off the lot. The manager knew the vehicle was listed incorrectly on other sites but didn’t care. I’ve been watching the car for two weeks and they have fluctuated the price of the car to get leads to contact them. While there are no rules that companies have to honor advertised prices, it’s unethical for Andy Mohr Buick GMC to mark the price of the car thousands below the actual price.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 05/04/2020on
I received an email list a vehicle for a different price automatically the salesman had a student problem. Told me I had to pay a different price. Hung up on me! The used car salesman told me he dose not have to sell a car at a price listed their his cars he can do what he wants. Well nasty attitude and nasty service. Do not waste your time with a company that dose false advertising and has I don’t care attitude. There are plenty of dealerships that care and don’t scam people.
Insulted and disappointed
by 03/14/2018on
Purchased vehicle there new and had continuous problems with engine, timing chain, steering, transmission, and burning oil. Most recent visit they advised that to address burning oil I could 1) rebuild engine, 2) replace engine, or 3) keep adding oil until my "financial situation" was better and I could buy a new car. That was very rude and insulting; I had no discussion about my financial situation, other than I did not want to pay $8000 for a new engine. Submitted after-service review and the customer service rep could not understand my complaint or frustration, nor did she offer any consolation other than offering to make an appointment to see if the car was burning oil or not (I already know it is). She made no effort at customer recovery. I am insulted and disappointed.
