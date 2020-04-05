Andy Mohr Buick GMC

9295 E 131st St, Fishers, IN 46038
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Andy Mohr Buick GMC

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
sales Rating

[non-permissible content removed]

by Geanene on 05/04/2020

I received an email list a vehicle for a different price automatically the salesman had a student problem. Told me I had to pay a different price. Hung up on me! The used car salesman told me he dose not have to sell a car at a price listed their his cars he can do what he wants. Well nasty attitude and nasty service. Do not waste your time with a company that dose false advertising and has I don’t care attitude. There are plenty of dealerships that care and don’t scam people.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Insulted and disappointed

by EJ2018E on 03/14/2018

Purchased vehicle there new and had continuous problems with engine, timing chain, steering, transmission, and burning oil. Most recent visit they advised that to address burning oil I could 1) rebuild engine, 2) replace engine, or 3) keep adding oil until my "financial situation" was better and I could buy a new car. That was very rude and insulting; I had no discussion about my financial situation, other than I did not want to pay $8000 for a new engine. Submitted after-service review and the customer service rep could not understand my complaint or frustration, nor did she offer any consolation other than offering to make an appointment to see if the car was burning oil or not (I already know it is). She made no effort at customer recovery. I am insulted and disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by Scott_Z on 03/01/2018

I recently purchased a vehicle from Andy Mohr Buick GMC & Tami Worley. Tami was extremely knowledgeable and exceptional at what she does! I was very pleased with my sales experience with Andy Mohr and Tami; and I would highly recommend them to my family and friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

bob is [non-permissible content removed]

by childofaKING on 09/29/2017

bob is a TOTAL [non-permissible content removed]!!! he was very sarcastic and talked to me like i was stupid i cant believe y'all hire people like him and he talks to customers like that very wrong. they told my mom that a used GMC Sierra had a extended warranty hello are y'all stupid none of them do but i guess y'all are. while they were cleaning it and she was all happy they come and ask for 4,000 dollars more. can't believe y'all do business like this. Definitely not a way to treat the elderly. SHAME ON YALL. i hope y'all sleep at night.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Integrity

by Dscott842 on 02/11/2014

Dishon P really helped me make a good decision about putting my daughter in a vehicle. Patience not pushy.. Helpful, kind, caring, and understanding of our concerns and needs. I appreciate someone who works hard with integrity. I bought my GMC Terrain from Andy Mohr last year with help from Dishon. Last week went back and finalized a deal for my daughter. After looking at other options and dealerships, different cars, She drove a 2014 Verano home. I sent my daughter to the dealership while I was out of town and Dishon took care of her and treated her respectfully with kindness while educating her.. The deal was sealed when I returned home and ALL ducks were in a row without any surprises at the table for signing. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Craig W

by DaveV2165 on 11/30/2013

Craig has been terrific over the several years that we have leased GMC vehicles with Andy Mohr GMC. He knows the products so thoroughly and works to attain a trusted relationship with his clients.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service...again

by MatthewBall on 07/06/2013

Steve F, Luther R and the entire Andy Mohr team was great. This is the third vehicle I've purchased from Andy Mohr. I'm thoroughly satisfied with the purchase price and I was thrilled with the trade in they gave us. Their professionalism, friendliness, follow-up and attention to detail is unparalleled

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Very good experience

by Bob1946 on 04/15/2013

The salesman, Brandon W., was very good and personable. He made buying our new Verano easy and a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

First class Sales and customer service!!

by mattmauck on 03/20/2013

I just bought a GM certified 2011 GMC Acadia SLT from Nate C. and Steve F. at Andy Mohr GMC. It was the BEST buying experience bar none! I was treated with respect and honesty. They were very fair with my trade value (my 2008 GMC Acadia SLE, yes, I bought the same vehicle twice. I love the Acadia). Nate's personal touch and great attitude ( he came in on his day off to help me) were above and beyond my expectations. The GM Steve F. worked directly with me and has followed up with me twice since the sale. FIRST CLASS DEALERSHIP!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Patrick A. Does a GREAT JOB Again!

by Larry_Hamilton on 02/23/2013

Since 2007 we have leased four vehicles from Andy Mohr using the same salesperson every time - Patrick A. We have even referred a neighbor to Patrick and he bought a new Buick Enclave via Patrick. IF you are having troubles with your salesperson - ask for Patrick. He has always been fair honest and goes above and beyond our expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Salesman lied and got away with it.

by sunnycat on 12/18/2012

Last March we bought our second Buick Lacrosse from Andy Mohr and had the same salesman for both. This time he gave us such a run around that we should not have pruchased the car from him or the dealership. Was quoted at price for a car and when we took delivery on the car it took over 2 hours and I guess we just gave in and have been pissed about it every since. The sales manager was the last straw when he called and suggested we come up and buy another car to get then what we thought we were buying to start with. Shame on Andy Mohr Buick Dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

honest & competent

by irishman5 on 08/03/2012

I purchased a used Buick Enclave from another local dealer. The experience was awful. After 3 months I was having problems with the car and took it in to Andy Mohr. Both of the problems were the result of recalls the selling dealership should have made us aware of. Andy Mohr fixed the problem at no charge - they're good people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great service!

by hols33 on 11/05/2011

I drove over 2 hours to Andy Mohr to buy my brand new Terrain and it was worth the drive! From the first time I came in contact with them, they were so helpful. Bryan Coup went above and beyond to find me my specific car when no other dealers in my area would. Everyone I communicated with were wonderful! I would reccommend Andy Mohr to everyone and plan on going back next time I'm in need of a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

I had no problems here

by whoosierdaddy on 08/13/2010

I have purchased 3 vehicles from the same salesman here over a 12 year period, plus several other vehicles at other dealerships. Sure they will try to make money off you, because like at any dealership, that's what they are here for. Before going here I did my homework online, and brought my own financial calulator to check their numbers. I know their "tricks" and never get upset because I know they're just trying to make a buck, and I'm just trying to get the best deal. The entire process was a pleasant low-key conversation, and I got the car I wanted at my price, with the trade-in number I had in mind. That's what happened all 3 times at this Andy Mohr store.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Andy Mohr does not deliver on their promise.

by charlie81 on 09/20/2009

I recently visited Andy Mohr in Fishers to lease a new vehicle. After test driving the vehicle and offering to do something that day if the payments were made right, the sales person introduced me to the sales manager, John. John made me an offer - a four year lease, nothing down, waived the security fee and got the payments to $379 per month. I agreed, and we proceeded to return my current lease in a month early and make the deal that day. I cleaned my vehicle out and turned in the keys. Afterwards, the sales person introduced me to the finance manager to sign all of the paperwork. I went into his office, and he procedeed to tell me that I had two options: first, I could put $2200 down today and owe that plus the first payment, security and taxes on the rebate, or secondly, I could purchase the car over a 72 month period. Wait, didn't the sales manager already arrange the deal and payment plan? I explained the deal to the finance manager, and he said that the bank would only let them borrow so much and that I would need to owe the rest. He assured me it had nothing to do with my credit, which it shouldn't because I work hard to keep a solid credit rating. After two and a half hours of making all these arrangements, I went out to the sales manager and told him this wasn't right. He shouldn't make a promise he can't deliver, and he absolutely should have worked out the deal with the finance manager to begin with. I also demanded my vehicle keys back and that the paperwork for the lease return be tore up. I have never been treated this way at a dealership. I have had four GM vehicles and have been a loyal customer always happy with the service from the GM dealers. Andy Mohr disgraced that reputation. The sales person was extremely high pressured. The sales manager lacked integrity and thoroughness. Overall, horrible experience, and I would not recommend this dealer to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

