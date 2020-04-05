sales Rating

I recently visited Andy Mohr in Fishers to lease a new vehicle. After test driving the vehicle and offering to do something that day if the payments were made right, the sales person introduced me to the sales manager, John. John made me an offer - a four year lease, nothing down, waived the security fee and got the payments to $379 per month. I agreed, and we proceeded to return my current lease in a month early and make the deal that day. I cleaned my vehicle out and turned in the keys. Afterwards, the sales person introduced me to the finance manager to sign all of the paperwork. I went into his office, and he procedeed to tell me that I had two options: first, I could put $2200 down today and owe that plus the first payment, security and taxes on the rebate, or secondly, I could purchase the car over a 72 month period. Wait, didn't the sales manager already arrange the deal and payment plan? I explained the deal to the finance manager, and he said that the bank would only let them borrow so much and that I would need to owe the rest. He assured me it had nothing to do with my credit, which it shouldn't because I work hard to keep a solid credit rating. After two and a half hours of making all these arrangements, I went out to the sales manager and told him this wasn't right. He shouldn't make a promise he can't deliver, and he absolutely should have worked out the deal with the finance manager to begin with. I also demanded my vehicle keys back and that the paperwork for the lease return be tore up. I have never been treated this way at a dealership. I have had four GM vehicles and have been a loyal customer always happy with the service from the GM dealers. Andy Mohr disgraced that reputation. The sales person was extremely high pressured. The sales manager lacked integrity and thoroughness. Overall, horrible experience, and I would not recommend this dealer to anyone.