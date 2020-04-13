Theft Prevention is a scam.
I had been searching online for close to a year for an SUV for my retirement. I found a 2016 Honda Pilot that fit my needs and was priced right. I scheduled a test drive with Bobbie Russwurm for Friday February 28, 2020. I sat in her office and she asked me what color interested me. I think she forgot I was there to test drive a specific vehicle. We went for a short test drive and when we returned I lifted the hood to look at the engine. The sales manager called her to the front door. He told her someone had test driven it earlier and was coming with a check to buy it. It was chilly out and he told her just outside the front door about 30 feet from me. Back at her desk she explained what I had overheard but I had first chance to buy it. Even the sales manager said there was no pressure. Why let me overhear the conversation or tell me as it was sold either way. I put a down payment and drove it home. The more I thought about it being a sales tactic I contacted Bobbie and told her I would return it for a refund. Around noon the next day I told Bobbie I was going to keep it. She claim the other per was there when they opened to buy it. On the purchase agreement was $299 for theft prevention. I, thinking it was on all Hondas, questioned it. This was added Theft Prevention only Gurley Leep provides. He talk me into a tire and wheel warranty from punctures and potholes. There is a tire with a nail in it and a bent wheel in his office. He implied it was from his vehicle. I also purchased an extended warranty. After reviewing all the paperwork at home , I found there were four levels of coverage. He never mentioned the lower coverage's and costs.
Great Honda Used Car Buying Experience
We were looking for a 7-8 passenger vehicle. We stopped of at Gurley Leep and asked them to show us what they had. Andrew took us for a test drive of a Pilot as well as a vehicle from a different manufacturer and proved to be VERY knowledgeable on his products. Following the visit we knew we wanted a Pilot but were not sure we wanted the combination of age, mileage, and price. We shopped around but determined that we really were most impressed with Gurley Leep, so I called Andrew, gave him what exactly I was looking for and asked him to do what he could. He definitely came through. We are thrilled with the vehicle, price, and warranty provided and the interactions we have had with Gurley Leep.
Terrible is all I can say
Sold the truck out from under me and didn't even call me to tell me that it was sold after my hour drive to purchase it. Internet salesman heather came up with some lame excuse that made no sense as to why she never called. Wasted two hours of my time and will NEVER buy from them.
Worth the trip!
Originally interested in buying either a Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, or Subaru Forester. Although all 3 are very good in their own right, after investigating all 3, decided that the Honda offered the best combination of good reviews & value per $. Began to solicit offers from different Honda dealers within about 100 miles, hoping to stay close to home. Unfortunately, only received "promises" of offers locally: consequently my best offers came from the north & south of me, about the same distance. The offers were very close, & were both about $1000.00 better than the others. Dealing with S. S. from G-P Elkhart was "interesting", in a good way, & probably why I went so far away, but please don't tell her that, Lol! But, to be honest, when I went up there, everyone I spoke to & worked with were both nice AND competent. And, even though I was buying a relatively lower priced vehicle, they ALL made me feel appreciated!
FYI: On Too Much Paperwork
My experiance wasn't the best but I brought it on myself. 1st-off was I was working with a New Salesmen and 2nd was the New finance man as well - I mean New the the Gurley Leep staff but I thought only to give it a shot knowing I liked the car. Well after 5 times of returning to correct the paperwork - Yes- 5 times, it now looks as if I wasn't paying proper attention as I see things that make no sense to me or many other people that I have showed this paperwork to. Mud flaps - they were on the car but it looks as if I added them and there is so much more that's weird to me and this isn't my 1st buying experience. I recieved a message on my phone from sales manager that the deal is all correct and so is the signed paperwork and so on and it as if I was being talked to as a 2 year old. Future buyer's: Weather it be Gurley Leep Honda or and new car dealer, If you have to go back just once to redo the paperwork = CANCEL THE DEAL and go else where. I want 45o payment there now 65o and I have canceled all the talked into extra's that were on the contract saving 3 - 4 grand right there. Yes, It's my fault for not reading EVERY THING, EVERY TIMEI WAS CALLED & I WENT BACK. I ordered the remote start, well that's the dumbest 5oo spent, it's just weird to me after having them in every car I have ever own, Differant I guess because it's Honda. Go to a dealership that offer you 30 to 60 day trail so your sure to be Happy, I'm Not At All. THIS IS ONLY MY OPINION AS I WANT TO SHARE MY OPINION. TO EACH THIER OWN.
My great buying experience @ Gurley Leep Honda
I recently purchased a new Honda Fit @ Gurley Leep Honda and they were terrific. Roger Davis was my sales man and I could not have asked for a more helpful and knowledgeable sales man. I had taken a family friend along as this was going to be the first car I'd purchased since I was widowed. Well, it was fun to have someone along to share the excitement of buying a new car, but I didn't need the friend for anything but sharing the fun. The Roger and the dealership answered all of my questions and were very informative. I got a great car at a great price. They exceeded all of my expectations.