5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I finally came to a decision to buy my 2020 Tacoma Limited I first went to Libertyville Toyota here in Illinois but after dealing with their ridiculous pricing and run around I left and was recommended to go to Classic in Waukegan. I am so happy I did. My salesman Miguel Saavedra treated me with respect and worked with me ordering a truck. When the order was delayed and I was going to miss out on sales incentives, he along with the sales manager searched and found me almost the identical Tacoma in the Chicagoland/Milwaukee areas and got it to me in time to get the interest rate offered by Toyota before it expired in 2 days. Now a year later I had an issue with paint pealing off my driver side running board (after market product that was on the truck at purchase). Miguel took charge and got the boards replaced under warranty, no questions asked. I would strongly recommend this dealership and Miguel if you are in the area with your next Toyota purchase. God Bless Read more