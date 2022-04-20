Skip to main content
Classic Toyota

Classic Toyota
515 N Green Bay Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Classic Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(111)
Recommend: Yes (22) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New purchase

by A new proud RAV4 owner on 04/20/2022

Mr. Mirza was pleasant and efficient. He explained everything clearly to my husband and me. He was also friendly, patient and understanding. Much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extraordinary Sales Associate Kashif

by Judy on 04/18/2022

Kashif Mirza was wonderful & great to work with when purchasing my Toyota 4Runner. He was very helpful, courteous and professional and was quick to answer all of my questions. He reviewed the many features and operations of the vehicle and also set up the Toyota app for me. Thank you Kashif for all you do! I would definitely recommend Kashif to anyone who wants to purchase a Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying Sienna

by Farzan on 03/27/2022

I visited Classic Toyota and was referred to Peter Lee and received exceptional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Daniellerene on 02/25/2022

We bought a new Toyota Highlander today from Classic Toyota. Our salesman was Kashif Mirza, and he made the process very easy for us. We came in from out of town, signed the papers, and we were on our way. We are happy customers, and I highly recommend working with him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Paige on 11/12/2021

We have had great experiences purchasing multiple cars at Classic Toyota with Mark! Fair deals on vehicles and trade ins, and just wonderful service overall. We highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Stress Car Purchase!

by Kris on 11/07/2021

I came up to Classic Toyota from Chicago based on initial interactions with other dealers in the area. Not that they were bad, per se, but Classic was the most friendly and informative. Kashif Mirza picked up my purchase about half way through and did not miss a step. We did everything online except sign the papers. He kept me up to date, made sure I knew what I had to bring, and we were set by the time I walked in the door. I was in and out in about 90 minutes with my beautiful, new 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid! Thank you to Kashif, and Kevin Michaelson who handled financials. A wonderful buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All the way from Alaska!

by Roxanne and Sean on 09/21/2021

We had been searching nationwide for the exact 4Runner, with the right trim level, in our preferred color…and we were prepared to travel to get it. Well Classic Toyota happened to have one that fit the bill. They worked with us all the way up in Alaska, and secured the vehicle for us until we could make it down to the Lower 48 the next week to take delivery. Miguel was expedient, friendly, and efficient! And he even picked us up from O’Hare the day we arrived! They had gathered enough info from us remotely that finishing up paperwork took less than 15 minutes in person. And we were out the door in under 45 minutes. We thank Classic Toyota, and especially Miguel, for working with us all the way from Alaska! We love our new adventure vehicle…she’ll fit right in up in Alaska.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Car purchase with Kashif

by Y Torres on 08/05/2021

Due to the car shortage it was really difficult for me to find the exact car that I wanted but I found the CH-R just how I wanted it online at classic Toyota. Kashif responded so quickly to me so I was able to come in to reserve the car right away. He was so nice and helpful giving me updates of when the car would be arriving and when the car came in he immediately let me know. When I went to pick up the car he stayed late that day to help go over everything in the car with me. I'm thankful for his kindness and funny jokes. He made my first car purchase a very pleasant experience and I can't recommend him enough to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highlander Hybrid

by Highlander Hybrid on 08/04/2021

Kashif was very professional and thoughtful and knowledgeable. Great and efficient purchase experience. Have bought 3 cars here and serviced 6 cars here. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Venza 2021

by Toyota Venza on 06/15/2021

The purchase of the Toyota Venza at Classic Toyota was smooth and efficient with Leo Melesio. We are return customers of Leo's and were extremely satisfied. His expertise made the process hassle free. He is very knowledgeable about the Toyota inventory and working with his is a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service despite Inventory Challenges

by JoJo on 06/04/2021

My husband loves Classic Toyota's service for our Highlander. So, when I decided to trade my Lexus in for a new Toyota SUV, we went to Classic Toyota first. After driving a RAV-4 & Venza, Miguel Saavedro was committed to ensure we got the car we wanted. He kept in contact with us even as we went to other dealerships. We purchased the Venza Limited including $1500 of Toyota offers. Fortunately, the car & color we wanted was on route to their dealership. So, now both our cars will be going to Classic Toyota's to their excellent service department. Also, did you know that Classic Toyota has won over 15 President's Awards (excellent sales & service) - the most awards in their district!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Sienna

by Anviet on 05/24/2021

Peter and Jessie is extremely friendly and professional with good service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hassle free seamless car buying experience

by Tom1207 on 05/13/2021

Miguel is an awesome sales consultant. Thanks to him, I was able to purchase a new vehicle with a fair price, the entire process only took 1 1/2 hour and most importantly, no pressure. He was very friendly and sincere, I would definitely recommend him to anybody, family and friends if they are interested in buying a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome service!!

by LS on 04/07/2021

My knowledgeable sales & leasing agent Kashif Mirza, was very helpful, respectful and treated me like family, I drove out of there feeling blessed and excited to drive out in my new car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leo Melesio me ayudó a comprar mi Nuevo Toyota Camry LE AWD y también me co

by Luis on 02/25/2021

Mr. Leo Melesio help me to buy my New 2021 Toyota Camry LE AWD and he also got me approved for 2.9 % Finance. Thank you very much Mr. Leo Melesio

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car

by JG on 01/29/2021

When I finally came to a decision to buy my 2020 Tacoma Limited I first went to Libertyville Toyota here in Illinois but after dealing with their ridiculous pricing and run around I left and was recommended to go to Classic in Waukegan. I am so happy I did. My salesman Miguel Saavedra treated me with respect and worked with me ordering a truck. When the order was delayed and I was going to miss out on sales incentives, he along with the sales manager searched and found me almost the identical Tacoma in the Chicagoland/Milwaukee areas and got it to me in time to get the interest rate offered by Toyota before it expired in 2 days. Now a year later I had an issue with paint pealing off my driver side running board (after market product that was on the truck at purchase). Miguel took charge and got the boards replaced under warranty, no questions asked. I would strongly recommend this dealership and Miguel if you are in the area with your next Toyota purchase. God Bless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Loved Classic Toyota!

by Richio on 01/02/2021

Contacted Classic Toyota on a Saturday morning, quick response back and was at the dealership that afternoon. Kashif was patient, helpful, and made us feel comfortable. We bought a used Rav 4 and the experience was one of the best we’ve had. I recommend this dealership and Kashif highly! Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New RAV4 Great Deal

by GMY on 11/25/2020

Nice People Great Deal Answered all my Questions And quick paperwork SMOOTH transaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Jesse

by Dallas on 10/31/2020

Ask for Jesse Torres, made it simple and prompt. Thank You very much

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent new auto purchase

by B perez on 09/26/2020

my experience at classic was what I hoped for. Kashif mirza listened and delivered my best car purchase to date. Thanks for your professionalism. Closing was smooth as ice. Much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

CLASSIC TOYOTA is a WINNER

by CLASSIC TOYOTA is a WINNER on 08/18/2020

I would 100% buy another car from Classic Toyota - my sales associate, Kashif Mirza, went above and beyond to make sure all my concerns were addressed and he was very patient and respectful while I was going through the process of buying a used 2005 Scion XB from him. I was out of state so I had a lot of questions that needed answers to before heading out on a long roadtrip to avoid being disappointed upon showing up. Kashif even took the time to shoot a personal detailed video of the vehicle inside and out so I could really see the condition which pretty much sealed the deal. He never once sounded like I was being an annoyance calling him several times - he was extremely personable and made the entire experience a hugely positive one. The vehicle was in beyond excellent condition for its age and the mechanics went over the car meticulously - new oil change, all fluids filled, cleaned and waxed...inside was spotless. This is the place to buy your next new or used vehicle and ask for Kashif.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
36 cars in stock
0 new31 used5 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

The most comprehensive customer care package anywhere!

Drive and Decide Exchange

Classic Toyota takes the risk out of buying. Change your mind about the color? Something not working for you? Within 3 days of your purchase, we'll exchange it, no questions asked. We're not happy until you're happy.

ToyotaCare Complimentary Maintenance

Simple. You save a ton, because you don't pay for factory recommended maintenance for 2 years. Plus, ToyotaCare comes with 24 hour roadside assistance. Save money. Save worry.

120% of KBB for your trade

Nobody offers more for your trade than we do - up to 120% of KBB fair value. Why? We sell only the most reliable and best-priced used vehicles we can get. Which sometimes means paying premiums at auctions. We'd rather pay our customers the premium price.

Free Car Washes

For more details visit: https://www.classicdirecttoyota.com/classictoyotaadvantage.html

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (4)
Polish
Russian
Urdu
Spanish

