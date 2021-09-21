5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Even after my purchase of my Rogue, Miguel has always answered any of my questions I had. He was always on top of any issue or question that was concerning. Anyways, I decided to start looking for a new car due to personal reasons and also to save gas since that was one of my struggles with the Rogue. I went in 12-06 to speak to Miguel about my options and like always, he didn’t disappoint! He was super helpful like always. I found a hatchback I liked and we test drove it. Loved it! It wasn’t what I was always for since I’ve wanted an SUV but this car was close to it. I had to wait a day to hear back and went back on 12-07 after I received Miguel’s text to come on in! After talking and going through everything. Ran through a little issue as well but like last time Miguel and Jim the manager helped me out so much! And I can never stop thanking them for always being so helpful! I walked out with my new car and it’s all thanks to Classic Toyota’s hard work! John also made the process go quick and so easy. He was always super helpful and friendly. Definitely recommend Miguel! Super thankful for all his hard work. Big thank you also to Jim and John for their hard work as well! Read more