Customer Reviews of Classic Toyota
All the way from Alaska!
by 09/21/2021on
We had been searching nationwide for the exact 4Runner, with the right trim level, in our preferred color…and we were prepared to travel to get it. Well Classic Toyota happened to have one that fit the bill. They worked with us all the way up in Alaska, and secured the vehicle for us until we could make it down to the Lower 48 the next week to take delivery. Miguel was expedient, friendly, and efficient! And he even picked us up from O’Hare the day we arrived! They had gathered enough info from us remotely that finishing up paperwork took less than 15 minutes in person. And we were out the door in under 45 minutes. We thank Classic Toyota, and especially Miguel, for working with us all the way from Alaska! We love our new adventure vehicle…she’ll fit right in up in Alaska.
First Car purchase with Kashif
by 08/05/2021on
Due to the car shortage it was really difficult for me to find the exact car that I wanted but I found the CH-R just how I wanted it online at classic Toyota. Kashif responded so quickly to me so I was able to come in to reserve the car right away. He was so nice and helpful giving me updates of when the car would be arriving and when the car came in he immediately let me know. When I went to pick up the car he stayed late that day to help go over everything in the car with me. I'm thankful for his kindness and funny jokes. He made my first car purchase a very pleasant experience and I can't recommend him enough to my friends and family.
Highlander Hybrid
by 08/04/2021on
Kashif was very professional and thoughtful and knowledgeable. Great and efficient purchase experience. Have bought 3 cars here and serviced 6 cars here. Highly recommended.
Venza 2021
by 06/15/2021on
The purchase of the Toyota Venza at Classic Toyota was smooth and efficient with Leo Melesio. We are return customers of Leo's and were extremely satisfied. His expertise made the process hassle free. He is very knowledgeable about the Toyota inventory and working with his is a pleasure.
Great Customer Service despite Inventory Challenges
by 06/04/2021on
My husband loves Classic Toyota's service for our Highlander. So, when I decided to trade my Lexus in for a new Toyota SUV, we went to Classic Toyota first. After driving a RAV-4 & Venza, Miguel Saavedro was committed to ensure we got the car we wanted. He kept in contact with us even as we went to other dealerships. We purchased the Venza Limited including $1500 of Toyota offers. Fortunately, the car & color we wanted was on route to their dealership. So, now both our cars will be going to Classic Toyota's to their excellent service department. Also, did you know that Classic Toyota has won over 15 President's Awards (excellent sales & service) - the most awards in their district!
Best Sienna
by 05/24/2021on
Peter and Jessie is extremely friendly and professional with good service
Hassle free seamless car buying experience
by 05/13/2021on
Miguel is an awesome sales consultant. Thanks to him, I was able to purchase a new vehicle with a fair price, the entire process only took 1 1/2 hour and most importantly, no pressure. He was very friendly and sincere, I would definitely recommend him to anybody, family and friends if they are interested in buying a vehicle.
Awesome service!!
by 04/07/2021on
My knowledgeable sales & leasing agent Kashif Mirza, was very helpful, respectful and treated me like family, I drove out of there feeling blessed and excited to drive out in my new car!!
Leo Melesio me ayudó a comprar mi Nuevo Toyota Camry LE AWD y también me co
by 02/25/2021on
Mr. Leo Melesio help me to buy my New 2021 Toyota Camry LE AWD and he also got me approved for 2.9 % Finance. Thank you very much Mr. Leo Melesio
Great place to buy a car
by 01/29/2021on
When I finally came to a decision to buy my 2020 Tacoma Limited I first went to Libertyville Toyota here in Illinois but after dealing with their ridiculous pricing and run around I left and was recommended to go to Classic in Waukegan. I am so happy I did. My salesman Miguel Saavedra treated me with respect and worked with me ordering a truck. When the order was delayed and I was going to miss out on sales incentives, he along with the sales manager searched and found me almost the identical Tacoma in the Chicagoland/Milwaukee areas and got it to me in time to get the interest rate offered by Toyota before it expired in 2 days. Now a year later I had an issue with paint pealing off my driver side running board (after market product that was on the truck at purchase). Miguel took charge and got the boards replaced under warranty, no questions asked. I would strongly recommend this dealership and Miguel if you are in the area with your next Toyota purchase. God Bless
Loved Classic Toyota!
by 01/02/2021on
Contacted Classic Toyota on a Saturday morning, quick response back and was at the dealership that afternoon. Kashif was patient, helpful, and made us feel comfortable. We bought a used Rav 4 and the experience was one of the best we’ve had. I recommend this dealership and Kashif highly! Thank you.
New RAV4 Great Deal
by 11/25/2020on
Nice People Great Deal Answered all my Questions And quick paperwork SMOOTH transaction
Ask for Jesse
by 10/31/2020on
Ask for Jesse Torres, made it simple and prompt. Thank You very much
Excellent new auto purchase
by 09/26/2020on
my experience at classic was what I hoped for. Kashif mirza listened and delivered my best car purchase to date. Thanks for your professionalism. Closing was smooth as ice. Much appreciated.
CLASSIC TOYOTA is a WINNER
by 08/18/2020on
I would 100% buy another car from Classic Toyota - my sales associate, Kashif Mirza, went above and beyond to make sure all my concerns were addressed and he was very patient and respectful while I was going through the process of buying a used 2005 Scion XB from him. I was out of state so I had a lot of questions that needed answers to before heading out on a long roadtrip to avoid being disappointed upon showing up. Kashif even took the time to shoot a personal detailed video of the vehicle inside and out so I could really see the condition which pretty much sealed the deal. He never once sounded like I was being an annoyance calling him several times - he was extremely personable and made the entire experience a hugely positive one. The vehicle was in beyond excellent condition for its age and the mechanics went over the car meticulously - new oil change, all fluids filled, cleaned and waxed...inside was spotless. This is the place to buy your next new or used vehicle and ask for Kashif.
First purhased car
by 07/21/2020on
I just recently purchased my very first car and the staff there was vry accomodating specially Mr.Kashif Mirza he help and assist me vry well for my choice he also explained to us about the process&paper works.overall it was a great experience doing buisiness with him i would highly recomend him to my friends&family thank you again Mr.Kashif Mirza..God Bless
New car purchase
by 01/02/2020on
Recently went it to get a new car and the staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. They helped me make the best choice for me. After picking what I wanted it was quick and easy to get the paperwork done and me driving off the lot with my new car.
Awesome like always
by 12/08/2019on
Even after my purchase of my Rogue, Miguel has always answered any of my questions I had. He was always on top of any issue or question that was concerning. Anyways, I decided to start looking for a new car due to personal reasons and also to save gas since that was one of my struggles with the Rogue. I went in 12-06 to speak to Miguel about my options and like always, he didn’t disappoint! He was super helpful like always. I found a hatchback I liked and we test drove it. Loved it! It wasn’t what I was always for since I’ve wanted an SUV but this car was close to it. I had to wait a day to hear back and went back on 12-07 after I received Miguel’s text to come on in! After talking and going through everything. Ran through a little issue as well but like last time Miguel and Jim the manager helped me out so much! And I can never stop thanking them for always being so helpful! I walked out with my new car and it’s all thanks to Classic Toyota’s hard work! John also made the process go quick and so easy. He was always super helpful and friendly. Definitely recommend Miguel! Super thankful for all his hard work. Big thank you also to Jim and John for their hard work as well!
Amazing
by 11/16/2019on
Sales representative Carlos Gomez facilitated things for me drastically. I Walked in with a small idea of what I was looking for and walked out in love with my purchase ! Great customer service.
Excellent Service
by 11/16/2019on
I loved customer service here, I am so happy with my purchase. The sales representative that helped me out, Carlos Gomez, was easy to work with, understanding, very outgoing. Overall I’m happy.
Excellent service
by 11/14/2019on
Wonderful experience Miguel Saavedra and Jesse Torres really helped us through the process of purchasing our new car. They are very friendly and made the whole process a positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
