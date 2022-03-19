Zeigler Chevrolet Schaumburg
Customer Reviews of Zeigler Chevrolet Schaumburg
Fees, Fees and More Fees!
by 03/19/2022on
Terrible experience. I went there to purchase a new $37,000 2022 Chevy Equinox (VIN 2GNAXWEV3N6105483). The price quickly climbed to $50,700. When the invoice was broken down they added a $2,000 "Processing Fee" but were unable to explain what processing meant. All they said was when the car comes into the dealership it is not ready for the customer yet so the processing fee is to get the car ready for sale. They then tacked on a Ziegler Protection Plan, a $2,495 fee which is their own car insurance essentially. I told them I have car insurance and don't need that coverage and the sales person said it came with every vehicle so there is no way to remove it. Then, there was a $1,495 "LoJack" fee in case the vehicle was stolen. Again, I said I have car insurance for that but they were unwilling to remove it. The dealership added a $3,500 market adjustment which they said was standard. It's not. Good quality dealerships do not do this. I then explained my father recently retired as an engineer from GM and so I qualify for the GM Family First Discount Plan. The sales person then started to argue that I did not qualify because I am not an employee of GM myself. This is definitely not true because my Aunt got the GM discount through my dad just a year ago. The sales person then said I may qualify for the Supplier Discount. I then told him no. It is the GM Family First Discount. I asked to take the broken down invoice with me. The sales person said it was illegal and refused to let me take it or even take a picture of just the numbers with my phone. That is completely preposterous and untrue. I left the dealership without purchasing the vehicle and called my father. He was astounded. Made me sad that a GM dealership would treat a loyal GM Family like this.
Better chance getting covid than a deal
by 01/18/2022on
Stay away better chance of getting covid than deal . No masks no signs that ask you to wear mask no distancing favorite buzz word market adjustment . The GM Ken doesn't answer email or calls . They herd you in can't negotiate or set up over phone. Place is a mess . Way over charging . Loyalty means nothing stay away
Do not buy from this dealership!!
by 12/10/2021on
We were looking to buy a brand new vehicle, we called about it several times we told them how we were 3.5 hrs away out of state we got the price and set up a time to come look at it. The next day I drove there, did a test drive and then we sit down to talk numbers. They come back and not only do they not honor their sale price that we were told over the phone but also tacked on a MAP (market adjustment price) of $12,000 on top of the price they had advertised. I was told that they HAD to do this and that all dealerships are doing it as well. This was a LIE! I have called several dealerships and only ONE is charging a fee but only 2,000. I told the guy on my way out that I would be calling to find out if other dealership in fact were charging this outrageous fee and he told me to let him know the ones who weren’t so he could go buy up all there cars. This place was rude, dishonest and I would not recommend them to anyone!! We are happy to say that we didn’t get screwed by this place and that we are purchasing the vehicle we came here to buy from another dealership at the MSRP price no MAP fees!!
Brittany let me down
by 11/01/2021on
When Brittany promised to follow up on a used car, she failed. Not once, but 3 calls with no returns. I had to call sales manager. She was terrible and she represented used car sales. I would not buy from her even if it was an emergency. Terrible customer service, buyers beware.
What a scam!
by 10/02/2021on
Well I did have an amazing review up for this dealership but now of course things have changed for the worst! I’ve have over $15,000 of work done to my truck from this dealership and every single time it comes back to me it seems to have a problem! Tom H in service is only a great guy when your there spending money or getting them warranty work, but god forbid you have a problem after he will screen your calls and avoid you like you have Covid. It was so bad I had to contact Chevy corporate and reached out to the owner of this dealership. Tom told me today that I should find a new dealership to take my truck to since they are to busy….. well my warranty on the work THEY did is only valid at their dealership and they won’t take me back to fix their issue. I’m having horrible grinding from the drive shaft into the transfer case that they replaced and he will not get me in!!!! I’m so frustrated and hope corporate can resolve my problem. Guys don’t do any kind of service here especially with Tom H I promise it will be a huge headache and mistake!!!! FYI they had my truck 4 weeks for a new motor and now less than 2 weeks later my trucks broke again! Thanks Tom for showing how you truly treat customers that pay big bucks at your dealership. Hopefully corporate can fix this mess and get me back on the road.
Worst delership-Stay away
by 09/16/2021on
Worst dealership! Jason specifically asked me to leave a good review on Google yet he pulled some shady business. We were told one price through text message and when it came time to finalize car purchase, $11,000 extra was added. To make it worse, Jason Shook disappeared when it came time to finalize the paperwork and then reappeared 20 minutes later and was then "fired" for giving us a certain price. Jason just happened to have an empty box under his desk so that he could pretend to go through his belongings. Not only was the bait and switch despicable but the theatrical performance of Jason being "fired" was one that this dealership should be ashamed of. If this is typical of a Zeigler dealership, stay far away.
Add 10K to advertised price!
by 08/18/2021on
The advertised price is not the price of the vehicle after all the add ons. Anticipate paying 10K more! This happened to us twice at two different Ziegler shops. Beware.
Insulting waste of time
by 08/03/2021on
This is the kind of place that give used car salesmen a bad name. Elias Sanchez took us for fools. After we were ready to seal the deal suddenly (much to his "shock") there was already a deposit on the vehicle we were looking to buy. Suddenly $9000 was added to the final price that we were expected to beat in order to edge out this other "buyer." It was clearly all part of the game this dealership is playing to post low prices on their website only to find ways to force you into paying a higher price when you are ready to ink the deal. The entire experience was extremely shady and left a very bad taste in my mouth. I will clearly never shop here again and warn anyone else looking to buy a used car to look elsewhere.
ripoff dealer
by 05/08/2021on
Avoid this dealer. The old bait and switch routine.They juggle the numbers to make it look like they gave you a good deal. I feel they swindled old grandpa out of 10,000 dollars of his retirement savings.
2020 chevy trex
by 03/02/2021on
I had a really good experience. I delt with Ted he was very nice not pushy got right to the point.
Chevy Tahoe 2018
by 01/27/2021on
Great service experience from Rich! In and out in 29 minutes!! Great service!
Chevy Traverse
by 01/02/2021on
Recently purchased a new Chevy Traverse from Ziegler, Anthony Horton was the salesman. Anthony was very helpful and efficient in explaining the features of the vehicle and set up the Chevy App for me. I was very pleased with the assistance I received.
Terrible Experience
by 11/17/2020on
If you have the opportunity to work with a different dealership, do so. My experience with Zeigler Chevrolet in Schaumburg has been terrible. After seeing an email that they "HAD" to sell out their used cars by month end, they refused to discuss any details over the phone or via email. Insisting that I had to be there in person and they could "guarantee" they would work with me to find the right deal on a vehicle they "absolutely had to sell" and with my trade in that they "desperately needed because of a shortage of quality cars due to COVID". After speaking with a used car manager over the phone and making an appointment they assured me the car would be ready to test drive when I arrived at the appointment time and I would be meeting with the the person I spoke with on the phone. After arriving, I was NOT arranged with the woman I spoke with and the car was most definitely NOT ready. The deal was no where close to the price point I stated I needed to be at on the phone call and we ended up not making a deal on a car they "HAD" to sell. Now almost one month later, the car is still on the lot. I have texted the sales associate and left messages to speak again now that I have a better offer for my trade and more money down. No responses. I have called the dealership twice and have been on hold for over 20 minutes and then disconnected from the line, both times. Overall this is the worst customer service I have ever seen. Not worth your time. I suggest going to a dealership group who values their prospective customers and is actually willing to sell a vehicle for a reasonable price rather than let it sit on the lot as they lose out on depreciation.
SEXIST DEALERSHIP
by 10/19/2020on
I was consistantaly given the run around. I had to take my brand new 2020 equinox back 3 times missing work all for the same problem, and all before i have even paid my first car note! Women beware take a man with you or they will do you the same
If you don't use their financing be prepared to jump through hoops!!
by 10/06/2020on
I negotiated a price apparently with the New Car manager (Darius) who made me jump through hoops and made the experience horrible because I wanted to use my own credit union. He would not cooperate with my credit union at all and kept threatening that he was going to sell the truck out from underneath me even after I came in and signed all the paperwork. He stated the deal would not go through till after the check was received and wouldn't accept a deposit. I had to show up there on a Saturday morning at 8:30am sign all of their paperwork to get a bill of sale to take to my credit union to get a check to bring it back right away so that the vehicle would not be sold even after paperwork was signed. He also stated on Friday afternoon that he would put the car towards the back in hopes that it wouldn't be sold by Saturday morning. After arriving at the dealership and seeing the vehicle I intended to purchase in the front of the lot up on one of the ramps I can not even explain the mis-trust that he caused for the Ziegler name. Once in the door the "out the door" price that I negotiated with him was then adjusted to include even more fees. I refussed to pay anything above what I was quoted. Through nothing but an extreme hassle I then ran around to get funds from my credit union just so they would not sell the vehicle out from underneath me durring this process. They have lost a client for a lifetime over one employee who wanted nothing more than to get financing through their banks instead of respecting me as a consumer and honoring my credit union. Oh and one more thing. The branch manager of my credit union called and spoke with Darius on Friday evening at 7:30pm (Yes this is my credit union!! They go the extra mile) just to get the paperwork to avoid my running around on Saturday and he told him the same thing. He will sell the truck out from underneath me until they have the money for the truck. Talk about making a stressful experience of purchasing a vehicle even more stressful.
Bad business practice
by 09/14/2020on
This dealer has bad business practices. I went to dealer, picked out the car, put down payment on it. Got a call saying that they sold the car out from under me. After I caught them padding the price and negotiated it down. I would never do business with them again.
Deception
by 07/25/2020on
was told from internet sales that the car had 4 miles but when I got there it had 6300 miles was also told I could use my own financial institution but when I got there in order to qualify for all rebates and incentives I had to use them it was all a ploy to get you to go in there and during the Corona virus going on this is absolutely horrible for them to do that do not go to Zeigler Chevy in Schaumburg
EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 07/18/2020on
Penny and Vince went out of their way to not only make me feel comfortable but that I felt like FAMILY! Although I decided to hold off on purchasing the vehicle I want, I walked away a valuable load information from both of them that will MOST certainly help me in the future. More valuable than they will ever imagine. Thank you Zeigler Chevy Family!
Consistent and Patient
by 01/22/2019on
Rich was exceptionaly patient with my questions and concerns. Not only did he make a great impression, I am at ease knowing that my next visit will not be so stressful. Kudos to Rich!
Ziegler Service review
by 01/20/2019on
Rich Garland and staff are honest ,integrity and you receive what your promised. Please give them a call see for yourself.
Great Service!!!
by 12/30/2018on
Rich in the service dept is outstanding! Always so helpful. He makes the repair process a breeze. He explains everything carefully and we couldn't be happier.
