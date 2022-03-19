1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I negotiated a price apparently with the New Car manager (Darius) who made me jump through hoops and made the experience horrible because I wanted to use my own credit union. He would not cooperate with my credit union at all and kept threatening that he was going to sell the truck out from underneath me even after I came in and signed all the paperwork. He stated the deal would not go through till after the check was received and wouldn't accept a deposit. I had to show up there on a Saturday morning at 8:30am sign all of their paperwork to get a bill of sale to take to my credit union to get a check to bring it back right away so that the vehicle would not be sold even after paperwork was signed. He also stated on Friday afternoon that he would put the car towards the back in hopes that it wouldn't be sold by Saturday morning. After arriving at the dealership and seeing the vehicle I intended to purchase in the front of the lot up on one of the ramps I can not even explain the mis-trust that he caused for the Ziegler name. Once in the door the "out the door" price that I negotiated with him was then adjusted to include even more fees. I refussed to pay anything above what I was quoted. Through nothing but an extreme hassle I then ran around to get funds from my credit union just so they would not sell the vehicle out from underneath me durring this process. They have lost a client for a lifetime over one employee who wanted nothing more than to get financing through their banks instead of respecting me as a consumer and honoring my credit union. Oh and one more thing. The branch manager of my credit union called and spoke with Darius on Friday evening at 7:30pm (Yes this is my credit union!! They go the extra mile) just to get the paperwork to avoid my running around on Saturday and he told him the same thing. He will sell the truck out from underneath me until they have the money for the truck. Talk about making a stressful experience of purchasing a vehicle even more stressful. Read more