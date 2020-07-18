Zeigler Chevrolet Schaumburg

1230 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173
(855) 686-8336
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Zeigler Chevrolet Schaumburg

3.7
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (2)
sales Rating

EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE

by Excellent Customer Service on 07/18/2020

Penny and Vince went out of their way to not only make me feel comfortable but that I felt like FAMILY! Although I decided to hold off on purchasing the vehicle I want, I walked away a valuable load information from both of them that will MOST certainly help me in the future. More valuable than they will ever imagine. Thank you Zeigler Chevy Family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
8 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Deception

by steve on 07/25/2020

was told from internet sales that the car had 4 miles but when I got there it had 6300 miles was also told I could use my own financial institution but when I got there in order to qualify for all rebates and incentives I had to use them it was all a ploy to get you to go in there and during the Corona virus going on this is absolutely horrible for them to do that do not go to Zeigler Chevy in Schaumburg

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
sales Rating

service Rating

Consistent and Patient

by SS Challenge on 01/22/2019

Rich was exceptionaly patient with my questions and concerns. Not only did he make a great impression, I am at ease knowing that my next visit will not be so stressful. Kudos to Rich!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Ziegler Service review

by Mark Durante on 01/20/2019

Rich Garland and staff are honest ,integrity and you receive what your promised. Please give them a call see for yourself.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Great Service!!!

by Lomnicki4 on 12/30/2018

Rich in the service dept is outstanding! Always so helpful. He makes the repair process a breeze. He explains everything carefully and we couldn't be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Raul T.

by Raul T. on 11/09/2018

When I purchased my vehicle in April of this year I was assured by your sales agent "Chuck" that it was "Certified Pre-Owned" and that entitled me to certain benefits including a Warranty. I liked the truck and having been told that the vehicle was certified, well that was the last criteria in my final decision on my purchase. Today I was confronted with "modular" issues so I took the truck in and was told I was NOT covered by Warranty and would have to pay $1250.00 to repair the problem. Zeigler Chevy in Schaumburg needs to be investigated and figure out what is going on and discuss this with their sales agent "Chuck". I was lied to and am greatly disappointed with this transaction leading me to not want to do future business and advise family and friends not to either.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
sales Rating

Used Car Purchase 2003 Ford F150

by CodyG625 on 05/07/2016

Marcello Cole was our salesman and he was very helpful and friendly. Nothing but good things to say about our visit. The whole Ziegler team worked with us on price and made sure that the few issues with the vehicle were fixed before they sold it. Would recommend Marcello and Ziegler to anyone trying to buy a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report it
sales Rating

reap off place

by jbensing on 12/27/2015

Don't pay a vehicle from this dealer ship. I got a new 2016 Malibu from this dealer ship, now I wish that i didn't. I got a Impala from a different dealer and got it from the same price as my impala. I'm not worried about the money,dealer ships should have a set prices for all thier vehicles with the price on the windshield.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report it
339 cars in stock
194 new145 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Trax
80 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
37 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu
10 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

