sales Rating

When I purchased my vehicle in April of this year I was assured by your sales agent "Chuck" that it was "Certified Pre-Owned" and that entitled me to certain benefits including a Warranty. I liked the truck and having been told that the vehicle was certified, well that was the last criteria in my final decision on my purchase. Today I was confronted with "modular" issues so I took the truck in and was told I was NOT covered by Warranty and would have to pay $1250.00 to repair the problem. Zeigler Chevy in Schaumburg needs to be investigated and figure out what is going on and discuss this with their sales agent "Chuck". I was lied to and am greatly disappointed with this transaction leading me to not want to do future business and advise family and friends not to either. Read more