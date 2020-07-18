EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 07/18/2020on
Penny and Vince went out of their way to not only make me feel comfortable but that I felt like FAMILY! Although I decided to hold off on purchasing the vehicle I want, I walked away a valuable load information from both of them that will MOST certainly help me in the future. More valuable than they will ever imagine. Thank you Zeigler Chevy Family!
Deception
by 07/25/2020on
was told from internet sales that the car had 4 miles but when I got there it had 6300 miles was also told I could use my own financial institution but when I got there in order to qualify for all rebates and incentives I had to use them it was all a ploy to get you to go in there and during the Corona virus going on this is absolutely horrible for them to do that do not go to Zeigler Chevy in Schaumburg
Consistent and Patient
by 01/22/2019on
Rich was exceptionaly patient with my questions and concerns. Not only did he make a great impression, I am at ease knowing that my next visit will not be so stressful. Kudos to Rich!
Ziegler Service review
by 01/20/2019on
Rich Garland and staff are honest ,integrity and you receive what your promised. Please give them a call see for yourself.
Great Service!!!
by 12/30/2018on
Rich in the service dept is outstanding! Always so helpful. He makes the repair process a breeze. He explains everything carefully and we couldn't be happier.
Raul T.
by 11/09/2018on
When I purchased my vehicle in April of this year I was assured by your sales agent "Chuck" that it was "Certified Pre-Owned" and that entitled me to certain benefits including a Warranty. I liked the truck and having been told that the vehicle was certified, well that was the last criteria in my final decision on my purchase. Today I was confronted with "modular" issues so I took the truck in and was told I was NOT covered by Warranty and would have to pay $1250.00 to repair the problem. Zeigler Chevy in Schaumburg needs to be investigated and figure out what is going on and discuss this with their sales agent "Chuck". I was lied to and am greatly disappointed with this transaction leading me to not want to do future business and advise family and friends not to either.
Used Car Purchase 2003 Ford F150
by 05/07/2016on
Marcello Cole was our salesman and he was very helpful and friendly. Nothing but good things to say about our visit. The whole Ziegler team worked with us on price and made sure that the few issues with the vehicle were fixed before they sold it. Would recommend Marcello and Ziegler to anyone trying to buy a vehicle.
reap off place
by 12/27/2015on
Don't pay a vehicle from this dealer ship. I got a new 2016 Malibu from this dealer ship, now I wish that i didn't. I got a Impala from a different dealer and got it from the same price as my impala. I'm not worried about the money,dealer ships should have a set prices for all thier vehicles with the price on the windshield.