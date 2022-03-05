Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of St Charles
Smooth sales experience
by 05/03/2022on
Bought a GLE 63 and from start to finish everything was very smooth and professional. I would like to thank Craig, Joel and Zach for the top quality service
service
by 05/04/2022on
Well Done
Great and Friendly Service
by 05/04/2022on
Everyone I came in contact with was very friendly and professional. I waited in the lounge area which was clean and stocked with beverages. The service was fast, so the time flew by.
Servcie
by 05/04/2022on
I had a B3 service performed on my ML350.
Quality
by 04/30/2022on
Service done on time and completely albeit pricey.
Great first time experience
by 04/30/2022on
This was our first time bringing our new Mercedes in for service and we were very impressed. The service department intake is clean and well organized, we were greeted immediately and given all of the contact information for our service representative Dean. Dean communicated with us throughout the process including meeting with us in person at pick up and we were very satisfied with the overall level of service and care.
Very satisfied
by 04/22/2022on
Dean was extremely professional as always. Clean car is also aways appreciated
Best overall service
by 04/19/2022on
Thank you Mercedes Benz for always going above and beyond to service your clients! Everything from giving me a clean new loaner in the size that I requested to doing additional work without making me feel like I’m getting ripped off. Your service team always greets me with a smile and does excellent work this is why I will never own anything other than a Mercedes
Excellent Service Department
by 04/12/2022on
Great service; prompt and efficient…
GLS 450 Service A
by 04/07/2022on
MB of St Charles IL always treats me like a VIP. Dean is always polite and professional, provides a breakdown of the service required, and has a preferred loaner car waiting.
Once again
by 04/07/2022on
MB of St. Charles did what they always do: treated me like a friend and treated my car like the treasure it is.
STAY AWAY !!!!!!!!!!
by 04/04/2022on
My car need same work and oil change . Dealer work on my car maybe a day and keep for another two weeks without any work on it . They are very creative with excuses why they keep a car for soooo long and don't do everything .!!!!! I pick yup car and I hope another dealer can do a better job. Stay away from this place !!!!!!!!!!
Great Shop
by 03/26/2022on
Always a pleasure bringing the sprinter van to the dealership here in St. Charles.
Outstanding Service
by 03/17/2022on
Dean is a top-noth Service Rep. He and his team were friendly, prompt, professional and provided candid and transparent guidance on maintenance my vehicle needed. They delivered the car back when promised send it was super clean!
Excellent Service
by 03/09/2022on
Dean is very professional and very helpful. He helps me to get the right SUV. Highly appreciate his service.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 02/10/2022on
Our purchase of a 2022 S-500 4matic at Mercedes Benz of St. Charles was the best car buying experience I've ever had in over 30 years of buying cars. Andrew Sofiakis, our sales consultant, worked with us in a no-pressure way. Gene Woods, the finance manager, was thorough, fair, and honest (he found an error in our favor in the initial capitalized cost calculation). Taylor Rogers, the product concierge, knows the S-500 through and through and spent nearly 2 hours patiently walking us through all the S-500's features. I would rate this 10 stars if I could.
I appreciate good service
by 01/31/2022on
Service was completed promptly and correctly
Outstanding
by 01/23/2022on
I have purchased cars from Mercedes-Benz of St. Charles for over ten years. Their sales, customer service and their maintenance departments are all outstanding. I would not take my car anywhere else to get serviced.
Executive Assistant
by 01/19/2022on
Mark is an excellent service rep and handled everything professionally.
Mercedes
by 01/16/2022on
Great Custoner service I hardly recommended to all my friends and relatives I was treating with profesional manner with the sales representative with Respect as of normal customer my sakes representative Mr Thomas Kotsakis jr if not mistaking over all went over all the details with functionally about the vehicle
Great service. Great people. Great dealership.
by 01/15/2022on
Always taken cared of at this st charles mercedes. Great job and keep up the awesome client service
