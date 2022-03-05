Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz of St Charles

Mercedes-Benz of St Charles
225 N Randall Rd, Saint Charles, IL 60174
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of St Charles

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(322)
Recommend: Yes (101) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth sales experience

by GLE Customer on 05/03/2022

Bought a GLE 63 and from start to finish everything was very smooth and professional. I would like to thank Craig, Joel and Zach for the top quality service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

322 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by Bill Bayler on 05/04/2022

Well Done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great and Friendly Service

by Jewell Neary on 05/04/2022

Everyone I came in contact with was very friendly and professional. I waited in the lounge area which was clean and stocked with beverages. The service was fast, so the time flew by.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Servcie

by Paul House on 05/04/2022

I had a B3 service performed on my ML350.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality

by Denmo on 04/30/2022

Service done on time and completely albeit pricey.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great first time experience

by T Watson on 04/30/2022

This was our first time bringing our new Mercedes in for service and we were very impressed. The service department intake is clean and well organized, we were greeted immediately and given all of the contact information for our service representative Dean. Dean communicated with us throughout the process including meeting with us in person at pick up and we were very satisfied with the overall level of service and care.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very satisfied

by Don Wickman on 04/22/2022

Dean was extremely professional as always. Clean car is also aways appreciated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best overall service

by MrsJohnson on 04/19/2022

Thank you Mercedes Benz for always going above and beyond to service your clients! Everything from giving me a clean new loaner in the size that I requested to doing additional work without making me feel like I’m getting ripped off. Your service team always greets me with a smile and does excellent work this is why I will never own anything other than a Mercedes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service Department

by WJL on 04/12/2022

Great service; prompt and efficient…

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

GLS 450 Service A

by SirG on 04/07/2022

MB of St Charles IL always treats me like a VIP. Dean is always polite and professional, provides a breakdown of the service required, and has a preferred loaner car waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Once again

by Cole Helfrich on 04/07/2022

MB of St. Charles did what they always do: treated me like a friend and treated my car like the treasure it is.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

STAY AWAY !!!!!!!!!!

by TOM on 04/04/2022

My car need same work and oil change . Dealer work on my car maybe a day and keep for another two weeks without any work on it . They are very creative with excuses why they keep a car for soooo long and don't do everything .!!!!! I pick yup car and I hope another dealer can do a better job. Stay away from this place !!!!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Shop

by BrianD on 03/26/2022

Always a pleasure bringing the sprinter van to the dealership here in St. Charles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Silky on 03/17/2022

Dean is a top-noth Service Rep. He and his team were friendly, prompt, professional and provided candid and transparent guidance on maintenance my vehicle needed. They delivered the car back when promised send it was super clean!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by Helen Chan on 03/09/2022

Dean is very professional and very helpful. He helps me to get the right SUV. Highly appreciate his service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience Ever

by Michael P Lusk on 02/10/2022

Our purchase of a 2022 S-500 4matic at Mercedes Benz of St. Charles was the best car buying experience I've ever had in over 30 years of buying cars. Andrew Sofiakis, our sales consultant, worked with us in a no-pressure way. Gene Woods, the finance manager, was thorough, fair, and honest (he found an error in our favor in the initial capitalized cost calculation). Taylor Rogers, the product concierge, knows the S-500 through and through and spent nearly 2 hours patiently walking us through all the S-500's features. I would rate this 10 stars if I could.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I appreciate good service

by Thanks on 01/31/2022

Service was completed promptly and correctly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding

by David on 01/23/2022

I have purchased cars from Mercedes-Benz of St. Charles for over ten years. Their sales, customer service and their maintenance departments are all outstanding. I would not take my car anywhere else to get serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Executive Assistant

by Kathleen on 01/19/2022

Mark is an excellent service rep and handled everything professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mercedes

by Abe on 01/16/2022

Great Custoner service I hardly recommended to all my friends and relatives I was treating with profesional manner with the sales representative with Respect as of normal customer my sakes representative Mr Thomas Kotsakis jr if not mistaking over all went over all the details with functionally about the vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service. Great people. Great dealership.

by Junus on 01/15/2022

Always taken cared of at this st charles mercedes. Great job and keep up the awesome client service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

118 cars in stock
51 new32 used35 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
7 new|0 used|
11 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Mercedes-Benz of St. Charles is a proud member of The Resnick Automotive Group, a dealership group dedicated to excellence in customer service, vehicle selection, and repairs and maintenance. Our Mercedes-Benz dealership embodies this commitment in everything we do.

Between our vast inventory of brand-new Mercedes-Benz vehicles and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, you’re guaranteed a great experience in an environment meant to put you at ease. And with our trained and certified technicians, you can rest assured that all engine work is being carried out with utmost professionalism and care. This is why drivers from Aurora, Wayne, Elgin, Batavia, and Elburn come to us in the first place, and also why they continue to rely on us well into the future.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

