Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of St Charles
Excellent Service
by 03/09/2022on
Dean is very professional and very helpful. He helps me to get the right SUV. Highly appreciate his service.
GLS 450 Service A
by 04/07/2022on
MB of St Charles IL always treats me like a VIP. Dean is always polite and professional, provides a breakdown of the service required, and has a preferred loaner car waiting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Once again
by 04/07/2022on
MB of St. Charles did what they always do: treated me like a friend and treated my car like the treasure it is.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
STAY AWAY !!!!!!!!!!
by 04/04/2022on
My car need same work and oil change . Dealer work on my car maybe a day and keep for another two weeks without any work on it . They are very creative with excuses why they keep a car for soooo long and don't do everything .!!!!! I pick yup car and I hope another dealer can do a better job. Stay away from this place !!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Shop
by 03/26/2022on
Always a pleasure bringing the sprinter van to the dealership here in St. Charles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 03/17/2022on
Dean is a top-noth Service Rep. He and his team were friendly, prompt, professional and provided candid and transparent guidance on maintenance my vehicle needed. They delivered the car back when promised send it was super clean!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/09/2022on
Dean is very professional and very helpful. He helps me to get the right SUV. Highly appreciate his service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 02/10/2022on
Our purchase of a 2022 S-500 4matic at Mercedes Benz of St. Charles was the best car buying experience I've ever had in over 30 years of buying cars. Andrew Sofiakis, our sales consultant, worked with us in a no-pressure way. Gene Woods, the finance manager, was thorough, fair, and honest (he found an error in our favor in the initial capitalized cost calculation). Taylor Rogers, the product concierge, knows the S-500 through and through and spent nearly 2 hours patiently walking us through all the S-500's features. I would rate this 10 stars if I could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I appreciate good service
by 01/31/2022on
Service was completed promptly and correctly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 01/23/2022on
I have purchased cars from Mercedes-Benz of St. Charles for over ten years. Their sales, customer service and their maintenance departments are all outstanding. I would not take my car anywhere else to get serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Executive Assistant
by 01/19/2022on
Mark is an excellent service rep and handled everything professionally.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mercedes
by 01/16/2022on
Great Custoner service I hardly recommended to all my friends and relatives I was treating with profesional manner with the sales representative with Respect as of normal customer my sakes representative Mr Thomas Kotsakis jr if not mistaking over all went over all the details with functionally about the vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service. Great people. Great dealership.
by 01/15/2022on
Always taken cared of at this st charles mercedes. Great job and keep up the awesome client service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A1 Service
by 01/03/2022on
Service was good and they were able to supply loaner car which originally they weren’t able to offer so that was nice and convenient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 12/25/2021on
I receive great service when I go to Mercedes Benz of St. Charles. Highly recommended, particularly Mark!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The easiest car deal & purchase
by 12/07/2021on
The easiest car deal & purchase I've ever done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rohde
by 11/22/2021on
Dean was great, very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New GLS
by 11/20/2021on
Terrific experience !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful service
by 11/05/2021on
Just finished up with my routine maintenance. Service was perfection. Always an easy experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/01/2021on
Outstanding service. Had my car at another Benz dealer that damaged the car. The team here was careful, professional and helpful. Highly recommend this location for service. Also purchased my Benz there and had an equally good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I trust my service advisor
by 10/24/2021on
I’ve purchased three vehicles from this dealership and they have serviced them all. Mark, my service advisor, is outstanding and I’m completely satisfied with the work done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence achieved, as always!
by 10/09/2021on
Great job Dean and team at St. Charles Mercedes Service department. Thank you for your first class service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
