5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our purchase of a 2022 S-500 4matic at Mercedes Benz of St. Charles was the best car buying experience I've ever had in over 30 years of buying cars. Andrew Sofiakis, our sales consultant, worked with us in a no-pressure way. Gene Woods, the finance manager, was thorough, fair, and honest (he found an error in our favor in the initial capitalized cost calculation). Taylor Rogers, the product concierge, knows the S-500 through and through and spent nearly 2 hours patiently walking us through all the S-500's features. I would rate this 10 stars if I could. Read more