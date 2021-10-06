sales Rating

So since they removed my post let's try this again they had a car marked as a special a 2017 GMC Denali for 43,990 which is still marked as that price still to this day and hour on there website, so I went to purchase it they ran credit and came back with crazy numbers. So once I reviewed the numbers I saw they are charging me 48,990 for the truck I called them out on it. They then proceeded to tell me that it was a mistake and they took over a failed dealership in March and will not honor there website pricing. Well this is June so your house should be in order at this point. So they refused to honor there internet sales price on there website. Leaders Chevrolet / Palatine Chevy is the same old dealerships bait and switch.Also they will run your credit multiple times and drop your score beware of this place and deceptive dealership behavior. Chevrolet pull your business from this place they leave you with a bad name. Read more