Chevrolet of Palatine

151 E Lake Cook Rd, Palatine, IL 60074
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Palatine

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Bait and Switch

by Bob on 06/10/2021

So since they removed my post let's try this again they had a car marked as a special a 2017 GMC Denali for 43,990 which is still marked as that price still to this day and hour on there website, so I went to purchase it they ran credit and came back with crazy numbers. So once I reviewed the numbers I saw they are charging me 48,990 for the truck I called them out on it. They then proceeded to tell me that it was a mistake and they took over a failed dealership in March and will not honor there website pricing. Well this is June so your house should be in order at this point. So they refused to honor there internet sales price on there website. Leaders Chevrolet / Palatine Chevy is the same old dealerships bait and switch.Also they will run your credit multiple times and drop your score beware of this place and deceptive dealership behavior. Chevrolet pull your business from this place they leave you with a bad name.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Worth the drive

by Gater27 on 09/20/2018

I have to say how impressed I was with my experience with Grossinger Chevrolet Palatine. From Sandra, whom I spoke with twice in the internet department, to the friendly greeting at the door from Luke, my sales consultant upon my arrival from Madison, Wisconsin. Florin, the sales manager did an awesome job!! Chris in finance explained everything very well and answered all of my questions. I must admit, I was a bit leery doing business after reading some reviews but since this dealership has been under new management, the staff followed through as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
281 cars in stock
22 new249 used10 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

