Customer Reviews of Gerald Nissan of Naperville


You were able to show us a perfect car for our needs.
The service was much faster then expected and they serviced me earlier then my appointment.
As always, Mark Jillich is ALWAYS very personable, professional, walks me through the service that is being performed and answers all my questions. I have a 14 year old Pathfinder (160,000 miles) that stays in pretty good shape due to Mark and the technical staff at this Nissan Dealership.
Great service...car was ready in a very reasonable amount of time
I enjoy working with the same people every time I need my Juke serviced. Fast, pleasant and kind. They make the process extremely simple and explain everything on a level I can understand.
Friendly customer services. Easy appointment schedule online.
The service representative was quick to meet and begin the process of entering requested service into the system. listens to the customer.
That my service manager Joseph took the time to listen to my extra concerns, check into them and provide exceptional explanation @ the conclusion of my service appt.
Great service at a reasonable cost. Very professional operation. Saul is top notch.
I liked the fact that you came and picked up and dropped off my car at my work. The hassle of trying to figure out how I was going to get my car there was eliminated.
Service personnel extremely courteous and helpful.
Ease of scheduling service.
Valet service very generous of the dealership especially during
Covid pandemic.
by
on Nicholas 07/17/2020
Quick and polite. Clean and followed social distancing rules.
The service was good - all had masks in the service area
Quick Oil Change at a great price. Also, a free carwash is always appreciated.
Very efficient and quick. Also, they were able to get me in quickly with my crazy schedule
by
on Christopher 07/09/2020
Saul is always great and easy to work with.
Good communication, service speed good, helped me with cost even though my coupon expired 1 day prior (my fault). Also pointed out how I don't really need to change my battery after testing it. Appreciate the honesty.
Easy reliable service. Good measures taken for Covid 19.
by
on Geraldine 06/30/2020
Everything! The Gerald Nissan process is handled in a smart, organized, professional manner - which gives me confidence in this dealership. I am especially grateful to have Mark J (Red Team) overseeing my vehicle service!
Professionalism, courtesy & helpful attitude of maintenance team. Anthony & Armando are always not only operative but explain work with details & reasons to do it
Very short wait for assistance when I arrived. Staff was vey attentive and took care fo my needs in timely manner so I could be on my way.
