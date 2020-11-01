1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Unfortunately I had a very poor experience during my purchase process that made me very close to walking away from the vehicle, then once I had purchased it almost made me wish I had. Here's the breakdown as to why I would NOT recommend this dealership: Called about vehicle, spoke to sales representative "Dave" about said vehicle. Asked for remaining warranty info, features, price, etc. Asked if he could call me back with information. No call back for over three hours. Called Back, same salesman seemed confused. Gave me warranty data, price,etc. Drove to dealership to see vehicle. Met sales manager (Myles), gave me some information then handed me off to another salesman. Negotiated purchase price on vehicle. Salesman wanted to run a credit report on me even though I was paying via cashiers check. I had to forcibly ask for them not to run a credit application on me in order to get them to stop. Then was told that warranty information given to me over the phone was incorrect and the warranty expired on that exact day. Asked for dealership to honor mistake they acknowledged that THEY made over the phone and extend the warranty. They refused. Tried to then up-sell me on an extended warranty I could purchase for over a thousand dollars. At this point I was about ready to walk out the door, however I really wanted this specific vehicle, and after speaking with my wife over the phone, she seemed quite interested in the vehicle as well. I asked the sales manager (Myles) to do something to retain me as a customer before I decided to not purchase the vehicle. They refused to take any more money off the price, refused to deliver the vehicle to me (I live 35 minutes away from the dealership), and wouldn't even throw in a oil change. Apparently the best he could offer was filling up the gas tank (a whopping $30). At this point it was late in the evening, a half hour before closing and I called on another vehicle I was interested but it sold literally that evening an hour beforehand. So I decided to purchase the car (had to ask yet another time not to run my credit again), wrote a personal check with the agreement that I would be back in a couple days with the certified funds check (their preference not mine) and the vehicle would be ready for me. Called several days later advising I would be picking up said vehicle the next day at 11 am, as I had an important appointment I needed to be back for. I had already signed off all paperwork, so all I had to do was literally drop off the check then get the keys. Arrived next day at said time only to find out that the vehicle wasn't ready, the keys couldn't be found, and the temporary plate wasn't on the vehicle either. Over a half hour later, they finally got the keys, car and temp plate on, but I was late for my appointment. Last but not least, less than a week later, I call the dealership on Monday because the temp plate they gave me was going to expire on Thursday. The person I spoke with in the plating/registration department was very polite and advised me that the plate was good for 90 days and that I was most likely mistaken. I then advised her exactly what I was seeing and she then went to the folder for my vehicle and admitted that someone else had filled out the plate wrong. again, this person was very friendly, polite and helpful and rushed the plates and registration to me via two day air. She was literally the most pleasant part of the experience, but had I not looked at the temporary plate, I could have easily been pulled over and fined. Communication, service, and a value for the customer is obviously missing in this dealership. I would hope that absolutely no-one ever has the experience I had at Napleton River Oaks, and would NOT recommend anyone give them the chance to. Read more