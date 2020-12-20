Phillips Chevrolet of Bradley
Customer Reviews of Phillips Chevrolet of Bradley
Exceptional service
by 12/20/2020on
As our first experience with Phillips Chevrolet, Raul Prieto provided outstanding service with our custom building, price agreement, purchase and then delivery of our new 2021 Colorado. Raul provided a fine example of what a new vehicle purchase should be all about.
Service department second to none
by 07/31/2021on
From the minute I walked in they were easy to deal with! Other dealer wouldn’t honor or work with me….this issue I had happened under warranty with no resolve - now outta warranty they said they could not help me! This place is on the side of the customer for sure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Mrs. Moore
by 04/18/2020on
Our sales rep Alex was phenomenal. He took care of my mom's needs and got her the car she wanted. I recommend him. 2 thumbs up!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New used car purchase.
by 10/14/2019on
Thank you to Kenny and Barth for helping me with my used car purchase. You guys are great!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic job
by 09/23/2019on
My wife and traded in our 2017 hyundai accent for an 2019 hyundai sonata. We are ecstatic about our new whip jake and wayne done a great job with helping us through the entire process. Just want to thank them for truly helping us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Fast, easy and honest employees
by 08/15/2019on
This was a true blessing thanks to Austin and Robin. My experience at Phillips was the best car buying experience i’ve ever had. These guys had me in an out with less than an hour with, no hassles. They were honest and went through everything with me without the cheesy basic salesmen pitch, these are real dudes who care about their customers. They know how to earn the trust of a customer and respect by being 100% committed to there job. I would highly recommend these guys to anyone, they are true professionals in the business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 07/14/2019on
Bought a Jeep from these guys and couldn't ask for better service and a no pressure sale. Thanks to Ernie and Joe. I highly recommend seeing them if your in the market. You won't be sorry!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 05/29/2019on
We were looking for a used SUV and found exactly what we were looking for. Got a great price and Alex Abu was wonderful to work with. Highly recommend Alex and Phillips of Bradley. Barth was also great to deal work with all the financial paperwork. Very happy with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience start to finish
by 02/04/2019on
Car buying is a dreaded task but working with Joe made everything easy and fun. I’ve never been more happy with a car purchase Joe had perfect combination of being friendly and fierce to get the job done and everybody happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 12/13/2018on
Very good experience with professional salesman and very nice workers and management! Wouldn’t go anywhere else! Fair price and many options became available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Poor service
by 12/04/2018on
Will never bring are car there ever again . Poor service and took advantage of my wife when she didnt need her tires balanced she meant to say alignment . Very Pissed off . Caled to talk with the service department and got mad at Art hung up on him to have him call me right back , harassing me and telling me it's my wife's falt . Never again will I buy or service anything there again . Just like Brown & Brown taken advantage of .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding!
by 11/29/2018on
We have had excellent experience's at Phillip's! Our salesman, Gage McClure, made our purchase's painless and easy! He is knowledgeable, personable, and to the point!! We have felt like family every time we have walked through those doors. We will recommend Phillip's to anyone and everyone! They are a great group of people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Stress Free New Car Purchase
by 11/29/2018on
Ryan Crissey, Product Specialist, called one day to check in with me on how things were going with my 2016 Equinox. While talking, we changed the subject to the new 2019 Equinox's . He mentioned that the Equinox I saw online the night before was in stock...Agreeing to meet with him the next day, Ryan listened to what I wanted and answered all our questions...At no time did he try to get us in another vehicle and helped get the SUV financing to fit our budget. Everyone at Philip's Auto Group were very open and friendly...My next vehicle, I will definitely go to Ryan Crissey and Phillips Auto Group...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very good experience
by 11/01/2018on
Gage McClure was very informative. He was up to date on the latest models. I will be back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Excellent service from Alex
by 09/09/2018on
I just purchased a 2018 Hyundai Sport from your dealership. The salesman was Alex Abu. He was very confident, courteous, professional and confident in get us the best deal possible. I thought I was gonna be able to get a new car with the trade in I had, but Alex was able to work his magic and got me the best deal possible. I was able to get a new vehicle with little down. I love my car and he is the best salesman the I have ever have done business with. Also the finance manager was also very friendly and professional. Thanks to Alex Abu for all he has done for me to get my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 08/29/2018on
My husband and I were first time customers at Phillips and had a great experience with our salesman. Cody was very knowledge about our new car and helped us in more ways than we could have ever asked for. We enjoyed a smooth process without the normal car buying guilt. We highly recommend Phillips and especially Cody to anyone looking for a smooth transaction in buying a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing service!!!
by 08/29/2018on
Alex Abu was very respectful and knew exactly what he was doing. He is great with his costomers and makes sure they get exactly what they want. Barth Eastman was also very respectful and extremely helpful. Both of the employees are great team members at phillips chevy in bradley! Highly recommend the store and greatly appreciate both workers! Beyond fantastic service and care!
Gage McClure
by 07/06/2018on
This person waited on me and he displayed pure honesty. This is what a person needs during this economic time. So if you are looking for a sales representative to be true and not to waste your time. See Gage.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Ms Traci Suggs is the ultimate when it comes to customer service
by 04/06/2018on
We had warranties issues with a new RV trailer we purchase out of state. Ms Suggs was very responsive to our situation and went above and beyond to remedy our issue. She worked with the manufacture to insure that the repairs were correctly done. She did not make any give any false promises, stayed in contact with us to keep us updated on the status of our situation. I would highly recommend Ms Suggs for any service issues related to an RV. Thanks again Ms Suggs for all you help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
right to the point
by 01/03/2018on
Mark M in service was a specialist of great concern for our tire pressure issue very detail and concern gave us informative information and got right to be point indeed handle the situation
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments