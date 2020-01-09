sales Rating

This was the best car buying experience I ever had. I recently went to buy a Chevy Blazer at Bill Kay in Lisle and I had a horrible experience. From the moment I walked into Advantage I knew things were going to be different. Andre Thomas was the best salesman I have ever worked with. He took the time to listen to what we wanted and there was no high pressure sales techniques. He was so personable and made the time fly by so quickly. Ryan Sitter handled my financing and he took the time to clearly explain everything to me and did not rush through anything. I appreciate both Andre and Ryan for staying past closing time to make sure that I understood everything down to the smallest details of the cars features to every single line of all the contracts I signed. I have never had a car shopping experience like this and I am so happy that I will be back this weekend to buy a second car. If you are looking for a new car I would recommend going to Advantage and asking for Andre and Ryan before going anywhere else! Read more