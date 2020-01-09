Great truck, great experience.
by 09/01/2020on
I really wanted a certified pre owned chevy Silverado, and really did my research on finding the perfect truck. I found “the one” at advantage chevy of Bolingbrook, called ahead and made an apt with Barry. I am a paramedic and was just coming off a 24 hour shift, and had a 48 hour shift the following two days, so this was my only day off and it had to be a quick trip. Barry was absolutely amazing. He had the truck and keys ready and waiting for me when I arrived, let myself and my wife test drive, was extremely helpful and considerate of my time constraint, and was able to make the deal happen for me EXTREMELY quickly. I love my new truck, and the experience I had with Barry from start to finish makes it even better. I highly recommend this dealership, and working with Barry if possible.
Great truck, great experience.
by 09/01/2020on
I really wanted a certified pre owned chevy Silverado, and really did my research on finding the perfect truck. I found “the one” at advantage chevy of Bolingbrook, called ahead and made an apt with Barry. I am a paramedic and was just coming off a 24 hour shift, and had a 48 hour shift the following two days, so this was my only day off and it had to be a quick trip. Barry was absolutely amazing. He had the truck and keys ready and waiting for me when I arrived, let myself and my wife test drive, was extremely helpful and considerate of my time constraint, and was able to make the deal happen for me EXTREMELY quickly. I love my new truck, and the experience I had with Barry from start to finish makes it even better. I highly recommend this dealership, and working with Barry if possible.
1 Comments
Best new car buying experience
by 08/25/2020on
I have purchased a few new cars in my lifetime and this beats all of the other experiences by far. Sales staff was prompt and responsive, the financing was fast and efficient without the time-wasting up- selling of aftermarket products and services.
1 Comments
Juan jacome
by 08/18/2020on
Juan is an awesome salesman!!!! He was very professional and did an amazing job finding me and my family the perfect car!!!
1 Comments
Awesome
by 08/11/2020on
My sis and I and other fam members highly recommend Advantage Chevy of Bolingbrook 100x over. Juan is always our sales guy and we keep coming back because of him! always willing to help and amazing customer service! We will always come to Advantage Chevy for our future car needs
1 Comments
A+++
by 08/11/2020on
Juan is an awesome salesmen! i just bought my 2nd vehicle from him today. always great customer service and willing to help! i will certainly keep going to him for my car needs in the future! he deserves 5+ stars all the way everytime!
1 Comments
Thank you! Great Service Great selection
by 08/05/2020on
Amazing dealer salesman Esgar helped me make my lifetime purchase, he answered all my questions and help me get my suv set up . Thank you!
1 Comments
Best experience ever!
by 06/30/2020on
Thanks Ryan S. for all your help with getting us the best deal and vehicle for me and my family! Bolingbrook location is the best! I love the ppl here! I recommend to everyone to go here!
1 Comments
Awesome truck and great service!
by 06/18/2020on
Purchased a truck from Advantage Chevy Monday evening. Edgar Murillo was a very helpful and friendly salesman. I would definitely recommend Advantage Chevy Bolingbrook for any upcoming vehicle purchase.👍
1 Comments
Happy Purchase 2020 Equinox
by 06/06/2020on
I had an appointment with Pollo Suarez recommended by my daughter to go ahead and trade in my old car for the vehicle that I really wanted. He saw that my heart was truly set on the 2020 Equinox so Pollo helped me look at what they had to offer to make me happy with my Midnight Blue with black interior SUV. I absolutely love my vehicle and it was a GREAT PRICE and I got a GREAT RATE. I recommend this location and Pollo Suarez. Everyone was nice and that makes a customer feel happy.
1 Comments
Satisfied customer
by 06/06/2020on
Esgar Murillo went above and beyond my expectations in helping us buy a new car. He was able to answer all my questions.
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 03/21/2020on
Esgar Murillo at Advantage Chevrolet in Bolingbrook did an awesome job helping me get into my new Silverado. Esgar Murillo was very knowledgeable about the truck and made the process very easy and smooth. Definitely go see Esgar Murillo if you are in need of a new vehicle! Thanks for all the help! Gary Thomas
1 Comments
First time car buyer
by 03/04/2020on
Esgar Murillo was very informative and helped us find our new family car. Bless his heart for constantly going back and fourth & having patience with me, because I couldn’t figure out exactly what color I wanted the Traverse in. He was never pushy & never made us feel rushed into buying just any car. He made sure I got the car I wanted, and I am beyond happy with our brand new 2020 Chevy traverse straight off the model floor! Ryan Sitter in finance made finalizing paperwork smooth and explained everything with us. He was straight forward and wasn’t about the BS other dealerships try to speal you with. I highly recommend this place, they treat you like family & make you feel welcomed. looking forward into buying another car from them again!
1 Comments
Easy to work with
by 02/28/2020on
I was able to look up my van on the website and review all the models I was interested in, then chose the one I wanted to test drive. Esgar Murillo helped us with the purchase of the van. The process was about an hour and a half long. Our van is missing a flap on one of the chairs but, Esgar has ordered a new one for us and will call once it comes in. I also had a broken lock/unlock button on the driver's side and stopped in so they could look at it an order a new part and they REPLACED it! I was quite happy with that! I would buy from them again!
1 Comments
Traverse
by 02/26/2020on
First time at Advantage Chevy and it was a great experience working with Ryan and Andre that went up and beyond to help me get the best deal and best vehicle I've had to date. Thanks again I will be back.
1 Comments
New Car!
by 02/24/2020on
This was our 5th new car that we get from Advantage Chevy of Bolingbrook. Their customer service is excellent. Paolo was our salesman and he was professional and explained everything in detail to us about trade ins and the new car. Ryan in finance was excellent as well, I like how he explained every single document I had to sign. Overall, great experience ! Would definitely go back.
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 02/18/2020on
We purchased a 2020 Chevy Silverado from J.D. Dominick with the help of Tom Keane. They both made sure the process went smoothly and Tim the finance manger was great.
1 Comments
2020 Chevy Bolt
by 02/03/2020on
I bought a 2020 Chevy Bolt from Escar Murillo. He was very knowledgable and extremely helpful, making the entire process relaxing and even enjoyable. I love my new car and owe a great deal of thanks to Esgar for all of his assistance.
1 Comments
Great Sales
by 01/30/2020on
Andre Made the whole experience as easy and fast as it could possibly be, i look forward to getting more cars and trucks from him in the future
1 Comments
Ryan Sitter and Andre Thomas are the Guys to Work With
by 01/17/2020on
This was the best car buying experience I ever had. I recently went to buy a Chevy Blazer at Bill Kay in Lisle and I had a horrible experience. From the moment I walked into Advantage I knew things were going to be different. Andre Thomas was the best salesman I have ever worked with. He took the time to listen to what we wanted and there was no high pressure sales techniques. He was so personable and made the time fly by so quickly. Ryan Sitter handled my financing and he took the time to clearly explain everything to me and did not rush through anything. I appreciate both Andre and Ryan for staying past closing time to make sure that I understood everything down to the smallest details of the cars features to every single line of all the contracts I signed. I have never had a car shopping experience like this and I am so happy that I will be back this weekend to buy a second car. If you are looking for a new car I would recommend going to Advantage and asking for Andre and Ryan before going anywhere else!
1 Comments
Andre at Advantage Chevrolet Bolingbrook
by 12/30/2019on
Treated professionally. Andre takes the time to make sure your purchase fits your needs. Will not shop anywhere else.
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 12/10/2019on
will definitely be recommending this Advantage over the other location that I visited! these guys took the time, listened to what I wanted, and went though all the fine print
1 Comments
1 Comments