Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook

115 W South Frontage Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
(855) 720-0272
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook

5.0
Overall Rating
(118)
Recommend: Yes (118) No (0)
sales Rating

Great truck, great experience.

by Dominick Yale on 09/01/2020

I really wanted a certified pre owned chevy Silverado, and really did my research on finding the perfect truck. I found “the one” at advantage chevy of Bolingbrook, called ahead and made an apt with Barry. I am a paramedic and was just coming off a 24 hour shift, and had a 48 hour shift the following two days, so this was my only day off and it had to be a quick trip. Barry was absolutely amazing. He had the truck and keys ready and waiting for me when I arrived, let myself and my wife test drive, was extremely helpful and considerate of my time constraint, and was able to make the deal happen for me EXTREMELY quickly. I love my new truck, and the experience I had with Barry from start to finish makes it even better. I highly recommend this dealership, and working with Barry if possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best new car buying experience

by Jim on 08/25/2020

I have purchased a few new cars in my lifetime and this beats all of the other experiences by far. Sales staff was prompt and responsive, the financing was fast and efficient without the time-wasting up- selling of aftermarket products and services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Juan jacome

by Char on 08/18/2020

Juan is an awesome salesman!!!! He was very professional and did an amazing job finding me and my family the perfect car!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome

by Vicki on 08/11/2020

My sis and I and other fam members highly recommend Advantage Chevy of Bolingbrook 100x over. Juan is always our sales guy and we keep coming back because of him! always willing to help and amazing customer service! We will always come to Advantage Chevy for our future car needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A+++

by Lizzy on 08/11/2020

Juan is an awesome salesmen! i just bought my 2nd vehicle from him today. always great customer service and willing to help! i will certainly keep going to him for my car needs in the future! he deserves 5+ stars all the way everytime!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thank you! Great Service Great selection

by Mari Chevy trax on 08/05/2020

Amazing dealer salesman Esgar helped me make my lifetime purchase, he answered all my questions and help me get my suv set up . Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best experience ever!

by Tisha on 06/30/2020

Thanks Ryan S. for all your help with getting us the best deal and vehicle for me and my family! Bolingbrook location is the best! I love the ppl here! I recommend to everyone to go here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome truck and great service!

by Shane Fitzpatrick on 06/18/2020

Purchased a truck from Advantage Chevy Monday evening. Edgar Murillo was a very helpful and friendly salesman. I would definitely recommend Advantage Chevy Bolingbrook for any upcoming vehicle purchase.👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Happy Purchase 2020 Equinox

by Letrise Carter on 06/06/2020

I had an appointment with Pollo Suarez recommended by my daughter to go ahead and trade in my old car for the vehicle that I really wanted. He saw that my heart was truly set on the 2020 Equinox so Pollo helped me look at what they had to offer to make me happy with my Midnight Blue with black interior SUV. I absolutely love my vehicle and it was a GREAT PRICE and I got a GREAT RATE. I recommend this location and Pollo Suarez. Everyone was nice and that makes a customer feel happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Satisfied customer

by Albizu Ramirez on 06/06/2020

Esgar Murillo went above and beyond my expectations in helping us buy a new car. He was able to answer all my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Great Dealership on 03/21/2020

Esgar Murillo at Advantage Chevrolet in Bolingbrook did an awesome job helping me get into my new Silverado. Esgar Murillo was very knowledgeable about the truck and made the process very easy and smooth. Definitely go see Esgar Murillo if you are in need of a new vehicle! Thanks for all the help! Gary Thomas

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

First time car buyer

by Angela barron on 03/04/2020

Esgar Murillo was very informative and helped us find our new family car. Bless his heart for constantly going back and fourth & having patience with me, because I couldn’t figure out exactly what color I wanted the Traverse in. He was never pushy & never made us feel rushed into buying just any car. He made sure I got the car I wanted, and I am beyond happy with our brand new 2020 Chevy traverse straight off the model floor! Ryan Sitter in finance made finalizing paperwork smooth and explained everything with us. He was straight forward and wasn’t about the BS other dealerships try to speal you with. I highly recommend this place, they treat you like family & make you feel welcomed. looking forward into buying another car from them again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Easy to work with

by Sue Tolbert on 02/28/2020

I was able to look up my van on the website and review all the models I was interested in, then chose the one I wanted to test drive. Esgar Murillo helped us with the purchase of the van. The process was about an hour and a half long. Our van is missing a flap on one of the chairs but, Esgar has ordered a new one for us and will call once it comes in. I also had a broken lock/unlock button on the driver's side and stopped in so they could look at it an order a new part and they REPLACED it! I was quite happy with that! I would buy from them again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Traverse

by Kenneth Washington on 02/26/2020

First time at Advantage Chevy and it was a great experience working with Ryan and Andre that went up and beyond to help me get the best deal and best vehicle I've had to date. Thanks again I will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New Car!

by Michelle R on 02/24/2020

This was our 5th new car that we get from Advantage Chevy of Bolingbrook. Their customer service is excellent. Paolo was our salesman and he was professional and explained everything in detail to us about trade ins and the new car. Ryan in finance was excellent as well, I like how he explained every single document I had to sign. Overall, great experience ! Would definitely go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Service

by John on 02/18/2020

We purchased a 2020 Chevy Silverado from J.D. Dominick with the help of Tom Keane. They both made sure the process went smoothly and Tim the finance manger was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 Chevy Bolt

by Portagepd86 on 02/03/2020

I bought a 2020 Chevy Bolt from Escar Murillo. He was very knowledgable and extremely helpful, making the entire process relaxing and even enjoyable. I love my new car and owe a great deal of thanks to Esgar for all of his assistance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Sales

by Kyle Nicklaus on 01/30/2020

Andre Made the whole experience as easy and fast as it could possibly be, i look forward to getting more cars and trucks from him in the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ryan Sitter and Andre Thomas are the Guys to Work With

by Riley Sellers on 01/17/2020

This was the best car buying experience I ever had. I recently went to buy a Chevy Blazer at Bill Kay in Lisle and I had a horrible experience. From the moment I walked into Advantage I knew things were going to be different. Andre Thomas was the best salesman I have ever worked with. He took the time to listen to what we wanted and there was no high pressure sales techniques. He was so personable and made the time fly by so quickly. Ryan Sitter handled my financing and he took the time to clearly explain everything to me and did not rush through anything. I appreciate both Andre and Ryan for staying past closing time to make sure that I understood everything down to the smallest details of the cars features to every single line of all the contracts I signed. I have never had a car shopping experience like this and I am so happy that I will be back this weekend to buy a second car. If you are looking for a new car I would recommend going to Advantage and asking for Andre and Ryan before going anywhere else!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Andre at Advantage Chevrolet Bolingbrook

by ScottAlbright on 12/30/2019

Treated professionally. Andre takes the time to make sure your purchase fits your needs. Will not shop anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Service

by Katie Rogers on 12/10/2019

will definitely be recommending this Advantage over the other location that I visited! these guys took the time, listened to what I wanted, and went though all the fine print

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

258 cars in stock
146 new106 used6 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

