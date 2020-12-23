Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Kia Country of Savannah
Awarded 2019, 2020

Kia Country of Savannah

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2019, 2020
1 Park of Commerce Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Kia Country of Savannah

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(808)
Recommend: Yes (126) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks Kia

by Maira on 12/23/2020

Everyone was super nice and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
808 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very helpfull concierge

by Eric on 01/06/2021

Andrew, the Concierge, was incredibly helpful. He just seemed so eager to accomadate my every need. He also came to me over and over with questions from the shop, and never seemed exasperated or annoyed by the many trips.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

36K Service on Kia Soul

by Elizabeth on 01/05/2021

Online appt is easy and check in a breeze for drop off service. Car is ready when promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service!

by Shahn on 01/05/2021

I didn’t have an appointment for my visit this last Saturday and my car needed it regular service maintenance. An unexpected emergency arose that forced the dealership to have to close down early and I was worried that I would have to leave without my car being serviced. However, even though I wasn’t scheduled, Kia still took time to service my car and get me taken care of before closing down for the day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great overall service and the staff was very pleasant and attentive.

by Ryckie on 01/03/2021

They were very attentive and gave updates periodically on status of car repairs. Offered snacks or drinks as well as to check and see if I needed anything. Great services and with a smile too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Ioana on 12/28/2020

Andrew was personable and provided great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Mark on 12/27/2020

10% discount on inconvenience when tire needed to be replaced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Soltow

by Jeff on 12/27/2020

Friendly, helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks Kia

by Maira on 12/23/2020

Everyone was super nice and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The fastest!!! The quickest!!!

by Linda on 12/20/2020

The fast service. I did not spend a whole day buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st Car straight out the factory Wrapping!

by Irby on 12/19/2020

Very pleasant experience, very helpful, knowledgeable of the vehicle & services

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Survey

by Walter on 12/16/2020

The friendly and knowledgeable staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kenny is awesome at Kia!

by Brooke on 12/16/2020

Kenny was very professional and he was a salesman of his word. Made the process trusting and well worth my time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love this dealership!

by Kerry on 12/16/2020

They respected my time (or lack thereof) and really worked with me on a payment i could handle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Manager Pat is great

by Lisa on 12/15/2020

Your service manager Pat always makes my visit more enjoyable. He is a valuable asset to your Kia team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing customer service

by Amanda on 12/14/2020

customer service lady was super friendly and always letting me know where my car was and how much longer it would be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall appt.

by Shanice on 12/10/2020

The staff was really nice. They walked me to the waiting area, showed me where the bathroom are, and the area where I can get snacks. The service was relatively fast I didn't stay there long. Just an hour for a recall and nobody tried to pressure me to get other things done to my car. They also washed my car and put air in my tires without me asking since my tire light was on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great People

by Meghan on 12/03/2020

All who worked there were kind and really worked with us to get a vehicle that is within our budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent services

by Haydee on 12/02/2020

Friendly and helpful staff. Comfortable facility

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job on fixing my car door lock.

by Albert on 11/30/2020

Problems were solved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service experience

by John on 11/21/2020

The service was very fast and efficient. Jessica was also very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kia Country service department is tops!

by Craig on 11/20/2020

We were very impressed by our experience at Kia Country. We had experienced a tire blow out on Rt 95. After having AAA put on the spare we drove to the closest Kia dealer, Kia Country. Obviously we did not have an appointment, but Jessica was very professional, we were treated very well and were done in under 2 hours with a new tire! Kia Country and Jessica rocks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
41 cars in stock
0 new41 used0 certified pre-owned
Kia Sorento
Kia Sorento
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Soul
Kia Soul
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Stinger
Kia Stinger
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes