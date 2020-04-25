sales Rating

I spent several days going back and forth with car salesman Jimmy Purnel trying to make a deal on a new F150. When I asked Jimmy to send me a copy of the bill of sale on the first truck we discussed , he objected , stating that I was just going to use that information to get a better deal from another dealer. He actually took pictures of the right column of the bill of sale , cutting off most of the pertinent information and texted it to me. After I saw the bottom line price it didn't matter anyway as the price was much higher than the other deal. In this conversation I mentioned that I had a deal for 0% 84 months , $ He called me back just a few minutes later and told me he had a truck with more options for $555 a month. I looked over the truck and agreed to take that deal. Well, when we spoke next about him sending me a bill of sale and me filling out a credit application the monthly payment had gone up to $620 a month. 620-555=65X84=5460. So he was trying to raise the agreed upon price by $5460. I of course ended the conversation. I was then contacted by the sales manager Jose, followed by the general manager David Ray. David explained that mistakes were made and that Jimmy had been given some bad information and that he needs a little training. David went on to apologize profusely and explain that this is not how they do business. David then got the details on the truck I was shopping for and promised to do his best to make this right. Well about 5 hours later I had not heard from David so I called him and was told that he didn't see anything he could do. Apparently David didn't have enough respect for me or my time to call and tell me that. The bottom line is they are [non--permissible content removed] with no respect for their customers. David likes to paint this as a situation where the dealer didn’t have the truck I wanted and couldn’t do an apples to apples comparison. In doing so he is avoiding the real issue that I was lied to about a vehicle price . Read more