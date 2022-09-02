1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I don’t even know where to begin, but the experience I’ve had with this location has been extremely frustrating to say the least. Nov 19th: I came here due to an issue with my oil drain plug/oil panel, and I was told it needed to be replaced so they gave me a loaner and told me it would take a few days due to the parts being ordered. Nov 28th: I got a call from an agent to let me know that my car had been ready, and he was wondering if someone told me. I told him i had called multiple times and could not reach anyone, so i waited until someone called me. Finally, i got my car back on this day and when I was driving I started to hear a strange sound whenever I would turn my steering wheel.Then, I parked my car in my garage and the next morning I saw a big oil leak under my car, so I called Subaru of Gwinnett immediately, told them the issues and made an appointment. Nov 30th: I brought my car back and I was told that the part that was put on was “faulty” so they would have to fix that and also would fix the sound coming from the axle or suspension. They gave me a loaner once again, and I told them to please make sure things are done properly because I live an hour away and this is very inconvenient. Dec 4th: I get a text from the service agent Josh letting me know my car was ready and they were going to deliver it to me. The agent arrives with my car, we exchanged keys and he left without giving me any information, so I got in my car and noticed the oil light was on. I immediately told josh and he had the agent come back, and told me that unfortunately they need to take my car again. Today December 10th: They get back to me and tell me that the oil light keep coming on after test driving it, and they believe the oil sensor is malfunctioning so they have to order the part and my car will be ready Friday. In conclusion, this dealership has pretty much destroyed my car. I have zero confidence in driving my vehicle and I’m super frustrated that the staff here is causing so many issues to my car. My car is barely at 20,000 miles and all of the issues that are happening have been coming up while it being at this dealership. Is there not someone who overlooks or approves a car once the service has been done, or some type of system to assure the techs are doing their jobs properly? I’m very disappointed in all of this and I would like for the General manager to address this entire situation. Read more