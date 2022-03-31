Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Rick Hendrick Chevrolet
Exceptional service!
by 03/31/2022on
This was my first time at this dealership and Remon made buying a new car a seamless experience. He was professional and knowledgeable. I would definitely purchase a vehicle here again.
The Best service experience every time.
by 03/31/2022on
I enjoy the fact that whenever I come to get my car serviced, I receive the best service from Jason Vialva. Jason is very friendly and professional. He makes my experience at Rick Hendericks Chevrolet a great one every time.
The Right One!
by 03/30/2022on
Ricardo, Ricardo, Ricardo...if you are looking for a vehicle and are nervous or stressed out, all you have to do is give him a call. He is patient and understanding. He will truly work for you to make it happen.
David the Man!
by 03/25/2022on
David was awesome!! Got me what I needed with no hassle or problems!!! I’m so grateful and thankful for him!!! Don’t question it ask for David and he’s gonna make sure you get everything you need!
Equinox
by 03/21/2022on
Everything went smoothly, happy with my visit
Thank you Miguel Guerrero
by 03/21/2022on
Miguel Guerrero was the best sales representative, I have worked with in a long time. I truly wish all automobile salespeople were like Miguel. Miguel worked with me in upgrading my 2019 Silverado to my new 2022 Silverado. Miguel is not a typical stiff shirt pushy salesperson, he is laid back with a great personality and sense of humor. Colton was my finance Guru and equally as great as Miguel. I highly recommend Hendrick Chevrolet Duluth and Miguel Guerrero, you will not be disappointed.
Best Customer Service
by 03/18/2022on
I have to take the time out of my day to give a huge thanks to Mr. Michael McMride. He was so pleasant, helpful and knowledgeable! He answered all of my questions and took the time to make sure I was understanding what he was saying!! Thank you again!!!
Matthew Dupree - Hendricks Chevy Duluth
by 03/14/2022on
Matthew Dupree was our salesman and he went out of his way to make this purchase enjoyable. He was always professional and knowledgeable. We are completely satisfied with his service. Matthew took me out on a test drive in an Equinox that was on the lot. He explained the new safety features and electronics in detail. When we returned to the dealership, we bought an Equinox that was in transit. It actually arrived in just over 3 weeks. During this time, Matthew answered my questions and concerns in a timely manner. When the car arrived, he went over the safety features and electronics again. Matthew was easy to work with and highly professional at all times. If I buy another new car, I would want Matthew Dupree to be my salesman. I only wish Chevy kept the CD player!
New 2022 Colorado
by 03/12/2022on
Nick Jean-Gilles is a great salesman. He worked with us all the way to get our pick up truck, he traded us out our small jeep to a brand new colorado !!! Very excited to drive home.
Remon Bebawy
by 03/12/2022on
Thank you Ramon! He was very helpful and patient, and gave me exactly what I asked for. I appreciate the kindness and I will be back.... again!
Outstanding Customer Service
by 02/25/2022on
If you are looking to purchase a vehicle I highly recommend going to Rick Hendricks Chevrolet Duluth! This is a very and clean polished dealership. I worked with Salesman Eddie Cano who made everything about my 2022 Tahoe RST purchase smooth and easy! His attention to detail was exceptional and not once did I ever feel pressured. He’s a great listener and made sure he presented me with the options an details I was looking for in an SUV! When you stop by ask for him by name! Eddie Cano… You’ll be pleased with his level of customer service!
Salesman for life!
by 02/19/2022on
I can not tell you how many cars I have bought. What I can tell you is that every car I buy moving forward will be from Ricardo Anthony. He is a professional in every aspect.
2022 Silverado
by 02/11/2022on
Great experience. Ricardo is a great salesman. Highly recommend and would refer friends and family to see him. He is knowledgeable and professional. Thank you.
Excellent
by 02/09/2022on
Miguel Guerrero really good saler ..He really help us understand everything
EDDIE CANO. Es un profesional nos atendió muy bien, es amable, nos trato mu
by 02/08/2022on
I like everything
Best Services
by 02/04/2022on
Me and my family came in or a weekday evening Matt Dupree was awesome we stayed till 9pm looked at several cars a he handled everything with compassion and care.
Remon Bebawy
by 02/03/2022on
Remon Bebawy profesional salesman, he helped and supported me to catch very nice car
Sales Person Remon Bebawy
by 02/02/2022on
Remon was an exceptional sales person. He was very knowledgeable and made the car buying experience great! Thanks Remon.
Awesome service
by 02/01/2022on
Calvin Scott is very professional, informed and helpful. We purchased a new car ,trading my old one within the same deal In less than an hour. Whew... what a relief.😁 Plus the location was clean and easily accessible with friendly greeters upon entry. I highly recommend. Both myself and my boyfriend have been well served at Rick Hendrick Chevrolet..
Easiest buying experience ever
by 01/29/2022on
Great people will work and find you a great deal.
absolutely best !
by 01/26/2022on
I have bought Chevy's for over 25 years, and i must say, this dealership is the best by far. I just purchased at 2019 corvette and a 2022 chevy blazer from Matt Dupree. Matt, is very professional and got me the very best money on my trades and even drove the vehicles to my house to deliver them, Now that is customer service!! Highly recommended them !!
